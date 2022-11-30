Re-RIGHT-ing the Narrative

Celebrated actor and director, Yidinji and Meriam woman Rachael Maza AM says the road to the Voice to Parliament is truth-telling and that’s what First Nations performing arts are all about.

***

I come from a long line of storytellers. My father was Bob Maza, one of the founders of the Black Theatre company, the first modern black theatre company, but of course, there are at least 2,000 generations before him of mobs of storytellers that go way back, and I come at the end of a very, very long line. I hold the baton in this tiny chapter of my life, but this story, told through me as a storyteller and a theatre-maker, goes way, way, way back. Of course, it has been somewhat disrupted recently, by the colonisation of this country 234 years ago.

The Uluru Statement from the Heart is one of the most profound and inspiring statements to come from the First Peoples of this country since colonisation, and yet there is nothing new in what is being said here. This conversation, that has been going on for 234 years, comes in waves, and we’re riding a wave now: we can all feel it – it’s palpable in the air of the country, a feeling of hope and possibility. It’s like those moments in a story, when a crack in the universe opens up just for a moment – and we’ve got to be quick!

Come on country! We can do it! Let’s dive in!

So, it is a very exciting time to be around, because of that sense of hope, that this time it’s not going to be just another token gesture or symbolic act. We’re actually going to see meaningful change. The nation is going to recognise that we have a special place in this country, that is our rightful place as its first peoples whose sovereignty was never ceded and as the oldest continuous living culture on this goddamn planet. We are not just any old minority group. That needs to be acknowledged first. Everything else flows from there.

So, it’s time to stop being cynical and ask, OK, what is this Uluru Statement about? I absolutely support its three founding principles:

A seat at the table. For God’s sake, it’s a very, very small ask. But what does that mean, to ‘sit at the table’? We’ve all been Aboriginal consultants, especially in the arts, and we know what it means for us: you’re invited to be in the rehearsal room or give feedback on a script, you give your advice, they cherry pick what they want (if anything at all) and then use your name in the credits.

Consulting is really very problematic but Professor Megan Davis has used a phrase that I could get very excited about: ‘a threshold of agreement’. For me, the threshold of agreement means the community sitting in a circle, and sitting around in this circle, there are elders, there are songmen, there are dancers, there are women, there’s a whole array of skills and expertise. And the expertise that everyone brings into it, whether it’s their statesmanship and wisdom as an elder or the talents of a younger person, is respected. There is conversation and a process of listening to each person, hearing what they have to say and through that process, they come to an agreement. They reach a consensus, because the circle has to keep working until everybody is on board. This is a way of working that is black-centred. That’s not to say that we own it, but I believe that, as a way of making decisions, it is healthier than what we have at the moment and, in the Voice to Parliament, this country has an opportunity to learn from other ways of working.

Feature: A national body for First Nations arts and culture

The second principle Makarrata, is a big one for me. The key thing about Makarrata, for me, is the reciprocal opportunity it offers, if we truly sit at the table together, for all of us to benefit. The protocol, if I can get this right, is the process of coming to agreement after a struggle. It is hard to get excited about a word like ‘treaty’, when they have been such absolute disasters for First Nations around the world, but ‘Makarrata’: there’s no English equivalent. Once again, it’s the process: sitting around, negotiating and talking. It takes time, it takes listening – deep listening – in the process of coming to an agreement. How can we get there any other way, after a struggle of 234 years?

The third principle, of course, is truth-telling. It is outrageous to think that we could just forget what has happened. It is just absurd. No human being could possibly think that was reasonable, so there is nothing to discuss: we must have this process of truth-telling.

As I reflect on it, this absolutely sits at the heart of what we do in the performing arts. It is all about truth-telling. It is the platform where we get to tell our stories, and it is through our stories that this process of truth-telling happens. That process is critical to the healing of this nation, particularly for those of us whose stories they are, and those of us who have the privilege of hearing them in that shared space.

It is an extraordinary privilege, as a theatre maker, to be able to create a platform for truth-telling and to tell our stories in a way that is self-determined. It is through the process of telling the truth that that we will break down the stereotypes and ‘re-right’ – make right – the false narratives about us: we are not a dying race. We are not inferior. We are not dysfunctional.

We in black theatre are self-determined in our storytelling, but we are still fighting for space. Whitefellas have been fabulous allies in this country, but, so long as white institutions – the festivals, the big state theatre companies – think that they are in a better position to tell our stories than us, we’ve got a problem. The way forward is this concept of self-determination: it’s open the door and step aside. Give us your space, give us your opportunities and your privilege, because your profits are made from stolen land.

Make space for us to be self-determined in our story making, because the stories that we will tell, will not be about dysfunction and how we all died out, but about our heroes, our resilience, our extraordinary sophistication and tenacity and political nous and phenomenally powerful communities. The stories that we will tell, will be our celebration of who we are. The stories that we will tell, we will share generously with this country, and this country will be the richer for it. And those are the stories that our kids will hear and be proud to be black.

New Platform Papers Volume 2, From the Heart: The Voice, the Arts and Australian Identity is available now.