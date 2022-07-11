Three state operas unite for feminist La Traviata

‘The thing that I’m always fascinated by is looking at the politics of now through the prism of another era. And given how politics are going at the moment, I think looking backwards is actually incredibly useful,’ said Sarah Giles, the director of a new production of La Traviata opening in Brisbane this week.

Verdi’s 1853 opera about a consumptive courtesan (a high class sex worker) is consistently named as one of the ten most popular operas in the world, but what does it have to say about the contemporary world?

Referencing the decision by Violetta Valéry, La Traviata’s titular ‘fallen woman’ to break off wedding plans with her lover Alfredo in order to spare Alfredo’s sister from the alleged shame of having a courtesan in the family, Giles notes: ‘I think women are taught from a very young age explicitly and subliminally that you’ve got to put yourself last. You’re the caregiver, you’re the person to look after the elderly. This notion of selflessness being really a wonderful trait is not something we celebrate in men in the same way, or in fact put upon men at all.’

Whether it’s the world of 1853 or today, ‘there’s one rule for someone and another rule for another person, and Violetta’s world doesn’t feel that different to our own,’ she added.

Giles is also bringing a new focus to the character of Violetta, played in this production by Lorina Goreas. Whereas another director might depict Violetta as ‘a happy prostitute who falls in love. It doesn’t work out. She dies. It’s a really beautiful love story,’ she has chosen different aspects of the story to emphasise.

‘Inherent in her character are the politics of sex workers, the politics of poverty, where her gender intersects with her class,’ Giles said, adding that life as a courtesan was far from the ‘glamorous job’ it is often portrayed as.

‘I think people forget that in order to get lucky and become a courtesan in a high society situation, you have to work your way up through the common brothel prostitutes. And so I think [La Traviata] has a lot to say about freedom. It has a lot to say about the constraints of society and gender … and that’s exactly why I wanted to do it, because it has so much to say about gender politics, about freedom, about existing inside a really repressive, complicated society,’ Giles told ArtsHub.

The value of co-production

Unusually, this new production of Verdi’s 1853 opera is a co-production between three state companies: Opera Queensland, State Opera South Australia, and West Australian Opera. While co-productions between Australia’s state theatre companies are common; they’re far rarer in the world of opera, explained Opera Queensland’s Artistic Director, Patrick Nolan.

‘The actual process of producing an opera is a very complex thing. There are many moving parts when you factor in an orchestra, when you factor in the scale of the set, when you factor in a chorus, and maybe that generates a more self-contained production process,’ he reflected.

The benefits, conversely, are many, Nolan continued. ‘Here is a production that we could have just presented in Brisbane and maybe we would have got a few people flying from interstate to see it, but this way this production actually gets to be seen by audiences in Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, which is a great thing.’

Co-producing a new La Traviata also makes good business sense, Nolan added. ‘The three organisations can share the costs and also then ensure work for arts workers in those three cities at the same time, too. So, in terms of the economy of scale there’s a whole lot of positives around it. I think it’s a model that we will continue to pursue.’

Fusing the artistic visions of three different companies as well as combining their budgets has also enabled a more epic production, he noted.

‘The three state companies – whilst in the context of the performing arts have reasonable budgets, individually – we don’t have sort of budgets that can do the big lavish productions, and this allows us to. It’s not the Metropolitan Opera budget,’ Nolan laughed, ‘but it certainly facilitates a richer set of resources that we can draw upon to give the creatives a bit of room to play, which is always a good thing.’

A feminist lens

Nolan believes it’s important for any new production of La Traviata – consistently named as one of the ten most popular operas in the world – to interrogate some of more problematic themes of the work.

‘We all agreed as Artistic Directors that it was important that we didn’t just put that story on stage, but that we did it in a way that shone light on the story through a feminist lens.

‘Why are we putting on these shows that are about women dying? Patrick Nolan, Artistic Director, Opera Queensland

‘Why are we putting on shows where women are prostitutes or are the victims of their own unfortunate destiny? They’re really important questions to be asking, and I think they also need to be asked by women, which is why it was vital that this production be directed by a woman,’ he said.

Enter Sarah Giles, a Helpmann Award-winning director who has previously worked with Sydney Theatre Company, Melbourne Theatre Company, Victorian Opera and Sydney Chamber Opera among many others.

‘A thing I’ve always admired about Sarah’s work is that she gets inside the psychology of the characters in a very original way. She brings a perspective on the narrative that always brings the story alive in a way that I hadn’t perhaps considered before,’ Nolan explained.

Read: Long live opera thanks to digital library

Giles began her investigation of La Traviata with the novel it is based upon. Alexandre Dumas’ La Dame aux Camélias – which Dumas later adapted into the play that inspired Verdi – is a semi-autobiographical novel based on the author’s brief affair with a consumptive courtesan, Marie Duplessis, renamed Marguerite in the novel and Violetta in the opera.

‘The book was written from the perspective of her mother,’ Giles explained. ‘And so the book sees this anonymous man interview the dead woman’s mother, and that’s how her story is told. So from the get-go, the story in terms of its perspective is very much through the male gaze; it’s from the perspective of the lover.’

Verdi’s opera was inspired by Dumas’ theatrical adaptation of his own book. ‘So then it was filtered through another male lens again. So when I started [on this production], first reading the book and listening to the music, and then I went back to the libretto and read the original Italian, I just really felt we were missing more of her perspective.

‘The joy of opera is how absolutely and utterly liberating it is as an art form. And I just started to see another way into it where you could actually see more of her perspective. You could see a side of the story that you haven’t seen before,’ Giles said.

Exploring a darker story

Given the gender politics of La Traviata – and indeed opera in general – a re-examination of the opera’s exploration of sex and sex work are timely indeed.

‘There’s a lot of conversations at the moment about misogyny and opera, and how the female characters either are raped, die, or are virgins – that there’s a lack of complexity. And I think with the character of Violetta, when I look at it through a feminist lens, one of the flaws is that she dies of consumption, which at the time was considered the most beautiful way to die and a “worthy” death … there was a sort of “consumptive chic” fashion at the time,’ Giles explained.

Read: Opera and the doing of women

She also notes the character’s perceived selflessness, saying, ‘Violetta gives up her happiness for another woman, whom she believes to be more deserving of happiness,’ and also the way Violetta is regularly portrayed as ‘a really happy, upbeat, party girl,’ Giles continued.

‘All of those things bugged me immensely. And we found ourselves going through rehearsals and finding these little moments, these arias or these lines where traditionally, Violetta would spin in a beautiful dress and smile and be really happy. And we’ve been finding that when you kind of interrogate it from her perspective a little more – when you look at what is actually going on for her, what her given circumstances are – there’s a really complex, really dark and far more interesting version of that story to explore.’

Opera Queensland, State Opera South Australia and West Australian Opera‘s La Traviata tours to Brisbane (14-23 July), Adelaide (25 June – 3 August) and Perth (20-29 October).