So you want my arts job: Peak Body Executive Director

Katherine Connor is the Executive Director of PAC Australia, delivering the organisation’s sector development, capacity building and advocacy priorities.

She has worked as a performing arts presenter, a producer and an arts planning consultant in Australia for 25 years and was previously a director at a venue management and consulting firm, where she was also a venue manager and a project director, delivering business plans, feasibility studies and project briefs, as well as establishing operations at several local government and privately managed venues across Australia.

Connor has undertaken a variety of producing roles either in a lead or co-producer capacity, from large-scale commercial theatre to independent producing for theatre and community engagement. She was Director of Theatre One Productions and Management Services 2011-2018 and has also assisted several councils and arts organisations in securing project and operational funding for both arts facilities and touring work.

How would you describe what you do to friends and family?

For friends and family who don’t work in the performing arts, it truly can be like speaking a different language! Even the other day I overheard my partner trying to explain what it is I do, and he said something along the lines of: ‘She looks after people who run theatres, and touring shows, and things like that…’

And he worked in music for a long time, so I guess even among friends and family in the sector we can be a bit obscure.

For my friends and family that aren’t in the sector, I would say that I run an organisation for performing arts centres and performing arts creators. I would tell them that it actually takes a lot more than they will ever see to get a performance onto the stage, and we support the people and organisations to make that happen – whether that’s through training, or connecting the artist to the venue, or doing research and talking to decision-makers to help them make good decisions for our industry!

How did you get started in your career?

There was no plan! I abandoned a degree in drama and education pretty early on, but knew that whatever entry level job I was going to pick up it had to be in the performing arts (…or maybe film). So I took a job as a receptionist in a venue and basically told them I wanted to learn everything there is to know from programming and marketing to ticketing and technical, front of house, finance and management.

A venue is a great place to pick up so many core skills in the performing arts that don’t actually involve being on the stage, and I was really fortunate to have a well-networked (and, mostly, well-liked!) boss who saw how invested I was in learning everything I could, and they gave me lots of opportunities to try new things and build my own network.

I picked things up really quickly and actually became a little obsessed with working as much as I could – not out of ambition, or a particular plan to build my career, but because I was just really keen to understand all the different ways you could work in the sector. This took me in a lot of different directions from managing theatres, to consulting, to producing commercial theatre. But at some point I really wanted to get back to a daily connection with creativity and producing art, which led to my own independent producing practice (and even a little bit of writing).

I’ve since learned that some of the best, or most highly effective, arts workers I know have at some point done independent producing, or come up through a venue. Both are ripe for learning how to get stuff done and building your lateral thinking muscle.

How did you become Executive Director of PAC Australia?

Funnily enough, I had a small gig as a coordinator for an APACA conference in 2000-ish (long before the organisation rebranded to PAC Australia) back when there was, at best, a 10-hour a week executive officer administering the organisation.

Then, some 15 years later, when PAC Australia had grown quite a lot, I was asked to come in on a contract to help produce [its] first performing arts market, which would eventually merge with the conference to become the Australian Performing Arts Exchange (APAX).

That short-term contract eventually became a full-time producing job as APAX kept growing into an important and highly valued platform. The opportunity then came up to apply for the Executive Director role and I realised just how much more ambition I had for the organisation, and the role we play in the sector!

I officially started in the role on 6 March 2020 – so immediately, the job wasn’t what I thought it was going to be for the first two years at least, as it was all-pandemic, all-the-time. It certainly meant I hit the ground running; I just wasn’t running down the road I thought I would be.

Would I have taken the job had I had any idea what was just around the corner? For sure, I would. I love the exceptionally talented, generous and tenacious people in the arts sector. Even in the most frustrating and trying of times, every day that I have the opportunity to do this work is a good day and I’m grateful for that.

What’s an average day or week like for you?

I actually mapped out a week of my working life last month! I’ve been conscious lately that I will probably never have a job like this again and so I’m trying to savour it – so, after a particularly busy week, I took a moment to jot it all down.

That was in mid-March – and with my fabulous and ultra-committed team – between meetings, one-on-ones and some time alone with just me and my laptop, I worked with our Programs Manager on the program design of APAX 2024 [Australian Performing Arts Exchange], met with different PAC members to work through a specific issue they’re having in their individual organisations, wrote and delivered the National Presenter Outlook (NPO) and an online information session for producers and artists wanting to apply to APAX, wrote a briefing paper for government to accompany the findings of the NPO, met with our research partners at the Advisory Board for the Arts to work through the design of the Compelling Employment Offer study, had a couple of meetings with different departments at Creative Australia, reviewed the design of a climate change project for the performing arts under development by colleagues at a university, worked with our Manager of Industry Development and Training to finalise the content for two major training programs for the year, had a board meeting, met with a consultant writing a strategic plan for another organisation, met with a Council just starting the process of scoping a new performing arts centre, attended a workshop for the Cultural and Creative Activity Satellite Review, finalised the schedule for the Perth International Society for the Performing Arts (ISPA) Congress with our fabulous local producers and our colleagues in New York, did a bunch of paperwork to get some banking issues sorted, and some budget reforecasting and a cash flow in preparation for the next financial year.

