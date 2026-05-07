News

 > News

Assassin’s Creed is being adapted into a circus stage show

Assassin's Creed: Heredis will tell an original story brought to life with parkour, dancers, and acrobatic feats.
7 May 2026 12:00
Leah J. Williams
heredis assassins creed stage show

Performing Arts

Assassin’s Creed: Heredis. Image: Ubisoft / Les 7 Doigts.

Share Icon

Ubisoft has announced a new entry into the Assassin’s Creed franchise, with a neat twist. Assassin’s Creed: Heredis is actually a new stage experience created by Les 7 Doigts, showcasing performances by circus artists, dancers and urban parkour specialists.

This new show will be set in the world of Assassin’s Creed, but tell an original story.

‘[It] follows a young man searching for his father, who disappeared years ago,’ the Heredis blurb states. ‘On his 25th birthday, a mysterious letter leads him to the HEREDIS program. This quest becomes the starting point of a journey across centuries.’

How Heredis connects with Assassin’s Creed lore

At this stage, it appears Heredis will be entirely separate from Assassin’s Creed game lore, although as many have pointed out, the protagonist of the stage show does appear to resemble Desmond Miles, the original modern day protagonist of the game series.

That may simply be a product of this experience being set in the modern day, reading between the lines of the blurb. In any case, it doesn’t appear Miles’ story will be the focus, despite the intriguing links here, and the appearance of what appears to be ancient Rome or Greece in the background of the poster artwork.

assassin's creed heredis stage play
Assassin’s Creed: Heredis. Image: Ubisoft / Les 7 Doigts.

Les 7 Doigts is an artistic collective most known for producing acrobatic dance spectacles, with a focus on artistic performance. Even with a backdrop of Assassin’s Creed lore, it’s more likely Heredis will be about the magic of human creativity and bodily movement, inspired by the parkour movement system of the games.

Since its inception, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has become known for its pioneering style, with players able to parkour around ancient cities, climbing up buildings, swinging between them and generally using acrobatics in combat and stealth skirmishes.

There’s an easy translation here. While the stage show is an unexpected adaptation, it makes all the sense in the world as an attempt to draw on the game’s artful movement and flow.

Stage show to premiere in Canada

As announced, the Assassin’s Creed stage show is set to debut on 3 December at Théâtre Maisonneuve in Montreal, Canada. Performers will then travel to France, with this leg of the tour starting 21 January.

For now, dates beyond that haven’t been announced – but we’d expect that if the show proves popular in Canada and France, it will eventually be brought to other countries, as well. And given the popularity of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, we do expect the initial run of shows to be popular.

Assassin’s Creed: Heredis tours Canada and France from December 2026.

Also on ScreenHub: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 cruises Australian skies

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024‘s latest update is one that’ll be close to home for many readers. After years of working to upgrade various pieces of the game’s virtual map, the Microsoft Flight Simulator team has finally put Australia back in the spotlight.

New content ranges over local landmarks and key locations, also bringing in famous Australian aircraft and even rescue missions inspired by the work of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service. It’s all in service of honouring local heroes and offering what the developers like to call ‘digital tourism’.

For those living outside the country, Australia ‘seems really unattainable for most people,’ says Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator. ‘I think it’s … a part of the world that people are really, really interested in. Just for that, it’s worth doing.’

Read more …

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is an award-winning entertainment and technology journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

Related News

The Other Side of Me at Sydney Opera House. Photo: Daniel Boud.
Reviews

The Other Side of Me review: superb dance production is 'like riding a wave'

After debuting at the Darwin Festival, The Other Side of Me now travels to Sydney.

Sharon Willdin
Greg Eldridge, director. Image: ArtsHub.
Career Advice

Meet the members: Greg Eldridge, Opera Director

Melbourne-born Greg Eldridge has worked on more than 80 productions across 14 countries.

ArtsHub
Game. Set. Match. at Malthouse Theatre. Photo: Gianna Rizzo.
Reviews

Game Set Match review: love all?

You may think Megan Wilding’s Malthouse debut – Game. Set. Match. – is all about tennis, but this is no…

Madeleine Swain
Audible Edge 2026. Photo: Josh Wells Photography.
Reviews

Audible Edge review: a 'sublimely curated' festival of exploratory music

From throat singers to soap operas, this year's Audible Edge festival in Perth delivered more than a few surprises.

Wolfgang von Flugelhorn
In 2026, the Australian Festival of Chamber Music takes place in Cairns. Photo: Supplied.
Features

These music festivals are thriving – here's what they're doing right

While the big music festivals are struggling, these smaller community events are drawing loyal audiences.

Suzannah Conway
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login