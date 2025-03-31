QPAC’s new Chief Executive, Rachel Healy, shares her powerful vision for the performing arts

Recently appointed Chief Executive of the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC), Rachel Healy has a formidable background in the performing arts, bringing both managerial leadership and artistic credentials to her new role. Born and raised in Adelaide, she tells ArtsHub: “I fell in love with the theatre when I saw the musical, Annie, in Adelaide as a young girl and my passion for the performing arts has never abated since then.”

Expansive experience

Healy’s impressive CV includes early theatre roles in Adelaide leading to wide-ranging executive leadership roles including managing Belvoir St Theatre, Vivid Festival and as Director of the Performing Arts at the Sydney Opera House. Alongside revered director, Neil Armfield, it was in her role as joint Artistic Director of the Adelaide Festival from 2015-22 that her reputation was truly cemented. She and Armfield delivered a series of critically acclaimed festivals, augmenting corporate and government support with increased box office sales and audience attendances.

Meeting in her office overlooking the Brisbane River at Southbank, Healy brims over with enthusiasm for the arts and, after just three months, is clearly relishing her new role. Determined not to repeat herself in terms of her career trajectory, Healy mentions that working in cultural policy as Executive Manager for the City of Sydney was one of the highlights of her career.

She says: “It was one of my favourite roles, a completely unforgettable and catalytic experience in terms of appreciating how the cultural sector contributes to the development of contemporary cities.”

She continues: “It was the first time in my professional life that I was surrounded, not by fellow arts workers, but by national experts in, for example, the night-time economy or pedestrianisation in cities. There was so much intelligence among my colleagues about how policy interweaves with the capacity of the cultural community to do its work, exploring factors that can enable or inhibit creative activity. My principal role was to create a cultural policy for the city, but the outcomes and feedback from the pilot programs that informed that policy have stayed with me for the rest of my career.”

Opportunities and challenges

Healy’s relocation to Brisbane from Sydney was not on the agenda for her a year ago. She has made the move with her partner, composer Alan John, and their school-age daughter. Her two older sons were already at university and working in Adelaide and Melbourne respectively.

She says: “There has been a buzz about Brisbane since QAGOMA (Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art) opened in 2013 with incredible artists and cultural leaders coming out of Queensland. I feel that it is a city with a fresh energy and a sense of growth and vibrancy. And I’m a great supporter of 50% public transport fares too,” she adds with a laugh.

It has not escaped her that QPAC will soon be the largest performing arts centre in Australia, when its fifth theatre stage opens in the near future, with the opportunities that presents for new and increased programming. Regarding the new theatre as an incredible gift to the city, she points out that QPAC is at capacity in terms of forward bookings. “As the inventory of shows is growing, this new space will allow us to diversify 100%, to respond to contemporary works, to product from festivals and shows around Australia as well as to international programs,” she says.

She also notes that the 2032 Olympic Games offers a unique challenge for Brisbane’s cultural institutions to showcase the city with high-quality work. “Of course, it depends on the government’s roll-out plans for a broader cultural agenda,” she says sagely. “There is a push to enfranchise communities outside Brisbane and QPAC would support that. We would also want to ensure that QPAC itself is future-ready before the Olympics.”

Her Sydney city experience informs her views. She tells ArtsHub: “I would never have applied for this role if I was not really interested in arts centres and what they can deliver for a city. I have talked with the Board about cultural precinct planning and the role that institutions can play in engaging with their cities.”

She continues: “When I look at the precinct here and the partnership opportunities with colleagues next door, I consider how we really might enliven and engage the foreshore and river front, particularly with the new venue opening.”

A driving force

Healy approached her first few months at QPAC methodically and strategically, as a ‘listening tour’. Having many informal chats and reading everything, she also had countless one-on-one meetings with a wide range of key stakeholders. Conversations generated perspectives on what QPAC is doing well, where it can improve, untapped opportunities and identifying pockets of talent. Plus, she has seen shows every night to soak up as much knowledge as possible and to understand the audience.

Healy admits: “I am very motivated by audiences, not just providing them with what they want, but rather I am interested in audiences coming away from an experience feeling dazzled, taken aback, thrilled or uplifted.”

She continues: “I am very serious about implementing a culture of continuous improvement, welcoming feedback at every level from our many stakeholders and staff. If there are challenging issues, then we need to know, so we are compelled to action. Improvement only comes from feedback and innovation in order to welcome different ways of doing things.”

Rachel Healy, CEO, QPAC, Brisbane. Pic: Lyndon Mechielsen.

It is clear that while staff have embraced the concept in principle, the move to operational reality is still to come, but Healy’s resolve is assured.

Of immediate concern is a critical skills shortage in theatre production with the exodus of technical workers from Australia’s industry. She has already put in place plans to try and rectify this issue. Additionally, a key priority is to introduce an all-round, whole-of-year education program, linked strongly to her view of diverse programming for the entire community at every age.

For Healy, “Arts centres can create generational change and every child should have the opportunity to see and experience theatre, so taking shows out to the regions is important,” she says. “I don’t resile from the importance of international work – and everyone should have the opportunity to see the best work from anywhere. But it is only part of the programming offer and an arts centre like QPAC also has a responsibility to represent local work, reflecting back to audiences their own stories of recognition and connection. We’ve failed if we don’t do that. QPAC has always been proud of its commitment to Queensland stories and that really motivates me.”

A vision for QPAC into the future

Centred on quality programming, engaging audiences and serving the state, in her leadership role Healy has a clear-headed and practical vision for the next stage of QPAC’s life.

She says, “First, we need to present a diverse program of unforgettable shows, concerts and events in all our venues – championing Queensland artists and companies and celebrating local stories, while also bringing the best national and international work to Brisbane.

“Second, we must continue to engage our loyal audiences, while actively attracting first-time audiences – being a place where everyone feels they belong. Also, deepening our connection with our neighbouring institutions and supporting events and experiences that activate our unique and beautiful cultural riverside boulevard.”

‘And third, we must really earn the Q in QPAC by undermining the tyranny of distance between us and underserved communities across the state, be it through streaming technology, touring or dedicated programs for schools. Communities outside Brisbane deserve the best performing arts events, no different to their city compatriots.”

Healy’s vision is an ambitious, but not impossible one, and she has the determination, self-belief and huge capacity for hard work to drive success. Her impressive performing arts knowledge, extensive national and international connections, and the passion she brings to her new role are attributes that will certainly help deliver a strong performing arts industry over the coming years.