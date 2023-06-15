The cost of admission – are theatre ticket prices too high?

Equitable access regarding ticket prices has become somewhat of a taboo subject in relation to Australia’s mainstage theatre companies. But some believe it is a conversation that the industry needs to have.

ArtsHub has reached out to Australian mainstage theatre companies regarding the issue, receiving a range of responses. Of course, the cost of admission, even at full price is mere loose change for some. But for those that would benefit most from engaging with the work, has attending a mainstage show become little more than a pipe dream?

According to Yvonne Virsik, who for the past 20 years has worked as Artistic Director of Monash University Student Theatre, the answer is unequivocally ‘yes’.

‘I am hearing regularly from students that they are unable to access the work of mainstage theatre companies due to cost,’ she says. ‘Obviously companies are doing what they can to manage their current challenges, but it does make me concerned about the future of our sector, when emerging student makers and audiences feel disenfranchised from companies whose work they used to regard as aspirational.’

A student that knows the ins and outs of ticketing at one of Victoria’s mainstage companies – Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC) – is Ferguson Black, whose first job was working in the company’s subscriptions department.

‘I am intimately familiar with what MTC’s pricing structure is for students and how it compares to other age groups. Even so, I’ve stopped checking prices since, assuming anything from the MTC is well out of my range,’ Black says. ‘It is a shame, because I know for a fact that I am their target audience – a young creative with a strong theatre background, who is physically stitched to the theatre scene here in Melbourne.

‘The worst thing about it is that it acts as a barrier to those who are the next iteration of Melbourne’s theatre scene. I can’t tell you how rewarding it is to sit down and watch a play and be able to contextualise all of the skills I’ve been developing as I’m trying to build my own works.

‘But the opportunities of getting to see shows are becoming fewer and further between,’ Black warns.

When approached by ArtsHub, MTC declined to comment, referring instead to the ticketing schedule on its website.

Aside from the MTC, Black adds that it this not the only company that they feel has become out of reach for many.

Last year, Black was interested in attending a performance of Nosferatu presented by Malthouse Theatre. ‘[However, I] couldn’t look at the posters without thinking about a/ how much it would set me back and b/ the scheduling magic I’d have to work out before I could make it,’ he says. ‘I think about that show a lot and I regret not trying to make it work. But what can we do?’

An email circulated to student bodies at a number of universities on the subject of ticket prices resulted in significant number of responses. Black’s was just one of many.

Recently graduated emerging theatre-maker, Georgina Eleanor explains her concerns to ArtsHub. ‘Obviously there is a big push for theatre and the arts to be seen as worthwhile for society. But it has become so hard for students to participate in the theatre scene. On the part of mainstage companies, it is very much about cultural gatekeeping.

‘When student tickets are $60 to $80 at the cheapest, how can I engage more than once every few months? It’s turned into a “special occasion” kind of thing.

‘It’s so hard because people deserve to be paid appropriately for their skills, but if you don’t have engagement there are going to be fewer people buying tickets and you will get less money. It’s the idea that you have to lower the cost and take an initial hit, but hopefully in the long run you will build a more resilient audience base,’ adds Eleanor.

Pointing to the current funding and economic climate, Eleanor says she believes, ‘it’s just like education funding’.

‘The Government gives private schools too much money and these schools use it all to make them look fancier, so that they can charge higher fees. [With] the MTC … I’d love to engage more, but I feel that these mainstage companies are too elitist.’’ says Eleanor.

In or outside of the arts, rising costs of living are impacting many. Despite this, the average rate of JobSeeker and Austudy payments remains at around only $400 per week. Eleanor is not alone in raising concerns about companies asking the prices they do for concession tickets.

As reported by ArtsHub, this is backed up by a recently released Australia Council for the Arts Council report, which surveyed 1318 recent attendees of cultural events. Out of those surveyed, audiences of all ages cited financial barriers, with certain audiences being more negatively affected than others.

As actor Mark Tregonning tells ArtsHub, ‘Mainstage companies are out of touch. I don’t think they truly understand how little money the average person has.

‘I think there are a number of reasons why people don’t want to talk about this, why they don’t like to criticise these powerful companies and their policies. One of them I think is this sense of unity – this sense that we are all in this together.’

But are we in this together?

