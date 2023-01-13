Theatre, dance and circus highlights 2023: part one

Trying to predict 2023’s outstanding stage productions at the start of the year is, at best, an uncertain art.

We’ve all seen productions in which the mysterious alchemy of collaboration goes awry despite the best participating talents and intentions. Conversely, the year is also guaranteed to surprise and delight us with small gems staged on the smell of an oily rag that have seemingly come out of nowhere, during festivals such as Anywhere and Darwin Fringe.

Though lacking a crystal ball, I have poured over numerous festival programs and season brochures from across the country in the previous weeks, and hope to have identified some of the more intriguing, exciting and promising works that lie ahead of us.

Here then, is part one of a state by state and territory by territory guide to some of the many upcoming productions across the performing arts this year – with the caveat that many significant companies across the country such as NORPA, Circa, Tasdance and Stompin (as well as venues such as The Street Theatre in Canberra) have yet to reveal their 2023 programs in full.

Happy reading – and chookas to you all!

Queensland

Queensland Ballet’s ‘Bespoke’. Image: Supplied.

Bespoke

Not one but three world premieres by leading Australian artists comprise this Queensland Ballet triple bill (Talbot Theatre, Thomas Dixon Centre, 27 July – 5 August). Choreographed by Paul Boyd, Natalie Weir and Remi Wörtmeyer and using music, art, and the artists themselves as inspiration, Bespoke promises a merging of classical technique with emotional depth that is sure to mesmerise.

Drizzle Boy

Despite 15-20% of the population being neurodivergent – including the one in 70 Australians who are autistic – their authentic stories are still rarely seen on stage. Queensland Theatre’s Drizzle Boy (Bille Brown Theatre, 11-25 March) won the Queensland Premier’s Drama Award 2022-23, and is written by Ryan Enniss, who was diagnosed as autistic when he was 19. The production is directed by Daniel Evans (The Good Room, The Almighty Sometimes) and promises to reclaim its protagonist’s story from a world of misunderstandings with irreverence and audacity.

Lucie in the Sky

Drones meet contemporary dance in the latest work from Australasian Dance Collective (Playhouse Theatre, QPAC, 5-13 May). Choreographed by the company’s Artistic Director Amy Hollingsworth and percolating as an idea for over five years, Lucie in the Sky sees small drones choreographed using human movement patterns to emulate emotions and personalities: a cybernetic synthesis of art and technology.

On

Following its 2022 premiere, Circa’s stripped back circus production On continues to tour in 2023, visiting the likes of Wagga Wagga, Warrnambool and Mackay (9 March – 30 May). Exploring the exchange of weight that’s at the heart of acrobatics, On – directed by Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz and featuring a score by Jethro Woodward and lit by Paul Jackson – meditates upon beauty, loss and trust in a production The Age called ‘a stylish, flawlessly executed physical essay on the human need for connection’.

The Poison of Polygamy

Wong Shee Ping’s The Poison of Polygamy, published in serialised form in the Chinese Times in 1909 – 1910, was the first Australian novel to explore the Chinese-Australian experience. Described as a ‘rare gem’, it tells a dramatic story of blackmail, murder, betrayal and even thylacine attack, ranging from the opium dens of 19th Century China to the remote gold fields of colonial Australia. This new adaptation by Anchuli Felicia King (White Pearl, Golden Shield) is directed by La Boite Artistic Director Courtney Stewart and co-produced by La Boite (The Roundhouse Theatre, 8-7 May) and Sydney Theatre Company (Wharf 1 Theatre, 8 June – 15 July). La Boite launches its full season on 28 February 2023.

Reuben Kaye Live and Intimidating

Part of the Brisbane Comedy Festival, Reuben Kaye’s Live and Intimidating (Pleasuredome, Brisbane Powerhouse, 26-28 May) is guaranteed to be a fierce, funny and fabulous night of cabaret. Kaye, who describes himself as ‘what happens when you tell your children they can be anything’, will be supported by Shanon Whitelock on piano in this stripped-back showcase of intimate songs and wry jokes. Given Kaye’s full throttle shows can blow the roof off a venue, even a stripped back performance is sure to be queerly magnificent. Live and Intimidating can also be seen in NSW, Victoria, SA and WA this year; see Kaye’s website for details.

