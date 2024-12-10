Australia’s Spotify Wrapped 2024: the year in Aussie music

Every year, Spotify presents users with data analysis on what they streamed that year. Your social media stream may already be clogged with friends and colleagues insisting they’re trendy, showing their top five artists for the year (none of whom you recognise).

But Spotify also releases data by country. More than eight million Australians use Spotify, offering a unique and detailed insight into Australian listening habits.

According to Spotify Wrapped, no Australian artists, songs or albums made it into Australia’s top five listened to in 2024. Taylor Swift predictably topped most categories, followed by other staples such as Drake, The Weekend, Billie Eilish and new breakout Sabrina Carpenter. Australia followed the US’s lead in a renewed love for country and folk music this year, embracing artists such as Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan, and Morgan Wallen.

While not the most popular, Australians certainly do listen to locals from the past and present. The Wiggles and AC/DC are predictable mainstays, along with newer artists like Cyril.

Australia’s top 10 Australian artists on Spotify Wrapped 2024

The Wiggles The Kid LAROI AC/DC Vance Joy Rüfüs Du Sol Tame Impala Hilltop Hoods Dom Dolla Troye Sivan Dean Lewis

Australia’s top 10 Australian songs on Spotify Wrapped 2024

‘Riptide’ by Vance Joy ‘Stumblin’ In’ by Cyril ‘Saving Up’ by Dom Dolla ‘Nights Like This’ by The Kid LAROI ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ by AC/DC ‘STAY’ (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI ‘Walking on a Dream’ by Empire of the Sun ‘GIRLS’ by The Kid LAROI ‘Down Under’ by Men at Work ‘Thunderstruck’ by AC/DC