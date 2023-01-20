Theatre, dance and circus highlights 2023: Part 2

Having identified a range of potential performing arts highlights in Queensland, NSW, the ACT and Tasmania last week, now we turn our eye to Western Australia and the Northern Territory. Our two remaining states, Victoria and South Australia, will be covered in detail in the final part of this series next week.

As ever, a caveat: these are works that have caught my eye because of the creative teams involved or the promise of the production; it is not a definitive guide to what’s on in 2023 – especially given that key companies such as Marrugeku, Tracks and Barking Gecko have not yet announced their 2023 seasons – but will nonetheless hopefully offer up some valuable dates for your diary.

If you’re looking for a guide to upcoming performances in the orchestral sector or our national and state-based opera companies, my colleague Suzannah Conway has got you covered. Likewise, Gina Fairley’s exhaustive guide to the visual arts in 2023, Jo Pickup’s overview of the museum sector, Thuy On’s look at upcoming literary festivals, and Celina Lei’s national guide to arts festivals and events across the next 12 months, may also be of interest.

Now, read on!

Western Australia

A new work by Co3 Contemporary Dance

As yet unnamed, the precise details of this new mainstage work devised and directed by Co3’s Raewyn Hill will be revealed on 7 February, when the company’s 2023 season is announced. A collaboration with WAAPA’s LINK Dance Company, the new production will see Third Year Dance students from LINK join with Co3 dancers in the world premiere of a work of significant scale. Thematically, the production will investigate that which drives someone to push beyond their perceived physical limits in order to accomplish the remarkable. (Heath Ledger Theatre, State Theatre Centre of WA, 11-15 October)

Anna Piper Scott: Such An Inspiration

In Such an Inspiration (Fringe World, 20 January – 5 February), comedian Anna Piper Scott ‘puts the “trans” in transgressive,’ to quote Chortle’s rave 4 ½ star review of her 2022 Melbourne season. An hour of comedy about comedy, and a hard-hitting but hilarious show exploring Piper Scott’s steadfast refusal to accept the three roles (punchline, villain or victim) that society usually wants trans women to play, Such an Inspiration is a highly commended stand-up show from a rapidly rising star.

Dirty Birds

A world premiere written and performed by actor-sisters Mandy and Hayley McElhinney, this new work for Black Swan State Theatre Company (Heath Ledger Theatre, 18 November – 10 December) will be directed by the company’s Artistic Director, Kate Champion. Conceived after 20 years of dreaming, and reflecting the sister’s Irish heritage as well as their WA origins, Dirty Birds is billed as ‘a new Australian work brimming with humour, beauty and sadness,’ which focuses on two sisters being forced to leave home but who just can’t seem to get their acts together.

Equations of a Falling Body

Another world premiere, commissioned by Perth Festival, Equations of a Falling Body by dancer, choreographer and dance filmmaker Laura Boynes (State Theatre Centre WA, Studio Underground, 21-26 February) uses real-time choreographic processes to represent the unpredictability of our times and the world in which we live. Boynes, whose practice is centred on presenting social, cultural and political happenings as they intersect with individual experience, will be conducting the work live, with the resulting choreography presented in real time. The result promises to be mesmerising, immediate and relevant – a performance attuned to our post-digital age.

LENNOX: Legend in my Living Room

One of the joys of cabaret – other than the intimacy of the artform – lies in seeing artists adapt, perform and sometimes transform the works of other artists they love. In LENNOX: Legend in my Lounge Room, Chris Burgess celebrates the artistry of Annie Lennox though songs such as ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’, ‘Here Comes the Rain Again’ and ‘Walking on Broken Glass’, accompanied by multiple costume changes and a meta-commentary about paying attention to one’s inner voice. A hit at the 2021 Melbourne Cabaret Festival, with Burgess praised as ‘a star in the making … a nuanced, amusing and, even, somewhat introspective performance’.

Perth Moves

Transforming the State Theatre Centre WA Courtyard into a communal dance space as part – or should that be party? – of Perth Festival, Perth Moves (8-12 February) features some of Australia’s and New Zealand’s finest dance artists performing Crystal Pite’s 10 Duets on a Theme of Rescue, twice a night for free. As well as Pite’s richly textured, emotionally intense series of duets exploring human relationships, audiences can also take to the floor for contemporary dance classes, late-night salsa and even a dance battle. Presented by STRUT Dance.

