Australia’s Spotify Wrapped 2024: the year in Aussie music

Once again, Spotify Wrapped has revealed global listened habits. No local artists made Australia's top five most streamed this year.
10 Dec 2024 9:58
David Burton
The Wiggles were Australia's most listened to artist in 2024 according to Spotify Wrapped.

Every year, Spotify presents users with data analysis on what they streamed that year. Your social media stream may already be clogged with friends and colleagues insisting they’re trendy, showing their top five artists for the year (none of whom you recognise). 

But Spotify also releases data by country. More than eight million Australians use Spotify, offering a unique and detailed insight into Australian listening habits.

According to Spotify Wrapped, no Australian artists, songs or albums made it into Australia’s top five listened to in 2024. Taylor Swift predictably topped most categories, followed by other staples such as Drake, The Weekend, Billie Eilish and new breakout Sabrina Carpenter. Australia followed the US’s lead in a renewed love for country and folk music this year, embracing artists such as Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan, and Morgan Wallen. 

While not the most popular, Australians certainly do listen to locals from the past and present. The Wiggles and AC/DC are predictable mainstays, along with newer artists like Cyril.

Australia’s top 10 Australian artists on Spotify Wrapped 2024

  1. The Wiggles
  2. The Kid LAROI
  3. AC/DC
  4. Vance Joy
  5. Rüfüs Du Sol
  6. Tame Impala
  7. Hilltop Hoods
  8. Dom Dolla
  9. Troye Sivan
  10. Dean Lewis

Australia’s top 10 Australian songs on Spotify Wrapped 2024

  1. ‘Riptide’ by Vance Joy
  2. ‘Stumblin’ In’ by Cyril
  3. ‘Saving Up’ by Dom Dolla
  4. ‘Nights Like This’ by The Kid LAROI
  5. ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ by AC/DC
  6. ‘STAY’ (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI
  7. ‘Walking on a Dream’ by Empire of the Sun
  8. ‘GIRLS’ by The Kid LAROI
  9. ‘Down Under’ by Men at Work
  10. ‘Thunderstruck’ by AC/DC
David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