Trilogy

This triple bill from the Queensland Ballet (Playhouse, QPAC, 18-25 June) features the world premiere of My Brilliant Career, choreographed by the UK’s Cathy Marston and based on Stella Miles Franklin’s landmark 1901 novel about a headstrong young woman growing up in rural Australia in the 1890s. Also featured is Jack Lister’s 2019 Scandi-noir informed A Brief Nostalgia (a co-production between Birmingham Royal Ballet and Queensland Ballet) featuring a live score performed by Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra, and the Swinging Sixties celebration, Christopher Bruce’s Rooster, which includes music by The Rolling Stones.

Who Took the Fall

A creative development showcase rather than a full production, the latest play by Dennis McIntosh (a man who believes in ‘living life twice’) explores the 1970 collapse of Melbourne’s West Gate Bridge, a tragedy in which 35 workers died. Presented by JUTE Theatre Company (Bulmba-ja Arts Centre, Cairns, 27 January), Who Took The Fall will feature script readings, a discussion with the playwright, director and creatives, and the rare opportunity to hear directly from a survivor of Australia’s worst industrial accident.

YES YES YES

As Guardian Australia recently reported: ‘More Australian teenagers are sexually active and for one-third it’s unwanted’. Clearly, teaching young people about consent, sex and healthy relationships is of critical importance. This La Boite production written by Eleanor Bishop and Karin McCracken (Roundhouse Theatre, 4-6 September) was created for – and with input from – teenagers around Aotearoa-New Zealand; its Australian season coincides with the introduction of comprehensive consent education across the Australian Curriculum.

New South Wales

Antony Hamilton’s Forever and Ever, Sydney Dance Company. Photo: Pedro Greig.

Ascent

A new production by Sydney Dance Company, co-commissioned by the Canberra Theatre Centre, Ascent is another triple bill (seemingly the preferred way to program new works for Australian dance companies judged on their regular appearance this year!) which includes a brand new work by the Company’s Artistic Director, Rafael Bonachela. The program also includes the return of Antony Hamilton’s Helpmann award-winning work Forever and Ever, and a world premiere by the renowned Spanish choreographer Marina Mascarell. Ascent premieres in Canberra (9-11 March) before its Sydney Opera House season (15-26 March) and a subsequent tour to NSW, South Australia, Victoria, the Northern Territory and Tasmania.

All the Sex I’ve Ever Had

Presented by Darlinghurst Theatre Company in association with Sydney WorldPride, All the Sex I’ve Ever Had (21-26 February) takes the touching format of Mammalian Diving Reflex’s confessional show about sex and relationships, and queers it. In this new iteration of a work that has previously had rave reviews at Sydney Festival and Melbourne Festival (now Rising) a group of elders from Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community gather to share stories of love, sex and relationships across the years. Sure to shine a spotlight on the social mores of more repressive past decades as well as celebrate love in all its forms, All the Sex I’ve Ever Had is sure to be a moving and life-affirming production.

Blue

Written and performed by young Kamilaroi man Thomas Weatherall, Blue (Belvoir, 14-29 January) is billed as a tender monologue exploring the beauty and sadness of a young life at its new beginning. Rising star Weatherall, who recently won an AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts) award for his role in the Netflix series Heartbreak High, wrote Blue as part of his 2021 Balnaves Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellowship at Belvoir. He described the one-man play ‘as “very personal fiction” because the events that happen in the play have not happened to me but, like I think a lot of first-time writers do, you write from things you know,’ in a recent interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

The Dan Daw Show

Honest and autobiographical, The Dan Daw Show (Seymour Centre, 21-24 February) is a proud ‘fuck you’ to all who would shame someone because of their kinks or their disability. Presented in association with Sydney WorldPride, the production – nominated for the 2021 Critics’ Circle National Dance Awards (UK) – is a show about intimacy and resilience, letting go, and reclaiming yourself. ‘After years of hating my body and rejecting my body,’ Daw told The Guardian, ‘with this show I’m celebrating my body for the first time, and it’s liberating in the most spectacular way.’

