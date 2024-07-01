On the move: latest arts sector appointments

QPAC announces new Chief Executive

Rachel Healy has been appointed as the next Chief Executive of Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC).

Healy, who is widely acknowledged as one of Australia’s leading arts professionals, will lead the Queensland institution when John Kotzas AM finishes his term in December this year. She takes over the reins just in time to usher in QPAC’s 40th anniversary year in 2025.

With more than 20 years’ professional experience across multiple art forms, venues, festivals and arts administration, and having served on more than 30 arts boards and government and industry advisory bodies, Healy brings an extraordinary breadth of knowledge and expertise alongside a limitless passion for the arts to the role.

Chair of the Queensland Performing Arts Trust, Professor Peter Coaldrake AO said Healy had the ideal blend of artistic leadership and arts management to drive QPAC forward.

‘I am pleased to say that Rachel’s appointment was a unanimous decision by our Board following an extensive national and international recruitment process led by respected human resources agency Russell Reynolds,’ Coaldrake said.

‘Perhaps best known for her role as co-Artistic Director of Adelaide Festival (with Neil Armfield) from 2015 to 2022, Rachel’s tenure in this high-profile cultural leadership position delivered remarkable critical acclaim, and growth in both box office numbers and artistic accomplishment for the festival.

‘Rachel has held executive leadership positions at Belvoir St Theatre, Sydney Opera House, Adelaide Festival and Vivid Festival, and was the Executive Manager Culture for the City of Sydney,’ he said.

Coaldrake added the Board was looking for someone to continue QPAC’s record of being as commercially successful as it is dedicated to engaging audiences and the community.

‘The successful candidate needed to bring both business and creative nous, and to be a purpose-driven leader with an understanding of the important role the arts play in our wider Queensland community,’ he said.

‘Rachel will step into an organisation well-poised to move into a new era, which includes the opening of a fifth venue, making QPAC the largest performing arts centre in Australia under one roof.

‘I warmly acknowledge the important contribution that John Kotzas has made to the industry throughout his 15-year tenure as Chief Executive and look forward to celebrating his time leading QPAC later this year,’ Coaldrake concluded.

Queensland Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch welcomed the news of Healy’s appointment, saying she would build on Kotzas’ significant legacy.

‘With QPAC on the threshold of its 40th year, the addition of the new theatre and Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Paralympics firmly on the horizon, Rachel will be taking on this important cultural leadership role at a critical time,’ said Enoch.

‘Rachel’s reputation for artistic and executive leadership and vision, with nationally and internationally significant events and venues, is certain to bolster QPAC’s long-held commitment to supporting and developing our local arts sectors, showcasing our leading arts companies and bringing the best national and international performing arts to Queensland.’

Healy listed QPAC’s commitment to its Reconciliation Action Plan, the completion of the new theatre next year and the venue’s central position in the South Bank Cultural Precinct, as well as the opportunity to build on QPAC’s strong legacy, as among her reasons for taking on the role.

‘I could not be more delighted about the prospect of a move to Brisbane and the opportunity to serve the wider Queensland and visitor community at QPAC,’ Healy said.

‘The sheer number of extraordinary artists and cultural leaders Queensland produces is remarkable and it feels that the city’s ambition, civic pride and sense of purpose has accelerated.

‘Its commitment to active and affordable public transport, its Olympics and Paralympics bid, its investment in major cultural infrastructure all tell a story of a progressive, confident city opening its doors to the world.’

John Kotzas will continue to lead QPAC as Chief Executive for the remainder of this year with his contract to finish on 10 December 2024. Healy will begin in the role on 11 December 2024 for a five-year term.

Monkey Baa Theatre appoints new Chair

Monkey Baa Theatre Company has announced the appointment of Professor Judith McLean as its new Chair. This strategic move comes at a critical time as the company consolidates and increases its role as a national presenter of theatre for young people.

