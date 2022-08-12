Street dance: from community to the stage

Springing from the streets and neighbourhoods of New York City in the 1970s, street dance is a medium for expression, not one confined to a studio or stage.

Echoing its diversity, the uniting energy and community of street dance is where its essence lies.

An artform that is constantly evolving, street dancers are increasingly collaborating with other genres and extending their reach so more can get a sense of the genre’s expressive power.

One example is Deejay x Dancer by choreographer and b-boy Nick Power (at the Sydney Opera House from 17 – 20 August) in collaboration with DJ Total Exlipse and breakdancers Anatasios ’Taz’ Repousi, Demi Sorono and Jackson Garcia.

So what does it take to bring the intimate energy and culture of street dance to a venue such as the Sydney Opera House?

’It’s not an easy gig, sometimes we’re three days out from the end of rehearsals and we’re still trying to get it all together,’ Power said.

‘Street dance and hip hop is constantly evolving and you gotta keep feeding the practice as well, keep being exposed to new work, and collaborating with new artists.’

Read: Why the dance sector needs its own union

MaggZ, a freestyle dancer and multidisciplinary artist who specialises in waacking, sits at the intersection of street dance and contemporary art.

Classically trained in ballet as a child, entering the street dance community as a teenager, and now an artist who brings her practice to experimental spaces and art galleries, Maggz said: ’I entered the experimental/contemporary space not only because I desire to expand myself beyond street dance battles, cyphers and jams, but also [with] a deep curiosity of interdisciplinary collaborations and what that might bring.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacy Peke (@red_ladybrui5er) ‘[Krump] is quite spiritual for me and opened me up as a person, as a leader…’ said Stacy Peke (aka Red).

She continued: ‘My experience has been a constantly evolving journey – most of the times I feel genuinely engaged, nourished, confronted, and most importantly, alive. I love meeting and working with like minded and extremely talented creatives, having intentional or spontaneous acquaintances in different contexts which turns into a situation of discovery, learning, unlearning and reflection.

‘Other times I feel challenged by the stereotypical norms and hierarchies in the industry and the efforts to disrupt the former [and] self-doubts around creative stagnation. It’s ups and downs like our lives, and everything is a part of the process,’ MaggZ said.

Sydney based krumper and community leader, Stacy Peke (aka Red) has also been trying to foster collaborations with dancers from other genres and extending krump’s reach onto bigger stages.

‘I’m extending invites to those kinds of people [outside of the community] so that they can get an insight of what we get up to. And it works vice versa as well, in terms of trying to get people from the krump community to understand the value of these new collaborations and a new way of thinking,’ Peke said.

Recognising and respecting history

The history of street dance, including styles such as b-boying, krump and waacking, are deeply intwined with a sense of community, the dancers explained.

Peke said: ’Growing up in New Zealand there’s such a massive influence of hip hop music and culture, and we have interpreted it and made it into our own style over the years.’

Krump is a style of street dance born out of LA by African American youths and characterised by raw, expressive movements, ‘but just like b-boying, it was created to give something positive to the neighbourhood,’ Peke continued.

‘I was drawn to the expressive nature and the emotional connection that I found in krump. It’s quite spiritual for me and opened me up as a person, as a leader, because you tap into a lot of vulnerability through krump.

The movement of krump is quite strong and looks aggressive, but to me it’s actually just a really powerful way to express yourself – to show hurt, to show joy, to show pain. Stacy Peke (aka Red)

For Power, dance and music played a monumental role in shaping a global culture around hip hop.

Deejay x Dancer pays tribute to 1970s New York block parties while bringing together tunrtablism and breakdancing, revisiting the collaboration that made waves across the globe 50 years later.

Power said: ’What I want people to experience is that sense of culture. I’ve seen a lot of hip hop dance performances taken into a theatre and sometimes it feels like they have to get really serious and do something really different.

‘My vision is to actually bring that hip hop culture with us to the theatre rather than trying to make a piece that we think should be in a theatre – how does the theatrical context change things and where does that take these two art forms?’

For the performance, audiences will share the stage with the dancers, a similar set-up to the setting of a dance battle, where everything unfolds in a circle (a format Power used in an earlier work, Between Tiny Cities, which has toured widely following its premiere).

Read: Pasifika Pride and the power of visibility

Maggz’s word of advice for those wanting to collaborate with street dancers also emphasises the need to recognise and respect the artform’s history.

’Do your research and educate yourself about street dance before approaching a street dancer/movement artist!’ MaggZ said.

‘For instance, waacking started in 1970s LA from the Latinx and African American queer community. Given the socio-political context at the time, waacking was created to express queer folx individuality that’s disowned by the mainstream society; some may say waacking turns oppression into expression.

‘It’s critical to know that waacking comes from a hard place, therefore treat it with a level of respect when practicing or engaging it. Unfortunately, this often gets lost these days as a result of social media ramifications like TikTok dance,’ MaggZ cautioned.

Peke echoed the importance of connecting with history and culture: ‘Coming from the streets with a strong demographic of Latino, Black, African American kids, the essence and culture of street dance offers such a realness.

‘I respect all forms of dance and there are these established structures such as around ballet, tap, and jazz, but I think the culture and community that you learn from street styles of dance is just as beautiful … Krump is 100% an art form and I think it needs to be seen on stage.’

Who is street dance for?

All the dancers agreed that street dance shouldn’t be restricted to a particular demographic or age group.

Peke said: ’I would like to say krump is for anybody, because to me, it’s not just about the dance, it’s about community.

‘It’s the people that you get to meet and their lives that you get to touch. I’ve got so many best friends through krump and I’ve got a place to stay wherever I go in the world. And that’s the beautiful thing about dance – it’s such a universal language.’

One of Peke’s initiatives includes Zero Sessions, created to provide a safe space for women krumpers but which are now women-led and welcome everybody.

As Creative Director of Fourwalls, Peke will also be hosting a krump event in Fairfield NSW this Saturday, bringing communities together through dance, music, fashion and culture.

Maggz shared a similar sentiment: ’I think street dance is for everyone with an open heart and mind, genuine curiosity and appreciation, persistence and dedication, as well as the willingness to grow in discomfort.’

Power said: ’I think whoever comes along to see Deejay x Dancer will have their own experiences.

‘There’s the essence and skill but also just fun. You can do a break dance show at a kindergarten or a retirement home and people are gonna love it,’ he concluded.