I also had drinks one evening with a writer/director whose work I had recently seen at Perth Festival and loved. I still, and will always, need that regular connection to the making and makers of amazing art.

So it’s busy, but I’m so conscious that I get to work on a really diverse range of projects and priorities in the presenting space – and PAC Australia really does now have a major footprint in a lot of really important conversations in the sector.

What’s the most common misconception about being the Executive Director of a national peak body like PAC Australia?

To be honest, I’m not sure what a common misconception about being ED would be, but certainly I think there is a misconception that all peak bodies are well-funded and resourced at a high level. I think because our output and impact are high and the word “peak” is in there, there’s a misconception that we’re massive behemoths – I like to think we’re small but extremely effective!

Actually, I do think there is a misconception about the advocacy part of this job – that it’s just talking to government and writing submissions. Honestly, “advocacy” is embedded in almost every conversation I have each day, from phone calls with presenters and producers (and, yes, government), to speaking engagements, writing policy, working with our state-based counterparts and other national peak organisations, to the way we build and shape our training programs and APAX. If it appears that an ED spends a lot of time talking, it’s because we take every moment and opportunity we can to get our message across.

How badly were Australia’s performing arts centres impacted by the pandemic, and have they fully recovered as yet?

Like everyone, it was disastrous. But no two performing arts centres are the same – when you think about the variables of size, location, how much they program (i.e. how much they are taking risk!), whether they’re run by local government, or otherwise. What I will say is that there were huge operational and programming losses sustained across the board – and, because most performing arts centres are owned or operated by local government, very few were eligible for any other kind of government support. Only 9% of our members received JobKeeper, for example. Many lost a huge amount on shows that were programmed but never happened, to ensure the artists and crew were still paid.

It’s a testament to the leaders of those organisations, how they have kept programming alive for their audiences and communities.

I think we’re past the word “recovery” – we are now just in new realities. Attracting audiences remains one of the biggest issues, and the effects of that are now being felt in very real ways in programming and operating budgets. Performing arts presenting and touring is subject to the same market dynamics as any other industry – supply and demand for a start.

I don’t like using those capitalistic terms when talking about the performing arts but, fundamentally, it’s the role of arts funding to provide some level of immunity to those market dynamics and we urgently need to see more support coming through. Ask any festival right now. The cost to present or to tour is increasing so rapidly, the amount of artists and work that can be supported to get on stage is going to look very different without some substantial funding interventions.

How often do you liaise and coordinate with other national peak bodies such as Arts Access Australia, NAVA and Live Performance Australia – and what do you talk about when you get together?

The peak organisations come together as a group in a lot of different ways, between regular meetings of the performing arts organisations, and less regular meetings where we bring together all the peak organisations across visual arts, performing arts, screen etc. It really depends on what’s happening at any given time – there’s a number of us who have just been appointed to the Arts Strategic Workforce Advisory Group, so we’ll be connecting a lot through that. Then whenever there is an election around the corner, or an inquiry submission due, we’ll come together to identify the crossovers in our priorities, so we can inform and reinforce each other’s key messaging.

We all have our own priorities, particularly if you’re a peak organisation like us who’s also a membership organisation, but I think we all acknowledge that we’re so much stronger when we’re communicating with government and we’re all on the same page.

PAC Australia is about to deploy a research project (The Compelling Employment Offer) about what are the motivators for individuals looking to join an arts organisation, and what compels them to stay. So there are a few peak organisations in particular that we’ll bring in on that project to ensure it reaches as far and wide as possible.

So, PAC Australia also comes together with the other peaks around projects as well, when there’s a good strategic alignment that will benefit the work we’re all doing.

If you were interviewing someone to take over your job, what skills and qualities would you look for?

I think the most important quality for this job is to be optimistic. And to have ambition – not for yourself, but for the sector. You need to be articulate and passionate about the part of the sector you represent and know how to leave personal agendas and platforms at the door. You must be open to seeing the full picture and the many, many intersecting parts of the sector – that’s where the opportunity to make things happen really lies.

And I say it a lot – partnerships are where it’s at, formal or informal. If you’re the kind of person that can bring the organisation to a table with others, and not demand to be at the head of it (at least not all of the time!) you will get so much more done in the long term.

What’s the best thing happening in your sector at the moment?

That’s a great question – it can be really hard to see the good things sometimes, because the nature of my job is to work on the things that aren’t working!

One of the great things about this job and this organisation though is, through APAX in particular, we are privy to a massive amount of work that is being created. I’ve watched countless pitches and showcases and been able to connect with almost every single producer or artist that has come through APAX, and many who haven’t yet. I’ve also connected in some shape or form with every venue and presenter in our membership.

So, from my perspective one of the best things is that, even though it is still much, much harder than it should be, really mind-blowing art continues to be made and really talented people are finding new and increasingly creative ways to connect that work with an audience. The magic that exists in the moment when art meets the audience is still very much alive.

The Perth 2024 ISPA Congress, hosted by PAC Australia, runs from 30 April – 3 May. The Australian Performing Arts Exchange runs in Melbourne from 19-23 August 2024.