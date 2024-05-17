What’s changed for artists’ incomes? Throsby-led research paints harsh view

Since 1983, Creative Australia has commissioned six-yearly studies of Australian artists at work. This research has been a hugely important source of data for the arts sector, and is one of the only sources of targeted information tracking the livelihoods of artists in Australia over time.

Unfortunately, the latest study’s results – based on 2023 data, and released on 7 May 2024 – paint a sad view of the earning capacities of artists in this country currently, and show that not a great deal has changed for artists’ incomes since the research project started all those years ago.

But while artists’ earnings remain largely unchanged, the report’s headings alone reveal how far we have come in terms of how we speak about, and advocate for, the rights of artists as a valuable part of our wider workforce.

The 2003 report led with the catchphrase, “Don’t give up your day job”, while the 2010 report was named, “Do You Really Expect to Get Paid?” – perhaps in a deliberate attempt to draw attention to the woeful state of artists’ earnings and opportunities at the time. But the headline leading this year’s report reveals a marked shift in tone.

The 2024 report is titled ‘Artists as Workers: an Economic Study of Professional Artists in Australia’, to align with the key goals outlined in Pillar 3 of the Federal Government’s 2023 National Cultural Policy, Revive. This is the first time in the series where professional artists are – just like other skilled professionals in our workforce – acknowledged upfront as being legitimate and valuable contributors to our economy.

Interestingly, the report’s title also chimes with a shift in mindset witnessed by some artists and arts companies during the pandemic. While there were sections of the Australian community who openly criticised artists who received COVID-support payments during lockdowns (“Why are you receiving JobKeeper? You aren’t a real worker!”), there was also an outpouring from others who donated money to artists and arts companies during the pandemic, acknowledging that artists are professional workers and a valuable part of our workforce.

Despite this, the latest report – written as ever by eminent arts economists David Throsby AO and Katya Petetskaya – indicates that, while Australian audiences may be as passionate as ever about supporting the arts, artists themselves continue to be economically disenfranchised and face uncertain financial futures.

Artists’ income stagnant in real terms

According to the Throsby/Petetskaya study, there are just under 50,000 working artists in Australia right now, which is 0.35% of our total workforce.

Six hundred and thirty seven of these working artists were interviewed by the researchers via an online survey, and 477 of these were contacted by phone to retrieve additional information on their incomes and financial positions. This sample size represents 1% of the study’s total population, which seems like a small proportion, but is actually a healthy representation for this kind of demographic research (though it does signal a drop in artists surveyed compared to the 2017 study, where 826 artists were interviewed).

As in previous studies, artists were asked to self-identify as working in one of eight artistic disciplines – as a writer, craft practitioner, visual artist, composer, actor/director, dancer/choreographer, musician/singer or a community cultural development artist.

The data collected shows that, when it comes to artists’ incomes, the age-old catch-cry of “don’t give up your day job” still rings true across all eight creative disciplines. Furthermore, when you compare the most recent data to that of previous years, you see that the need for artists to boost their incomes through diverse income streams is more pressing than ever.

In 2023, artists were receiving an average of just $23,200 annually from their creative work, with a combined income (from creative and non-creative sources combined) of $54,500. Back in 2017, the average combined income for an artist was $48,400 per annum, with $18,800 of that coming directly from their creative work.

This shows that while artists are now deriving a slightly larger proportion of their incomes from their art, their overall earnings are still far below the national average (which was recorded by the Australian Bureau of Statistics as $98,217 per annum in November 2023).

Added to that, the report shows that six years ago, artists accrued an average of $10,700 per annum on their creative work-related expenses, indicating it cost them around 57% of their creative income to produce their art and/or to make their creative work happen.

But the latest report shows artists are now spending an average of $17,000 on creative work-related expenses, which represents a much larger proportion of their income (that’s 73% of their total creative income, leaving them an average of $6000 per annum real profit from their creative work).

This data seems indicative of the financial pain being experienced by many artists at the moment as they continue to endure cost increases related to expenses like raw materials, studio rent, electricity and transport/ freight costs, while, unfortunately, their incomes are flat-lining in real terms.

Earnings still not in line with wider workforce

The trend of stagnating artists’ incomes becomes especially clear when comparing what artists are currently being paid compared to their peers in other sectors.

In their 2017 report, Throsby and Petetskaya noted that while Australian artists’ total incomes have remained stagnant over time, when you compare them to the kinds of wage increases enjoyed by workers in other industries, you see that artists’ incomes have actually gone backwards in real terms, because their incomes have not kept pace with the wage increases applied to working professionals in other sectors.

The 2024 data tells a similar story. In 2017, the average combined income for artists was reported as $48,400 per annum, while the average for an equivalent professional worker was $82,400. Those figures are now $54,500 and $98,217 respectively, which shows that while the average professional worker’s income has gone up almost 20% in six years, the average professional artist’s income has risen by only 12.5%.

Also, as Throsby and Petetskaya themselves point out in their recently published piece for The Conversation, artists continue to devote many unpaid hours to their projects, and these “in-kind” donations fuel large parts of the arts sector overall, which is another worrying sign of the widespread economic imbalances at play in our industry.

Gender pay gap narrowing

But aside from this depressing news, there is at least one glimmer of hope suggesting that conditions for some artists have changed in more positive ways over time.

Twenty years ago, the Throsby report showed the gender pay gap in the arts was extreme, with male artists earning 57% more than female artists in 2001. That gap narrowed to 38% in 2008, and again to 32% in 2015.

But this year’s data indicates a pay gap between male and female artists of 19% – showing a dramatic improvement since 2015. Yet, as the recently released Countess Report confirms, there are still a far greater number of female visual artists than male artists in Australia, yet former continue to be represented in major galleries at a much lower rate, and they continue to be paid less than their male counterparts overall.

So, while there are some small narrowing of gaps happening in areas of the arts, the overall message within the latest report seems to be that despite the best efforts of government to elevate the role of the artist in its latest cultural policy, artists are still not being well remunerated for their work, and are still not valued in equal terms when compared to their peers in the wider workforce.

Read the full Artists as Workers report for further insights here.