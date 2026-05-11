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On the move: latest arts sector appointments

This week’s arts sector appointments include a new Artistic Director at Spare Parts Puppet Theatre.
11 May 2026 12:22
Richard Watts
A train passes by at high speed, reduced to a blur of multicoloured lights in this long exposure image. arts sector appointments

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Photo: Bo Ponomari / Pexels.

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This week, Experience Gold Coast names a new Head of Arts and Culture, charged with overseeing HOTA Home of the Arts, and CreateSA appoints an Evaluation Lead to gather data and assess the success of funding programs.

Opera Australia and The Australian Ballet School have also appointed multiple new board members.

Fremantle/Walyalup-based company Spare Parts Puppet Theatre has announced the appointment of Iain Grandage AM as its new Artistic Director, following an extensive international search led by REA arts + culture. Selected from an outstanding field of candidates, Grandage will commence in the role in January 2027.

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Richard Watts

Richard Watts OAM is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, a Melbourne Fringe Festival Living Legend, and was awarded the 2019 Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize in early 2020. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Green Room Awards Association in 2021, and a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in June 2024. Photo: Fiona Hamilton. Follow Richard on Bluesky @richardthewatts.bsky.social and Instagram @richard.l.watts

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