McLean is an esteemed leader with an extensive background in theatre, dance and education. With her proven track record of innovation and leadership, she brings invaluable insights and a dynamic perspective to the organisation.

‘We are thrilled to welcome Professor McLean as our new Chair,’ said Kevin du Preez, Executive Director of Monkey Baa. ‘Her expertise and vision are exactly what we need as we embark on the next phase of our company’s journey.’

Monkey Baa thanked outgoing Chair, Libbie Doherty, previous Head of Children and Family Content at the ABC. With six years of dedicated service to the company, Doherty’s leadership was instrumental in shaping Monkey Baa’s direction.

‘It has been a privilege and honour to serve as Monkey Baa’s Chair for the past six years,’ Doherty said. ‘Theatre plays a crucial role in the development and enrichment of young people, and the Monkey Baa team’s dedication to this mission is truly inspiring. The next chapter under Judith’s leadership will deepen Monkey Baa’s impact on the sector and continue to inspire young audiences across Australia.’

McLean added, ‘I am honoured to take on this role at such an exciting time for Monkey Baa. I look forward to working with [Artistic Director and co-Founder] Eva [Di Cesare], Kevin and the talented team to continue delivering exceptional theatre experiences for young people. By collaborating with government, philanthropy and the community, we can ensure that even more young people across Australia have access to the transformative power of theatre.

‘As a Queenslander, I am excited to contribute to Monkey Baa’s national presence and leadership in theatre for young people. I look forward to supporting the breadth of the organisation’s work, including its leading role in developing artists, its innovative creative learning programs, and its advocacy to raise the profile of the youth arts sector. I invite everyone to join us in this important mission,’ McLean said.

Melbourne International Comedy Festival appoints new Executive Director

Dylan Cole has been announced as the new Executive Director of Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF).

He brings over two decades of arts industry experience and passion to this leadership role, including a winning combination of creative and business acumen.

Currently serving as the Head of Venue Planning at Arts Centre Melbourne, Cole has managed relationships, strategies, budgets and planning for performances and activities across that venue since 2018. His international experience includes working at Ticketmaster in London, managing ticketing operations for promoters and venues across the UK and Europe.

‘We are excited to welcome Dylan as the new Executive Director of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival,’ said Festival Director Susan Provan AO. ‘His extensive first-hand knowledge of ours, and many other arts festivals, as well as a working knowledge of the Australian arts industry make him the perfect fit to lead our festival into its next chapter.’

A seasoned writer, performer and producer, Cole has been an active participant in the Festival since 2004 when he was National Runner-Up in the Class Clowns competition, a feat he repeated in 2006 before making it to the state finals of RAW Comedy in 2007.

Cole went on to participate in another 10 festivals, as well as building an impressive track record at other festivals around the world, including Melbourne Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, FringeWorld Perth, Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Brighton Fringe. During this time, Cole picked up a nomination for Best Comedy at Melbourne Fringe in 2020 for his solo show Case Numbers and won the People’s Choice Award at Melbourne Fringe 2014 with the sketch group Wizard Sandwiches.

Cole said of his appointment: ‘I’m honoured and extremely excited to take on this role. The Melbourne International Comedy Festival is a cornerstone of Melbourne’s calendar, creating significant economic impact while bringing joy and laughter to the city. It has provided a platform and pathway for so many of our greatest artists. Having started my journey with Class Clowns at this festival, I appreciate first-hand the vital role open-access events like the Festival play in shaping opportunities both on and off the stage.’

Cole commences in the role in August. The 39th Melbourne International Comedy Festival will take place from 26 March to 20 April 2025.

Directors appointed to the Bundanon Trust Board

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the appointment of Bruce Solomon, and the reappointments of Ezekiel (Zeke) Solomon AM and Professor Patricia Davidson, as Directors to the Board of Bundanon Trust.

Gifted by Arthur and Yvonne Boyd in 1993 to the Prime Minister at the time, Paul Keating, Bundanon Trust is an Australian cultural institution and living arts centre that supports the arts through its residency, education, exhibition and performance programs.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said the appointments will provide continued strong stewardship for this important national collecting institution.