Do Not Go Gentle

Despite winning both the NSW Premier’s Literary Award for Drama and the Victorian Premier’s Louis Esson Prize for Drama, Patricia Cornelius’ magnificent Do Not Go Gentle has yet to have a mainstage season in Australia (its 2020 season at the Malthouse was cancelled due to COVID). Using Scott’s ill-fated Terra Nova expedition to Antarctica as a metaphor for the final journey faced by five elderly people in a nursing home, Do Not Go Gentle (Roslyn Packer Theatre, 23 May – 17 June) ‘explores the flare of vitality that reaches a desperate intensity in the face of death,’ to quote critic Alison Croggon on the play’s fortyfivedownstairs world premiere, and is ‘as moving an image of mortality as I have seen in the theatre’. Directed by Paige Rattray, this new production stars John Bell, Peter Carroll, Vanessa Downing, John Gaden and Brigid Zengeni.

Fighting

Bipolar disorder affects one in 50 Australians every year. The staging of Fighting – a new play by Xavier Coy which was nominated for both The Born Writer’s Award and The Silver Gull – by Kings Cross Theatre (KXT) perhaps reflects not only the sector’s growing awareness of the importance of mental health, but a grappling with the issues caused by society as a whole. Fighting is a black comedy that explores mental health issues through a comic lens; told over the course of one day, from medication and the workplace to attempting to date, the play shows how quickly things can change as its protagonist fights through a single day.

Girls in Boys’ Cars

Based on Western Sydney author Felicity Castagna’s award-winning novel, the National Theatre of Parramatta’s production Girls in Boys’ Cars (19 October – 3 November) is the story of a complicated friendship; a road trip through NSW in a stolen car; the stories that define us; and two funny, sharp, adventurous young women who refuse to be held back any longer. Adapted and directed by Priscilla Jackman, expect a Thelma and Louise-esque road trip in Western Sydney and a reflection on friendship and consequences from a resident of the juvenile justice system.

The Listies Make Some Noise!

Currently causing havoc and hilarity at Sydney Opera House (5-20 January), kids’ comedy duo The Listies are touring their latest show, Make Some Noise, an infectious mixtape of silly songs, stupid sketches and crazy clowning, in the coming months. Guaranteed to delight children and kidults alike, you can catch The Listies next in Perth as part of Fringe World (State Theatre Centre of WA, Studio Underground, 22-29 January) with more shows to be announced.

The Lucky Country

A new chamber musical by Vidya Makan in collaboration with Sonya Suares, The Lucky Country (Hayes Theatre, 26 May – 17 June) explores ideas around Australia, identity and belonging through the eyes of Joseph, a 13-year-old Thitharr Warra boy whose youthful optimism is dashed when he clashes with his teacher’s notion of ‘our shared history’. With a supporting cast of eclectic Australian characters – grey nomads who find love on a Contiki tour; a Chinese Australian restauranteur who dreams of life as a Byron Bay nudist; a young refugee in Mingoola and an all fake-Russian choir – The Lucky Country promises to be cathartic, heartfelt and hilarious by turn.

Stephanie Lake Company’s Manifesto. Image: Sam Roberts and Roy Vandervegt.

Manifesto

Rapturously received after its 2022 Rising season (ArtsHub’s review called it ‘a single hour of breath-taking invention’) this joyous and uplifting dance production by the Stephanie Lake Company is keenly anticipated at Sydney Festival (Carriageworks, 12-15 February) with a subsequent season at Perth Festival (Heath Ledger Theatre, State Theatre Centre of WA, 8-12 February) also on the cards. Not to be missed.

The Mirror

When Gravity and Other Myths (whose 2001 production The Pulse featured 30 acrobats and a 25-strong choir) describe their latest circus work as ‘the company’s most physically and conceptually ambitious challenge to date,’ one is inclined to take notice. The Mirror (Sydney Opera House, 9 February – 5 March) examines our inner and outer selves – and what we choose to share with the world – in a production blending exceptional acrobatics and a live score with LED walls, cameras and selfie sticks, and which the Berliner Morgenpost praised as ‘New, contemporary circus in its purest form’.

Miss Peony

Michelle Law’s Miss Peony (Belvoir, 1-29 July) sees Lily being pressured by her grandmother, Poh Poh, a former beauty queen, into entering the highly competitive Miss Peony beauty pageant. Poh Poh won’t take no for an answer, and complicating matters, she’s dead. A new comedy about being literally haunted by the past, Miss Peony explores our familiar need for connection – to family, the past, the future, and each other. The production is performed and subtitled in a mix of English, Cantonese and Mandarin. After its Sydney season, Miss Peony plays in Canberra (23-26 August), Wollongong (30 August – 2 September) and Geelong (6-9 September).