Read: To dance is to be silly

The Priestess of Morphine

At a time when anti-queer backlashes are taking place around the world, such as ‘don’t say gay’ bills in the US and ever-increasing transphobia in the UK, a contemporary opera about a queer woman condemned by the Nazis sounds more relevant than ever. The Priestess of Morphine (The Blue Room Theatre, 31 January – 4 February) tells the true story of Baroness Gertrud von Puttkamer, a Prussian morphine addict and bestselling pseudonymous writer of lesbian erotica whose work was condemned as ‘degenerate’ by the Nazis. Committed to a sanatorium in 1943 under the pretext of curing her addiction, von Puttkamer died during her ‘treatment’ in 1944. The Priestess of Morphine features a libretto by Aiden K Feltkamp set to a score by Rosśa Crean and promises to shed new light on this remarkable woman’s life and literature.

Seven Sisters

The latest production from the WA Youth Theatre Company (WAYTCo) is a creative response to the Noongar story of the Seven Sisters by a diverse group of emerging artist/performers. Made in consultation with Noongar Elder Roma Yibiyung Winmar, and co-directed by emerging Noongar/Greek theatre-maker Cezera Critti-Schnaars and WAYTCo Artistic Director James Berlyn, Seven Sisters (performed at multiple locations, 10 February – 4 March) is not a straightforward retelling one of the oldest known stories in existence – after all, there are multiple versions told across at least half the continent. Instead, this production riffs on the meaning and metaphor of the very human need to tell stories about the stars. Sure to be a rigorous and richly informed work, Seven Sisters will be performed at a variety of locations on Noongar Boodjar under starlit skies.

Show Day

A new work from Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, Show Day (Ellie Eaton Theatre, Claremont Showground, 8-22 April) brings the colour and chaos of a Royal Agricultural Show to the stage. Expect woodchoppers, sheepdog trials, show-jumping and more, all embodied by the expert puppetry of Spare Parts. And keep an eye on the cheeky chooks – apparently they’re planning an eggscape! Two years in the making and driven by local creatives, Show Day was initiated by Spare Parts Puppet Theatre in order to create a high-quality, immersive puppet show that reflects the lives of regional audiences. Alongside talented puppeteers, Show Day sees Nadia Martich, recently seen in Yirra Yaakin’s Perth Festival hit Panawathi Girl, making her Spare Parts debut.

Van Gogh

This world premiere of a new work by Dutch choreographer Wubkje Kuindersma (a Young Creative Associate at the Dutch National Ballet, whose Architecture of Hope at 2020’s Ballet at the Quarry is sure to be remembered by West Australian Ballet audiences) promises to transform the pain and passion of Vincent Van Gogh’s turbulent life and art into a complex new ballet. Given Van Gogh’s own depiction of dance in his 1888 painting The Dance Hall in Arles, the concept of a biographical ballet exploring the post-impressionist painter’s life – and hopefully his inner life – seems fitting indeed. Van Gogh (His Majesty’s Theatre, 8-23 September) will be developed by an all-Dutch creative team including Tatyana Van Walsum, who will create period costumes and sets, and composer Anthony Fiumara.

‘WHITESNAKE3000’ at The Blue Room Theatre. Photo: Hannah Bethany Laurent.

WHITESNAKE3000

Joe Paradise Lui is no stranger to reimagining Chinese myths he half-remembers from his childhood, as ably demonstrated by Enlightenment, an ambitious reimagining of the story of Siddhartha and Monkey from Journey to the West. For Summer Nights at The Blue Room Theatre, Lui teams up with Malaysian-Australian dancer Zendra Giraudo, poet Andrew Sutherland and others, to tell a version of The Myth of Madame White Snake (a famous Chinese folktale dating back to the Tang Dynasty) while also trying to grapple with complex questions of assimilation and transformation that the lead artists have encountered as migrants to Australia. WHITESNAKE3000 (The Blue Room Theatre, 20-28 January) promises to be intimate, epic, complex and fascinating – and with a huge amount of heart.