‘Bruce, Zeke and Patricia each bring to the Board their unique experiences and perspectives developed over their distinguished careers,’ he said.

‘Bundanon Trust holds a special place in Australians’ hearts and I am pleased to see the Board further strengthened with these appointments.’

Bruce Solomon is the founder and Director of Solotel Hospitality Management, which manages 27 hospitality venues across Sydney and Brisbane. He is also a Trustee of the Lady Mary Fairfax Estate and a Director on the Board of the National Art School. Solomon has expertise in business management, finance and risk management, and extensive experience in hospitality and tourism.

Ezekiel (Zeke) Solomon AM is a senior adviser at the international law firm Allens and has wide experience in corporate law and governance. He is an Adjunct Professor of Law at the University of Technology Sydney. Solomon has served on several other boards, including as a member of the National Gallery of Australia Foundation, the American Australian Association, the US Studies Centre at Sydney University, the Australia Indonesia Institute and the Griffin Theatre Company. He is a Patron of the Australian World Orchestra. In 2010, he was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia for services to the law, international trade and the arts. This will be Solomon’s second term on the Board.

Patricia Davidson has served for more than three years as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Wollongong. She has extensive experience in arts education and had a distinguished career as a nurse clinician before moving into research and teaching. Davidson has served on the Board since 2021 and her reappointment provides Bundanon with expertise in the field of education.

New Board appointee joins Windmill Theatre

Windmill Theatre Company has announced the appointment of Julia Zisos to its Board.

Zisos is an experienced corporate and commercial lawyer specialising in mergers and acquisitions, with a background in working with charitable organisations. She is a Senior Associate at Adelaide-based law firm WRP Legal & Advisory, and was recognised as a Rising Star by Australasian Lawyer for 2023. Zisos is currently a Board member for men’s mental health charity The Next Step.

‘We welcome Julia to our Board and look forward to her contribution to Windmill’s continued growth and success,’ said a Windmill spokesperson.

Blak & Bright farewells Artistic Director and CEO

Jane Harrison has stepped down from her role as Artistic Director and CEO of Blak & Bright First Nations Literary Festival.

‘Being the Artistic Director at Blak & Bright First Nations Literary Festival since 2016 has been a highlight of my working career, but now it is time for me to step down and hand the reins on to someone new, who will take the organisation to the next level,’ Harrison said.

‘I have led the team who have delivered four, four-day Festivals since 2016, along with other events with our partners. As Artistic Director I have programmed over 240 First Nations writers and storytellers and showcased their talents and expertise in innovative sessions. It has been an honour and a privilege and such great fun to steer the organisation through its Festivals, and I am humbled by the support we receive from artists and communities.

‘Recently, Blak & Bright has also become incorporated as a not-for-profit organisation, with an exceptional committed Board in place, and as well we have secured much coveted multi-year funding from Creative Australia. The organisation is well-placed to deliver year-round activities in 2025 and the next Festival in 2026. A recruitment process has been put in place to seek my replacement,’ Harrison said.

Recruitment for a new Artistic Director and CEO is now underway.

Abbotsford Convent farewells CEO

Collette Brennan has resigned as CEO and Artistic Director of the Abbotsford Convent in order to take on a new role at the National Trust of Australia (Victoria) (NTAV). Brennan’s last day at the Convent will be 13 September 2024.

‘Collette has been with the Convent for close to eight years and has expressed her deep gratitude for the support and guidance she has received from Board members past and present, Convent team and stakeholders during her time at the Convent,’ said Abbotsford Convent Chair Gillian Franklin.

‘On behalf of the Board of the Abbotsford Convent Foundation I would like to express our sincere appreciation of all that Collette has achieved over the course of her tenure. We are confident she will treasure her time at the Convent and remain a champion.’

