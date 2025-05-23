The TikTokification of Classical Music

From Paganini to pop culture parody, TikTok is transforming the way young audiences discover classical music. With short-form videos blending virtuosic performance, meme culture and digital storytelling, a new generation of artists is reaching millions – and reimagining what it means to be a classical musician in the 21st century.

Australian musicians like the duo TwoSet Violin have cultivated massive global audiences by mixing serious musicianship with humour and relatability. Their TikTok account has garnered over 1.2 million followers, showcasing the duo’s unique blend of classical performance and comedic sketches.

Bite-sized Bach and algorithmic audiences

TikTok’s algorithm rewards immediacy and personality – qualities not always associated with classical music’s slow-build structures. But savvy musicians are adapting: looping iconic musical phrases, performing trending audio challenges on rare instruments or offering behind-the-scenes insights into practice routines, competition preperation and performance anxiety.

Pianist and composer Chloe Flower, known for her ‘Popsical’ style blend of classical and pop music, uses TikTok to share her innovative performances. She frequently reimagines the likes of Beyonce, Cardi B and Travis Scott tracks in a classical music context. Flower’s creative approach demonstrates how classical musicians can engage with contemporary music trends to reach new audiences.

TikTok and music: Democratising discovery

Social media’s low barrier to entry has also widened access for musicians from diverse or non-traditional backgrounds, especially those who may not have had early exposure to elite institutions. Creators like pianist and composer Chloe Flower have used viral moments to build careers that blend digital content, live performance and advocacy.

This trend is echoed in Australia, where organisations like the Australian Youth Orchestra and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra have launched TikTok channels aimed at younger audiences. But some artists are still sceptical.

TikTok’s viral BookTok community has had a deep and lasting impact on the publishing industry. Classical music’s slow rise on the platform could signal a similar seismic shift as younger audiences grow.

TikTok and classical music: a movement or a moment?

Whether the ‘TikTokification’ of classical music represents a passing trend or a long-term shift remains to be seen. But the platform is reshaping how audiences engage with music – not just what they listen to, but how they discover it, talk about it and share it.

And while purists may balk at the idea of Mozart set to a transition filter or Tchaikovsky turned into a meme, others see it as a sign of life. If the next generation engages with classical music – even in 30-second loops – then the tradition is still alive.