Best opportunities, grants & awards for creatives this week

This week, South Australian creatives can get some help with production costs, non-fiction writers can apply for a major life writing fellowship, and visual artists can throw their hat in the ring to develop a site-specific work with a significant institution.

Alongside these grants, prizes and fellowships, there’s also a very different kind of opportunity this week. If you have thoughts on how the Australian Government should be supporting artists and the arts sector – and really, who doesn’t? – you can now submit your ideas to help shape the country’s next national cultural policy.