Summer of Harold

Hillary Bell’s wide-ranging career includes works for stage, radio, screen and music theatre. Her new play, Summer of Harold (Ensemble Theatre, 8 September – 14 October) explores the meaning we invest in objects and the talismanic status they develop as a result. Set in 1980s London, the play focuses on 23-year-old Janet and her fellow Tasmanian friend who pretend to be expert live-in housekeepers. They land a job with Harold Pinter, one of the most significant playwrights of the 20th Century. Harold loves his house of treasures but mostly his favourite ugly coffee mug. Coffee every day – breakfast, lunch and dinner. If anything were to happen to his favourite mug…

Twelfth Night

Starring the exceptional Jane Montgomery Griffiths as Malvolia (a gender-swapped Malvolio; a role often called ‘a gift for actors’) Bell Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night is touring widely in 2023 (NSW, ACT, WA, Vic, Qld, NT and Tas, September – November). Directed by Heather Fairbairn, this production features all-new music by Sarah Blasko and is sure to lean into Shakespeare’s themes of gender identity and sexual attraction in this classic cross-dressing comedy.

The Visitors

Wesley Enoch directs a new production of Jane Harrison’s The Visitors (Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House, 11 September – 14 October) in a co-production between Moogahlin Performing Arts and Sydney Theatre Company. Set in January 1788, the play focuses on a meeting of clan leaders as they meet to discuss a response to the fleet of strange ships gathering in the harbour. Such ships have been seen in the past, but the visitors always left – so why are they now assembling in such numbers? Harrison’s play has been praised as ‘an essential part of the continuing struggle to make sense of colonisation and multigenerational trauma,’ in the Sydney Morning Herald; the production stars Wiradjuri actor Luke Carroll, Wiradjuri and Gamilaraay actor Beau Dean Riley Smith, and Gumbaynggirr and Wiradjuri actor Dalara Williams, among others.

Yuldea

Premiering on Gadigal Country (Sydney Opera House, 14 June – 15 July) before touring to Ngunnawal Country, Kaurna Yerta, Meanjin, Wurundjeri Country, and Dja Dja Wurrung and Taungurung Country, Yuldea is Frances Rings’ first work as Artistic Director of Bangarra. Described as a deeply personal ceremonial affirmation of history and heritage, Yuldea awakens the earth and sky worlds to tell the story of the Aṉangu people of the Great Victorian Desert. Given Rings’ powerful works to date, and the inclusion of songs by multi-award-winning duo Electric Fields, Yuldea is certain to be a potent, compelling and beautiful production that honours the eternal bonds of kinship between people and place.

uNCOILEd eXposed

Presented as part of Merrigong Theatre Company’s MERRIGONGX program (a development program for independent artists in the Illawarra region of NSW) uNCOILEd eXposed is a triple bill of contemporary dance presented by AUSTI. Dance & Physical Theatre (formally known as Austinmer Dance Theatre). Expect experimental choreographic work performed by strong, confident dancers in this showcase of emerging talents.

Australian Capital Territory

Burnt Out, Penny Chivas. Photo: Brian Hartley.

Burnt Out

The terrifying impact of bushfires is indelibly inscribed on the Australian psyche, with generation after generation recalling destruction, choking smoke, and fast advancing walls of flame. Burnt Out (Gorman Arts Centre, 20-21 January) is a solo dance work by Glasgow-based, Ngunnawal Country raised Australian dance-maker Penny Chivas that uses spoken word, dance and a compelling sound design (featuring recordings of magpies that have learnt to mimic emergency sirens and the sounds of helicopters circling overhead) to explore our changing climate and the personal impact of the destruction wrought by conflagration.

Come From Away

Arguably the best new musical of the last decade, Come Frome Away (Canberra Theatre Centre, 8 June – 2 July) is ‘a rare and beautiful piece of music theatre that overwhelms you with emotion and connects us all,’ to quote ArtsHub reviewer Reuben Liversidge. Exploring the remarkable, true life story of Gander, Newfoundland, whose community opened their homes and hearts to strangers from across the world after 9/11 saw planes grounded across North America, this hilarious, heart-warming and tearjerking musical is sure to move and delight in equal measure. In addition to its Canberra season, Come From Away plays Sydney, Newcastle, Adelaide and Perth in the coming months – don’t miss it.