Yirra Yaakin Playwriting Festival

Part of the celebrations around Yirra Yaakin’s 30th anniversary, the first ever Yirra Yaakin Playwriting Festival will see six First Nations playwrights from Western Australia, the Northern Territory and South Australia – assisted by dramaturgs Zac James, Nazaree Dickerson and Rachael Maza, together with directors Eva Grace Mullaley and Bruce Denny – develop their stories from page to stage. The developed scripts will be presented as three nights of ticketed and live streamed readings during NAIDOC 2023 (Subiaco Arts Centre, 6-8 July).

YUCK Circus: DEADSET

Home-grown WA production company YUCK returns to Fringe World with Deadset (The Gold Digger at The Pleasure Garden, 7-19 February). Expect larrikin humour, high-flying acrobatics, and a clever blend of comedy and circus parodying dinky-di Australian clichés from a circus company that champions the female voice.

Northern Territory

Many of the NT’s most significant companies have yet to announce details of their 2023 seasons. Browns Mart Theatre launches its program on Wednesday 8 February, so keep an eye out for upcoming production details then. Likewise, Tracks Dance Company has not revealed details of its 2023 program, though we can almost certainly expect Tracks’ ongoing focus on older dancers to continue this year and beyond.

Community engagement will remain central at Corrugated Iron Youth Arts in 2023, with the company’s workshop program offering a range of creative opportunities for young Territorians across multiple art forms.

Territory artists and performers also probably have their eye on the Darwin Fringe Festival, running from 14-23 July; applications are now open for artists wishing to perform in the Festival Hub (closing 29 January) and the festival more generally (with a cut-off date of 26 February). The resulting program will be launched online on 1 May.

And speaking of festivals, Darwin Festival’s 2023 program – the first from new Artistic Director Kate Fell – has yet to be announced, but is sure to tantalise once revealed. Speaking with ArtsHub last year, Fell spoke of her ‘love [of] family work … I love really big stories. I love physical work – you know, dance and circus and physical theatre … I think my flavour is warm and inviting and accessible; I think that’s what I bring’. It will be fascinating to see how such sentiments manifest in her programming at the Festival this year.

The outlier in the Territory – at least in terms of long lead program announcements – is Darwin Symphony Orchestra, which has already revealed details of its 2023 program; see my colleague Suzannah Conway’s excellent 2023 guide to the orchestral sector for details.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen> Trailer for NT Dance Company’s ‘The Other Side of Me’, due to premiere later this year.

NT Dance Company will be premiering a major work later in the year, though exact dates and venue details have yet to be announced. The Other Side of Me is the result of a three-and-a-half-year collaboration between Gary Lang’s NT Dance Company and Northumbria University in the UK, and tells the true story of a young Aboriginal man, born in the NT in 1966, who was adopted by an English family and raised in Cornwall. The ease and haste of the adoption process, which took less than a week, is shamefully typical of the history of Aboriginal adoption in Australia at that time. The work’s title references one of approximately 30 letters and poems written by the man between 1990 and 1994 as he came to terms with his First Nations Australian origins. He wrote: ‘Memories exist on the other side of me. I have two sides. The side I know. And the side I don’t.’ The Other Side of Me will premiere in Darwin in August.

Finally, we come to Darwin Entertainment Centre, where this year’s program offers up a number of tantalising productions to include in your calendar. Of the many productions announced so far, my number one tip is:

Garry Starr Performs Everything

In this chaotic, hilarious, comedy, Garry Starr (the alter-ego of performer Damien Warren-Smith) sets out to save the performing arts by embodying every theatrical genre possible in just one hour. Absurd yet considered, this quick-witted and highly physical show embraces everything from Shakespeare to slapstick and delivers guffaws aplenty throughout. To quote a recent review from the New Zealand Herald, ‘It might feel as though you are watching a man-sized toddler who has overdosed on e-numbers and is lacking parental supervision and is determined to take all his clothes off in public, but it also feels as though there’s nothing wrong with that, and with Damian Warren-Smith’s genius at work on stage, there truly isn’t.’ Masterful clowning by a delightful idiot; an unmissable comedic gem.

Look for the third and final article in this series, looking at South Australia and Victoria, next week. Part 1, covering Qld, NSW, the ACT and Tas, can be seen here.