On the move: latest arts sector appointments

This week, Experience Gold Coast names a new Head of Arts and Culture, charged with overseeing HOTA Home of the Arts, and CreateSA appoints an Evaluation Lead to gather data and assess the success of funding programs.

Opera Australia and The Australian Ballet School have also appointed multiple new board members.

Fremantle/Walyalup-based company Spare Parts Puppet Theatre has announced the appointment of Iain Grandage AM as its new Artistic Director, following an extensive international search led by REA arts + culture. Selected from an outstanding field of candidates, Grandage will commence in the role in January 2027.