The Great Big Circus Gala(h)

The benefits of participating in circus arts for young people are well documented, with research by the University of South Australia demonstrating significant improvements in four areas of mental wellbeing: stress relief, self-esteem, confidence and socialisation. And then there’s the art created – dynamic, vigorous, joyous and compelling. Canberra’s Warehouse Circus showcase the skills of their current cohort in The Great Big Circus Gala(h), a comedic take on circus arts at the Street Theatre in March. Come and see the next generation of circus artists strut their stuff and delight in amazing acrobatics, jocular juggling, incredible aerials and other fantastical feats.

Holding the Man

An Australian play that embraces love and heartbreak as much as its protagonist’s love of theatre in all its forms – comedy, tragedy, puppetry – Holding the Man (ACT Hub, 22 March – 1 April) tells the true story of Tim Conigrave’s abiding love for John Caleo, from high school crush to death-bed parting. Adapted by Tommy Murphy from Conigrave’s ‘monumentally loved’ memoir (an essential account of the AIDS crisis in Australia) and first staged at Griffin Theatre in 2006, the play returns to the stage at ACT Hub in Kingston this year in a new production directed by Everyman Theatre’s Jarrad West.

Julia

‘I will not be lectured about sexism and misogyny by this man. I will not. And the Government will not be lectured about sexism and misogyny by this man. Not now, not ever.’ Words that echoed around the world. A co-production between Canberra Theatre Centre and Sydney Theatre Company, Julia is a new play by celebrated playwright Joanna Murray-Smith which brings the backstory of Julia Gillard’s ‘misogyny’ speech to the stage, and premieres in Canberra – less than three kilometres from Parliament House where the speech was delivered. Directed by Helpmann Award-winning Sarah Goodes and performed by Justine Clarke (who recently wowed Sydney Festival audiences with her performance in STCSA’s Girls and Boys), promises to be both an intimate and compelling insight into the person behind the public mask, and a reflection on the experiences of women in contemporary politics.

Tasmania

Blue Cow’s Bingo! Image: Supplied.

Bingo!

Developed through Blue Cow Theatre’s Cowshed Program, Belinda Bradley’s Bingo! (Studio Theatre, Theatre Royal, 2-4 November) is the story of six women on their way to a netball game in rural Tasmania who accidentally run over Death – and Death is not impressed. Described as a clever consideration of friendship, about life and dying on one’s own terms, auditions for Bingo! are being held on 19 January.

Fantastic Futures

Presented as part of the northern leg of Mona Foma, Fantastic Futures (reUNIÓN district, 17-19 February) is a glorious celebration of art, quirk, creativity and community. Expect queer woodchoppers, a new national anthem, Kurdish-Iranian heavy metal, the choral airing of complaints about Launceston, and so much more. You’re going to regret not attending, trust me.

HandMADE & MADE TO LAST

This production from nipaluna/Hobart’s Mature Artists Dance Experience (MADE) – a company comprised of dancers 50 years and over – is a double-bill featuring works choreographed by Tasmania’s Emma Porteus and the UK’s Liz Aggiss (Studio Theatre, Theatre Royal, 21-22 September). Expect a meaningful, relatable and fiery evening of dance from this dynamic and inspiring ensemble.

Hide the Dog

While the full program for Ten Days on the Island won’t be released until 2 February, it’s indisputable that trans-Tasman story Hide the Dog is sure to be one of the festival’s highlights. An international collaboration developed during the most challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hide the Dog is co-written by Tasmanian playwright Nathan Maynard (pakana) and Aotearoa writer Jamie McCaskill (Māori), and tells the story of two young friends who discover – and set out to save – the world’s last Tasmanian Tiger. Its brief, recent Sydney Festival season saw the play described as a ‘tender tale that brings the mystic spirituality of two nations together’; a national tour will hopefully not be far away.

Interloper

Created by Launceston-based company Rooke, Interloper (Studio Theatre, Theatre Royal, 13-14 July) is contemporary circus at its most fun and physical; a quirky and heart-warming exploration of belonging and connection in the strange new world that we’re all coming to terms with.

