Music-making where professionals and amateurs meet

Every week around the country, thousands of musicians and singers gather together to make music in the hundreds of orchestras and choirs that make up our dedicated pro-am music sector.

‘It’s an incredibly vibrant scene,’ said Rick Prakhoff, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Zelman Symphony Orchestra and Artistic Director of the Melbourne Bach Choir.

‘I’m a passionate advocate of amateur music-making and the delicate balancing act presented by mixing professionals and amateurs,’ said Prakhoff, who is also a freelance conductor and a sessional lecturer in conducting at the University of Melbourne alongside his pro-am roles.

The Zelman Symphony Orchestra comprises some 60 to 80 players in a full symphonic ensemble. ‘We perform classical, romantic, and 20th century symphonies and concertos with fine guest soloists at each concert. We usually hold four concerts a year in Melbourne and one concert at a Victorian regional centre,’ he said.

Zelman Symphony Orchestra’s Rick Prakhoff conducting a rehearsal of No Friend but the Mountains. Image supplied.

Last year the Zelman Symphony commissioned No Friend but the Mountains, a new work by composer Luke Styles. This symphonic song cycle was inspired by the multi-award-winning book of the same name by Behrouz Boochani. The world premiere was staged at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl between lockdowns.

‘Every player and singer had to be spaced two metres apart throughout rehearsals, so it was remarkable that it worked at all,’ said Prakhoff. A documentary film was also made of this extraordinary musical and literary collaboration.

Whilst some pro-am organisations in the sector do employ a few paid people in key roles, many are run on an entirely voluntary basis. ‘The simple definition is that the professionals are paid and the amateurs aren’t, but in a city like Melbourne, that definition is often clouded with many musicians playing both as paid and unpaid,’ said Prakhoff.

In many unpaid organisations you actually have to ‘pay to play’, so the members really are there for their genuine love of music and the joy of performing for a live audience.

At the Melbourne Bach Choir, singers pay a membership fee of $100 a year plus a fee for each concert. They usually perform four or more concerts a year and membership of the choir is strictly by audition.

‘Choral music in Australia is almost entirely amateur,’ explained Prakhoff. The professional opera choruses around the country and the very small number of professional choristers in groups such as The Song Company are the rare exceptions. And many members of the opera choruses also sing in other capacities to stay ‘match fit’ between mainstage engagements.

Zelman Symphony and Melbourne Bach Choir performing the World Premiere of No Friend but the Mountains: A Symphonic Song Cycle, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, 2021. Photo: Mark Gambino.

‘There are hundreds of amateur choirs in this country, and many thousands of singers who fill their ranks. It’s a wonderfully vibrant, enormously varied, and utterly engaged artistic community whose only real connection is the joy of singing,’ Prakhoff said.

His view is echoed by Christie Anderson, Artistic Director and conductor of the Adelaide Chamber Singers (ACS). ‘There is a huge buy-in to what we do by the core singers of the ensemble, most of whom have other jobs. We are connected by our absolute passion for ensemble music and choral singing,’ she said.

An inclusive culture

While some members of the ACS are freelance musicians, including instrumentalists, singers, composers and conductors, others are teachers, lawyers, business managers, and students.

‘We strive to foster a warm, supportive, and inclusive culture and to be engaged and engaging. Within the group we seek to articulate our shared values through music making, creating an ongoing cohesive ensemble,’ said Anderson.

The ACS ‘has been part of the beating cultural heart of South Australia for 37 years,’ she continued. ‘We are incredibly proud of our longevity, our continued excellence, and the origins of the ACS.’

Adelaide Chamber Singers in concert, 2021. Photo: Tony Lewis.

They regularly commission new works by Australian composers. ‘We consider this a significant contribution to the currency of Australian music across the globe,’ Anderson said.

They also value their relationships with other cultural organisations in the state. ‘We have significant partnerships with the Art Gallery of South Australia, Ukaria Cultural Centre, and organisations like the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra and Adelaide Festival. We see these collaborations as an important part of our contribution to our cultural life.’

The ACS is not afraid to step out of its ‘choral box’ to pursue an exciting musical opportunity. Over the years, they have been able to support and collaborate with a wide and eclectic range of artists including The Rolling Stones, Hilltop Hoods, Greta Bradman, Kronos Quartet, and The Tallis Scholars.

Commissioning works enriches the musical ecology

Commissioning and performing new works is also important to the Woollahra Philharmonic Orchestra (WPO) in Sydney.

Martin Cohen, WPO President, said, ‘We prepare four programs annually and present each program twice. Each performance requires a rehearsal period of around eight weeks.

‘Our next program is coming up in September and will feature works by Bach, Beethoven, and Strauss, along with the premiere performances of Tribute to Ukraine, a newly commissioned work by Dan Rojas in support of the people suffering there,’ he said.

The program will also showcase the talents of the youngest soloist they have engaged, pianist Mi Mi playing alongside conductor Thomas Tsai.

‘Mi Mi is just nine years-old and will perform the Concerto in D Minor, the largest scale keyboard concerto composed by J S Bach,’ Cohen said.

Woollahra Philharmonic Orchestra. Image supplied.

The WPO was formed in 1996 by a group of passionate amateur musicians and had the backing of the local council. It has a core membership of 40 to 50 musicians.

‘We are comprised of a wide range of creatives,’ Cohen said. ‘Some of our members are professional musicians and retired or aspiring musicians; we also have many people who work in other industries, not related to music.’ This includes lawyers, actors, medics, writers, pilots, students, accountants, teachers, and more.

‘We come together with one thing in common, a dedication to making great music and presenting it to the best of our abilities with passion, commitment, and love’ he said.

This is a sentiment that is clearly shared throughout Australia’s vibrant and hard-working pro-am music scene. As the Adelaide Chamber Singers say, ‘we sing not so much because we can, but because we must’.

Upcoming performances

Zelman Symphony Orchestra: Saturday 3 September, 7.30pm, MLC, Kew.

Melbourne Bach Choir: Saturday 3 September, 7.30pm, St Paul’s Cathedral, Melbourne.

Adelaide Chamber Singers: Saturday 17 September, 7.30pm St Peter’s Cathedral, North Adelaide and Sunday 18 September, UKARIA, Mt Barker Summit.

Woollahra Philharmonic Orchestra: Saturday 10 September,5.30pm and Sunday 11 September, 2.30pm, Saint Columbo Uniting Church, Woollahra.