On the issue of funding, Tregonning asks, ‘Do we divide or increase the pie? Obviously, it should be increased. But the way the pie is being divided up at the moment is hindering things. One of the problems is that money is being given to companies that are inaccessible to ordinary Australians.

‘What can someone on $400 a week afford to pay to go to the theatre? I think aside from some talk and PR around it, there is an acceptance that the work of MTC is for people who can afford it. There’s an idea that quality theatre takes money and therefore it’s fair to charge a higher price for it.’

So outside of Victoria, what is being done and offered by other Australian mainstage companies?

State Theatre Company South Australia

This company has one of the most progressive discounting systems – including pay-what-you-can tickets offered to anyone with a healthcare/pensioner concession card. This requires a minimum payment of $5 and the offer is available at the box office 30 minutes before all matinees and Wednesday evening performances.

This company was also the most receptive when approached by ArtsHub, providing not only a detailed breakdown of ticketing prices, but also a statement from Chief Executive Julian Hobba, who says, ‘The State Theatre Company South Australia is very conscious to have a range of price points because we believe theatre should be accessible for everyone.

‘That’s especially true for students and young people. We know that our future audience and our future sustainability relies on people developing an interest in theatre at a young age, either as audience members or artists. Those are the people who tend to stay connected with the company through their lives, or who aspire to work with us. When we review our ticket prices, we’re mindful that if we are increasing prices at the top end, we must maintain those affordable entry points.

‘We’re conscious that, even still, those prices can be beyond the means of some young people, but we always seek to strike the best balance we can within our budget parameters,’ concludes Hobba.

Black Swan Theatre

A representative from Black Swan says that while ‘the combination of COVID, rising interest rates and living costs is a challenge … the company acknowledges this and it is a consideration when assigning ticket prices’.

In 2023 members were offered a 20% discount if they bought all five plays and the company also offers a two-play combo where patrons can choose any combination of two or more plays and receive a 15% discount.

Other incentives employed by the company include $30 Under 30 tickets, which are available year-round to encourage those aged between 17 and 30 to come to the theatre. A two-ticket limit per patron is in place for these tickets.

As for student prices, Black Swan offers some great discounts, including $25 tickets for a preview ticket in the smaller Studio Underground Theatre through to $47 tickets for productions in its mainstage Heath Ledger Theatre.

Queensland Theatre

Queensland Theatre was the only other company not willing to comment on this subject, similarly referring back to ticketing info on its website and saying, ‘[Queensland Theatre] has come to the conclusion that we don’t think this [subject] is one that we’d like to wade in on.’

Sydney Theatre Company

During the STC’s 2023 season, students and patrons aged under 30 are able to purchase tickets for performances from Monday to Thursday for $49 to $89. They can also access these discounts when they purchase a mini package of three to five plays.

‘Students and artists – or anyone who is interested in the theatre process – can also purchase tickets to previews, the performances preceding opening night,’ an STC spokesperson tells ArtsHub.

‘The purpose of previews is to allow the director, cast and crew to run the show in front of an audience, to identify problems and to adjust the production so it is the best it can be. Changes are often made during previews and, for these reasons, preview tickets are offered at a reduced price between $54 and $65.’

STC also has relationships with NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Art) and other institutions, which include opportunities for students to be involved and access performances and events.

Also, on offer from the STC, every Thursday at 9am is a limited ‘lucky dip’ of $30 tickets for select performances. ‘Discounted tickets can range from shows playing that same evening, to performances scheduled the next week or even productions that are yet to hit the stage,’ says the spokesperson.

Malthouse Theatre

Malthouse Theatre in Melbourne says that concession priced tickets are $50 for all mainstage shows. However, the company has a further three subsidies to support low-income earners, students and other communities, in order to remove barriers to attendance.

These are: a $40 ticket price for arts industry/arts students, a $20 accessibility ticket and a $20 mob price for all of its mainstage productions.

In response to the impacts of the current economic climate and cost of living crisis, a spokesperson for Malthouse says, ‘The cost of producing new Australian theatre has grown exponentially due to many factors, including necessary changes to the way we make theatre, ensuring artists have the support they need.

‘Every budget line has increased. However, we continue to seek support through fundraising to ensure that we don’t push these costs onto audiences.

‘Malthouse Theatre is committed to ensuring our shows are accessible. We have a range of pathways for cheap tickets, which are supported through fundraising and partners who share our values for this commitment,’ concludes the spokesperson.