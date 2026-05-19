The Bridge: inside the new program revamping music education in Australian schools

Not-for-profit education organisation The Song Room has launched a new music education program. Titled The Bridge, it places contemporary music creators in primary school classrooms, with the goal of improving access to music-making experiences for children while also creating new career paths for artists.

The program, which has been rolled out in five schools across Australia so far, aims to fill a crucial gap in primary learning. Despite music being a mandatory subject in Australian primary schools, music education training is at an all-time low and two-thirds of primary school students do not have access to school music education.

According to the Australian Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority, there are more than 4800 government primary schools in Australia. While the scope of The Bridge is currently small, organisers believe the model can be expanded and even adapted for other artforms.

Building a bridge

The Bridge launched in late April with support from Creative Australia. The new program sees five contemporary music creators undertaking paid 10-week placements in primary school classrooms, teaching music to students while developing their own educational skills.

The Bridge music class, run by The Song Room. Photo: Supplied.

Ron Haryanto, Tom Eggert, trials, Finn Pearson and Kye have been engaged as creators, and have respectively been placed in Green Square Public School in New South Wales, Redbank State School in Queensland, Hallett Cove East Primary School in South Australia, Orelia Primary School in Western Australia and Darrang Primary School in Victoria.

To Alice Gerlach, CEO of The Song Room, The Bridge presents a unique professional opportunity for music creators. ‘The program was inspired by Music Australia’s The Bass Line report, which said that the average musician earns under $15,000 from their music career,’ she said.

‘That was a really alarming statistic for us, and something we felt we could make a difference to. So we thought it would be interesting if we gave music creatives the opportunity to come into the classroom with a teaching artist, gain that experience, and understand what it might take for them to translate their music skills into pedagogy.’

The classroom experience

The move from a free-flowing creative environment to a structured classroom setting can be a challenging one for artists. It also requires an adjustment to work with young students, and develop the ability to educate them.

Ron Haryanto, a singer-songwriter and co-founder of Mentor Academy, has been placed at Green Square Public School in Sydney. Though he described the placement as ‘a baptism of fire, with 40-plus kids running around’, he said it has been a highly rewarding experience so far.

‘The kids have been really, really great. I’m working with kids from kindergarten to year four, and they’ve been super engaged and so willing to pick up the concepts.’

‘Watching them support each other has also been interesting – seeing how they work together to create rhythms, harmonies, that sort of thing. There might also be kids with some learning challenges, and so to see other students supporting them, I’ve been super impressed by their loving nature.’

ArtsHub: The Push unveils 10-year plan for young Australians and music

Why music education matters

The type of support Haryanto noticed is what makes music education so important. A 2025 study from Edith Cowan University noted that learning music supports individual, social and educational wellbeing. A Monash University study of music programs in disadvantaged Australian schools found that students who participated in those programs showed improvements in their social belonging, verbal ability and school engagement.

Gerlach understands the connection between arts education, wellbeing and young people. ‘Young people want to see themselves in their learning environment and feel like they connect with it, that it’s a place for them to feel happy,’ she said.

‘The Song Room is focused on the part of wellbeing that’s about finding connection, belonging, and feeling like you can give something new a go. Those opportunities are really important in confidence building.’

Despite such importance, Haryanto said the challenge in music education is ‘how skilled the teachers are, and whether or not they think it’s a priority’. As he sees it, that need is being filled by companies outside of the education system. He hopes that The Bridge addresses that gap and provides highly skilled creatives the opportunity to give back.

ArtsHub: Young people need more than footy ovals – it’s time to invest in culture

The Bridge: room for expansion

The Bridge is currently running alongside various state government programs to improve arts education in schools. One example is Creative Learning Partnerships, the Victorian Government’s longest running creative grants program. It connects Victorian artists and creative professionals with schools to develop creative projects linked to the curriculum.

Information provided by Creative Victoria stated that Creative Learning Partnerships has supported 1650 residencies, upskilled almost 4000 teachers and delivered projects to more than 76,000 Victorian students over four decades.

The Bridge music class, run by The Song Room. Photo: Supplied.

Yet, Gerlach notes creative education still has access problems, saying ‘not all education is equal’ and that ‘equity, teacher quality and managing the full curriculum are not perfect’. Her vision for The Bridge is to improve equity – not just for music education, but for arts education as a whole.

‘We think The Bridge is replicable across all artforms in the curriculum. We’d like to see it adopted across Australia, both to provide opportunities to enhance artists’ careers and to enhance the workforce of the schools.’

‘Being able to grow that – and … make sure that more children can have an education that’s rich in the arts – is what we’re aiming for.’

Haryanto hopes that the program opens kids to new ideas, and be free to share who they really are.

‘The Bridge is not only about providing pathways in music, but about giving kids the tools to express themselves and their creativity. It’s about using music as an outlet for kids to be able to express themselves in a way they might not thought to have existed,’ he said.

‘That would only be a positive thing for kids across the board.’

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