Working with a dedicated team, Brennan oversaw many significant milestones in the history of the Convent, including:

Restoring and activating two significant buildings, the Sacred Heart ($5.8 million) and Magdalen Laundry ($2.7 million) for new tenancies and venues. The opening of these buildings has brought new vibrancy to the Convent and substantially increased revenue through partnerships with federal and state governments, the philanthropic sector and individuals. The most recent of these important upgrades is the reopening of the Cork Oak Path.

Securing multi-year funding from the State Government through Creative Victoria – a first for the Convent.

Taking the Convent through the COVID emergency, including securing $800,000 in State Emergency COVID relief funding across 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 to ensure the ongoing operation of the Convent.

Developing the plan, securing funding and providing oversight for significant projects – the Conservation Management Plan, a new Master Plan and the Master Plan Business Case, Investment Logic Map and Case for Support, all of which are critical to the future of the Convent.

Introducing tenant engagement programs such as the Pop-Up Shop and Convent Made Online Store.

Overseeing the addition of the Convent to the National Heritage List.

Leading and delivering the Convent’s first curatorial program, creating new and sustained programs focused on First Nations arts, children and families, visual and performing arts, craft and design, and associated public programs, large-scale community events and festivals, including Melbourne Fringe, Midsumma, Photo, Melbourne Design Week and Asia TOPA.

Increasing diversity across the Convent’s curated artistic program, including the increased presence of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and presenting programs that are culturally and linguistically diverse.

Franklin added: ‘We are grateful to Collette for her dedication to the Convent and community. She leaves a valuable legacy of her work that future CEOs can draw upon.

‘The Board and the ACF team have ambitious plans for the Convent, building on what has already been achieved. We have begun the recruitment process for Collette’s successor in the role of CEO, but in the meantime, we are fortunate to have a very capable team who will ensure it is business as usual at the Convent during the recruitment process,’ Franklin said.

Brennan will commence her new role as CEO of NTAV in the first quarter of the 2024/25 financial year.

Andrew Logie-Smith, Chairperson, NTAV, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Collette Brennan as our new CEO. Collete’s extensive background in arts and cultural management, combined with her innovative leadership approach, makes Collette the ideal person to lead the NTAV into its next chapter. We look forward to the new perspectives and energy she will bring to our organisation.’

The NTAV also extended its deep gratitude to Philip Martins, NTAV’s Chief Financial Officer, who has served as interim CEO since February 2024. Martins will continue in this role until Brennan joins the NTAV team.

Together with Martins and the rest of the NTAV Executive Team, Brennan will work to embrace the complexity of the past and inspire connections to place for the benefit of current and future generations.

Reappointment of National Gallery of Australia Council Chair

The Australian Government has announced the reappointment of Ryan Stokes AO as Chair of the Council of the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) for a three-year term.

The NGA is dedicated to collecting, sharing and celebrating art from Australia and the world. It is home to the country’s most valuable collection of art, with 155,000 works worth over $7 billion – including the world’s largest collection of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art.

The Council is responsible for overseeing the Gallery’s strategic and organisational goals and positioning it for the future.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said Stokes had a proven track record as Chair and his reappointment would enable the Gallery to continue as a key partner in delivering the Government’s National Cultural Policy, Revive.

‘Ryan has made a significant contribution to the Gallery during his time as Chair. He has been committed to elevating women artists and First Nations culture, and connecting people with art across Australia, including through the successful Sharing the National Collection initiative,’ said Burke.

‘Ryan’s reappointment provides stability for the Gallery and I’m confident he will continue to ensure provide strong leadership to guide this treasured institution forward.’

Stokes is Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seven Group Holdings and CEO of Australian Capital Equity. He was appointed Chair of the National Gallery of Australia in July 2018. He has previously held positions as Chair of the National Library of Australia (2012-2018), Chair of Australia’s National Youth Mental Health Foundation (Headspace) (2006-2010) and Director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (2011-2015). Stokes was appointed an Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia in 2020 for distinguished service to business.

More recent appointments