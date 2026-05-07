Assassin’s Creed is being adapted into a circus stage show

Ubisoft has announced a new entry into the Assassin’s Creed franchise, with a neat twist. Assassin’s Creed: Heredis is actually a new stage experience created by Les 7 Doigts, showcasing performances by circus artists, dancers and urban parkour specialists.

This new show will be set in the world of Assassin’s Creed, but tell an original story.

‘[It] follows a young man searching for his father, who disappeared years ago,’ the Heredis blurb states. ‘On his 25th birthday, a mysterious letter leads him to the HEREDIS program. This quest becomes the starting point of a journey across centuries.’

How Heredis connects with Assassin’s Creed lore

At this stage, it appears Heredis will be entirely separate from Assassin’s Creed game lore, although as many have pointed out, the protagonist of the stage show does appear to resemble Desmond Miles, the original modern day protagonist of the game series.

That may simply be a product of this experience being set in the modern day, reading between the lines of the blurb. In any case, it doesn’t appear Miles’ story will be the focus, despite the intriguing links here, and the appearance of what appears to be ancient Rome or Greece in the background of the poster artwork.

Assassin’s Creed: Heredis. Image: Ubisoft / Les 7 Doigts.

Les 7 Doigts is an artistic collective most known for producing acrobatic dance spectacles, with a focus on artistic performance. Even with a backdrop of Assassin’s Creed lore, it’s more likely Heredis will be about the magic of human creativity and bodily movement, inspired by the parkour movement system of the games.

Since its inception, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has become known for its pioneering style, with players able to parkour around ancient cities, climbing up buildings, swinging between them and generally using acrobatics in combat and stealth skirmishes.

There’s an easy translation here. While the stage show is an unexpected adaptation, it makes all the sense in the world as an attempt to draw on the game’s artful movement and flow.

Stage show to premiere in Canada

As announced, the Assassin’s Creed stage show is set to debut on 3 December at Théâtre Maisonneuve in Montreal, Canada. Performers will then travel to France, with this leg of the tour starting 21 January.

For now, dates beyond that haven’t been announced – but we’d expect that if the show proves popular in Canada and France, it will eventually be brought to other countries, as well. And given the popularity of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, we do expect the initial run of shows to be popular.

Assassin’s Creed: Heredis tours Canada and France from December 2026.

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