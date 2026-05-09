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Best opportunities, grants & awards for creatives this week

Opportunities for 11 to 17 May include grants for South Australian creatives and a major commission for visual artists.
9 May 2026 9:00
ArtsHub
Photo: Tarryn Grignet / Unsplash.

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Photo: Tarryn Grignet / Unsplash.

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This week, South Australian creatives can get some help with production costs, non-fiction writers can apply for a major life writing fellowship, and visual artists can throw their hat in the ring to develop a site-specific work with a significant institution.

Alongside these grants, prizes and fellowships, there’s also a very different kind of opportunity this week. If you have thoughts on how the Australian Government should be supporting artists and the arts sector – and really, who doesn’t? – you can now submit your ideas to help shape the country’s next national cultural policy.

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