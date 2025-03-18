The Wiggles go country, and viral, with Dolly Parton, Orville Peck and more

Australia still loves The Wiggles. They were the most listened to artists on Spotify for 2024, they topped the Triple J Hottest 100 in 2023 for their cover of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’. Their latest album (their 63rd), Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! is garnering a fresh wave of fans of all ages.

The album takes advantage of country music’s resurgence, as high-profile artists such as Chapell Roan, Post Malone and Beyoncé flock to the genre with chart-topping hits. The album includes collaborations with Dolly Parton, Dasha, Lainey Wilson, Orville Peck and Jackson Dean.

“We’re so excited to share Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! with families everywhere,” says Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie. “This album is packed with energy, fun and plenty of country flair. Collaborating with Dasha and working with the legendary Dolly Parton was an absolute joy. Whether you’re three, 33 or 93, this album is all about bringing people together to sing, dance and even try a bit of line dancing!”

Perhaps most notably, the album features several acknowledgments of the LGBTQA+ community that are both tongue-in-cheek and genuine. Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie’s brief TikTok remix of Chappell Roan’s hit ‘Pink Pony Club’ has gone viral. In a duet with queer country star Orville Peck titled ‘Friends of Dorothy’, Gillespie and Peck sing about love, acceptance and belonging.

The Wiggles now includes eight permanent band members. The success of the country album signifies the band’s long-lasting legacy in the wake of star Emma Watkins’ departure in 2021. The band released their first album in 1991.