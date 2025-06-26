The rise of DIY audio dramas: is podcast fiction the new fringe theatre?

In the shifting landscape of Australian performing arts, one form of storytelling is making surprising inroads: the audio drama podcast. Often created with a shoestring budget and a laptop, these DIY productions are allowing playwrights, actors and creatives to reach global audiences in ways that bypass traditional gatekeepers like venue programming, touring schedules and funding rounds.

More than a pandemic-era stopgap, fiction podcasts are now emerging as a legitimate artistic medium. With Australian audiences increasingly turning to audio content for news, entertainment and escapism, it’s no surprise that creatives are responding in kind. In 2023, Australians downloaded over one billion podcasts – up 26% from the previous year – making Australia one of the most enthusiastic podcast markets per capita in the world.

While true crime and comedy dominate the charts, fiction podcasts – especially scripted audio dramas – are experiencing a renaissance. Platforms like Audible, Spotify and Apple Podcasts have expanded their support for original fiction, and grassroots creators have built passionate followings with richly imagined stories in sci-fi, romance, horror and more.

The rise of audio drama podcasts

Fiction podcasts are growing rapidly. According to a recent analysis by Fourth Wall, fiction was one of the fastest-growing genres on platforms like Patreon, particularly among creators who produce serialised content. These podcasts often emulate theatrical conventions – voice acting, sound design, dialogue-driven plots – and many feature artists with backgrounds in stage performance.

For theatre-makers, the transition to audio can be a natural one. The skills used to build character, tension and dialogue are easily transferable. A 2023 piece by HowlRound notes that podcasts have become a ‘new form of repertory theatre’ for many artists, allowing them to collaborate, experiment and reach wider audiences outside of major cities.

In Australia, the accessibility of podcasting has made it particularly valuable for regional and independent artists, offering both creative autonomy and new pathways to professional development. For actors, it provides voice training, character development practice and a way to stay creatively active between gigs. For writers and directors, it’s an incubator for longer-form storytelling that may one day transition to stage or screen.

Australia’s fiction podcast success stories

Ballarat National Theatre’s Audio Adaptations

A standout example of grassroots innovation is Ballarat National Theatre’s production of audio adaptations of classic works, including Pride and Prejudice and Peter Pan. Entirely volunteer-led, these serialised productions feature Australian actors and offer a full theatrical experience for the ears, complete with original music and Foley effects. Its Pride and Prejudice podcast, co-created by Liana Emmerson and Olivia French, was featured on Apple’s ‘New and Noteworthy’ list and has found an international audience via podcast platforms.

The Beanies

Originally formed by three theatre performers, The Beanies are a musical children’s group whose podcast episodes have been downloaded over three million times across 30 countries. Blending catchy songs with playful educational content, their audio work has expanded into live performance and merchandise, showing the commercial potential of podcast-first brands.

Audible’s exclusive audio dramas

Audiobook giant Audible regularly commissions Australian-produced drama series and audiobooks that are released exclusively to its members. The Audible Originals program includes additions from Australians Louis Nowra, Mark Humphries, Caroline Overington and many more.

Monetisation and making podcasts sustainable

Monetising fiction podcasts isn’t always straightforward, but many creators are finding ways to make it work. Options include:

Crowdfunding platforms , like Patreon, where creators can earn recurring income from loyal fans. Fiction podcasts such as The Magnus Archives and Welcome to Night Vale – global success stories – are often cited as models, earning five- and six-figure monthly incomes via listener support.

, particularly for shows that reach a critical mass of listeners. Platforms like Acast and Spotify have programs to help fiction creators insert dynamic ads.

, particularly for shows that reach a critical mass of listeners. Platforms like Acast and Spotify have programs to help fiction creators insert dynamic ads. Grants and development funds , such as those offered by Screen Australia or Creative Australia, which now include podcasting in eligible formats.

, such as those offered by Screen Australia or Creative Australia, which now include podcasting in eligible formats. Merchandising and spin-offs, from branded merchandise to live shows and book deals. The Beanies, for example, have successfully monetised their podcast through performances and physical products.

That said, the income from fiction podcasting – especially in Australia – remains modest for most. A 2024 industry overview from Sounds Australia notes that while podcasting is ‘a vibrant sector for creative experimentation’, few artists are able to sustain full-time incomes from audio work alone. Most combine podcasting with other freelance or creative employment.

Podcasts offer a platform, not a replacement

The rise of audio storytelling is unlikely to replace live performance, but it does offer complementary opportunities, particularly for those outside metropolitan arts centres or those experimenting with new forms. It also encourages cross-disciplinary collaboration between theatre, radio, music and digital storytelling.

As podcasting technology becomes more accessible and as distribution platforms continue to champion independent voices, more Australian theatre artists will likely explore what the medium has to offer. Whether as a passion project, professional calling card or alternative to stage, fiction podcasts are becoming part of the creative toolkit.

For artists navigating a complex funding landscape and evolving audience habits, that’s a welcome addition.