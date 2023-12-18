Testing Grounds: writers go collaborative

Increasingly those romantic images of writers like James Baldwin smoking in a corner while he bashed out words on a typewriter, or Joan Didion staring out into space in the vast emptiness of her house while she composed a story, don’t speak to the collaborative processes many writers do engage with or would like to engage with if they had the chance.

My primary practice is a lonely for-the-page kind of practice, but in the last several years, I’ve had all the joy and frustration and opportunity that collaboration affords a writer. By working with artists in a variety of disciplines including dance, multimedia, weaving and sewing and painting I’ve both gained new audiences and learned a lot that has been filtered back into my individual practice as a writer.

Reaching out to new audiences through new media and creating art in new social settings is becoming increasingly important for young artists and more established ones seeking to experiment and reinvent their practice. The competition for audiences and the increasingly limited funding and platforms in the current climate of crisis for the arts means that writers and indeed all artists need to be looking at artistic partners and new contexts for making work.

As a writer, researcher and teacher, I’m interested in how we both teach and provide opportunities for writers to work with artists outside of their disciplines, which led me to help develop a partnership between the Parramatta Artists’ Studios and the Writing and Society Research Centre called Testing Grounds, in which writers and artists came together to expand their collaborative practices and to help develop a model for arts institutions and universities that want to foster such work. Testing Grounds was held over two intensive days with a couple of short follow-up sessions, which all included time for participants to learn about each other’s practice, make work together and look at some existing models and ideas in the field of cross-disciplinary arts.

As a whole this diverse group of practitioners felt that engaging in collaborative activities allowed them to expand their arts practice through experimentation. Writer Fiona Murphy commented that having the opportunity to engage in collaboration with others ‘can result in renewed interest or a new kind of art making as well as reconfirming existing skills’.

Fiona Murphy presents her work. Photo: Sally Tsoutas.

New media artist and VR specialist Josh Harle spoke of its capacity to draw the artist out of ‘an individual way of thinking’ and writer and academic Quah Ee Ling pointed out one thing about collaborative practice that we often forget is that fostering connections between artists could have ‘benefit to their well-being’.

There were a number of themes and ideas that participants explored and discovered over the course of the workshop, the first being that collaboration can and should be an uncomfortable thing. Crossing borders in art, moving away from one’s own discipline, entering a new field of knowledge is inspiring, but also unsafe, unpredictable and sometimes even frightening. Participants learned that they had to embrace an “unfixed” outcome and grow their comfort with “the unknown”. They needed to focus less on how another artist could help them with their own art and more on getting to know them as a person. While this approach can come with ambiguity, participants found that they could apply structure to the process of collaboration. For example, one pair of collaborators Tessa Zettel and Jasmyne Marahuyo experimented with writing each other short pieces and gifting each other with forms of creative responses such as drawings and postcards.

Quah Ee Ling contemplates her work. Photo: Sally Tsoutas.

As artists we often want to work towards a big vision for making something that is already predetermined in our minds from the start and that’s not a bad thing; it can lend us confidence and direction. What participants consistently found, however, was that having a more malleable vision enabled what they made together to shift and evolve over time and more genuinely emerge from dialogue.

Bilal Hafda, performance poet and co-Chair of Bankstown Poetry Slam, talked about enjoying the organic nature of collaboration, but also finding that simultaneously ‘organic is scary … shared interests about mushrooms, long chats about how to move giant stones around’.

‘It was all so much more than how I thought of collaborating before. Prior to this, for me, it was, “I want to paint this thing or write this thing, can you add a voice to it or project something behind it?” Now instead, my understanding of collaborative arts allows for the uncomfortable space of “we don’t quite know what we’re doing yet, but because of that, we can achieve something new, together, that we could never have done alone”.’

As dialogue is essential to the collaboration process, participants also stressed the importance of effective communication. The artists found that the requirement to express an idea externally to another artist enabled them to actively assess the value of – and evolve – their ideas. They also recognised the importance of checking back in regularly when progressing their part of the project. What we all learned was that collaborating across artistic forms happens in an unpredictable way and inevitably involves a curiosity about what others do. It challenges our experience of making art because it shifts our focus away from our skills, to our capacity to listen and learn and create in ways that we are uncomfortable with.

Tessa Zettel, Vishnu Arunasalam and Yanti Peng discuss their work. Photo: Sally Tsoutas.

Tessa Zettel noted, ‘I learned quite a lot by hearing about the other participants’ experiences with collaboration in their arts practices.’

One aspect of Testing Grounds that participants found less effective was its short duration. They all stressed the need for collaboration to occur naturally over longer periods of time. If collaboration is rushed, it is less likely to enable genuine dialogue and allow shared opportunities to emerge. One participant suggested that ‘the urgency of vision and outcome was an artificial one I had imposed on my own practice’. Participants suggested that joint art making should instead be a “soft” experience, rather than one where an urgency of vision may lead to an artificial-feeling outcome.

As Mitchel Cumming, visual artist and co-founder of Knulp, said, ‘The Testing Grounds (program reaffirmed my belief in the generative value of slow, durational collaborative practices. One of the key benefits of collaborative arts practices, for me, is the development of a reciprocal relationship and friendship over time. I am less concerned with collaborative outcomes, and see collaborative practice as a mode of shared support between artists. I can appreciate the intentions of [the program] – bringing together voices that may not have otherwise crossed paths – and see this form of collaborative facilitation as incredibly valuable: a starting point for what has become another slow, rewarding, supportive dialogue.’

Yanti Peng presents her work. Photo: Sally Tsoutas.

It’s festival season at the moment. Every time you open up a program or rock up to something interesting, it’s more than likely you are looking at some form of collaborative practice and that’s what drives the work and makes it exciting. As Yanti Peng suggested, for artists these kinds of works ‘can help overcome being stuck in a silo and allow artists to share their research and conceptual thinking’.

These are all things we need to be thinking about as we mentor the next generation of artists and as we help, even writers like me, to enter new places, gain new audiences and to think outside our silos.