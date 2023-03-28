Making the jump from RAW Comedy

RAW Comedy held as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival is promoted as the biggest open mic competition in the country, but it’s not the only one…

Anyone can enter RAW Comedy as long as they haven’t made more than $500 in the industry. Competitors have a maximum of five minutes’ stage time in their heat; the best make it through to the state final (sometimes via a wildcard round), and the winners at that level progress to the national final, which can have a live audience of around 1500 and is later televised.

Hannah Gadsby and Josh Thomas have been winners, while a litany of household names, from Ronny Chieng to Geraldine Hickey, have been among the finalists.

The RAW competition

One approach to competing in RAW is to slowly build up to entering. That was the case for Sydney’s John Glover, whose Festival show this year, John Glover Must Die, is an autobiographical affair charting past regrets and his journey towards self-acceptance and finding his place in the queer community. ‘I came to [RAW] late because I skipped the first year I was eligible because it was too scary and new,’ he admits. ‘When I did do it, I was a good year into doing comedy, and I was very surprised I made it through my heat.

‘The second time [competing] was almost more stressful because I had an internal bar to reach, having reached the state finals the first time,’ Glover says. Still, he persevered and was rewarded with a gig at a sold-out Comedy Store in Sydney for the NSW finals, a milestone in his career.

For Zack Dyer, the 2017 RAW national winner, watching previous heats of the competition inspired him to compete. He was two or three years into doing comedy when he entered. ‘I remember a lot of nervous energy at the first heat from a lot of the competitors,’ he recalls. He thought his experience helped: ‘They’re a very, very friendly crowd at the heats, so I thought: “I’ve got this.” I went up there with confidence and just did my thing.’

Zack Dyer. Photo: Supplied.

Sashi Perera was at the other end of the experience scale – her RAW heat was her first comedy performance. She’d been working in refugee law, an often stressful and underfunded field. She was at a point in her career when she needed a laugh and to try something new. When a friend who had some familiarity with the comedy scene floated the idea of entering RAW, she was intrigued.



Perera believes there was no better place to start than RAW. ‘If I’d started in an open mic room, sometimes there are only two or three people in the audience, whereas [RAW] is a packed room with everyone’s friends and family. It’s the most supportive environment you’re going to get for your first gig, so I felt very lucky.’



Her first heat was in front of about 30 people at the Evelyn Hotel in Fitzroy, and she progressed to the state final, which took place in front of around 200 people. The atmosphere was electric. ‘I was so nervous,’ she recalls. ‘I didn’t sleep that night because of all the adrenaline.’

Other programs for emerging comedians

Podcaster, journalist and comedian Ange Lavoipierre was selected for the Sydney Comedy Festival’s Fresh program. Some household names like Matt Okine and Becky Lucas had previously been selected for the program, which gives comedians financial help, marketing support and general guidance on successfully presenting their first show.

Lavoipierre says the vote of confidence that the program represents is vital. ‘When you start out, you have all this doubt,’ she explains. ‘That [uncertainty] probably stays there for most of your career, but it’s really pronounced at the beginning. Being selected for a program like that, you feel, “Ah, someone gets what I’m going for”.’

Perera was selected for a somewhat similar program, the Victorian Government’s Stand Up! grant this year. She initially thought the email announcing she had won the grant was spam, but was delighted to find it was actually a program providing financial support to emerging comics. Established in memory of murdered comedian Eurydice Dixon, it’s awarded to a selected group of women and non-binary performers each year.

Ange Lavoipierre. Photo: Monica Pronk.

‘It’s incredibly comforting to know your costs are covered before the Festival starts,’ Perera says of the grant. ‘You can focus on your show and not ticket sales – it brings a real peace of mind.’ She’ll use the grant to stage her show Endings, which was inspired by a time of upheaval. ‘I changed countries, careers and partners in one year, and it was something I struggled to handle. I want to call a truce with endings and help people work through them.’

Life after RAW success

Dyer says winning the national final brought new opportunities, but he believes you don’t have to be crowned the champion to enjoy a career boast from the competition. ‘Young comics ask me about RAW, and I tell them getting to the national final is just as good as winning. You get five minutes of professionally shot footage that you can use. You’ve also got that credit, which will help you get booked anywhere in the country. That’s the main thing it opened up for me – having that credibility.’

Transitioning from the short format of RAW (and short sets at comedy nights) to the hour-long festival show format can be daunting. ‘It is terrifying,’ laughs Glover. ‘I’m very conscious I don’t want my show to be 12 lots of five-minute sets run together. When I did RAW this year, I almost did it in reverse. I had an hour prepared and I said “What’s the best five minutes I can put together?”‘

John Glover. Photo: Supplied.

For Glover, trying different types of comedy has refined his stand-up and made it easier to work towards a full festival show. He took up improvisation in the same week he began doing stand-up and has since performed with Improv Theatre Sydney. ‘It’s precious stage time, and it teaches you more than stand-up does about how to hold yourself on stage,’ he explains. ‘A lot of stand-up comedians like to s**t on improv and say it’s not real comedy, but if everyone did a year of improv, there’d be a lot less bad stand-up out there.’

Finding peers and collaborators

Perera also credits the competition with introducing her to many comedians who have become friends. She met comedian Katherine Allan, who runs the ‘Breast of the Fest’ line-up show with producer Vicky Hanlon, at a RAW heat. The pair later chose Perera to be part of their show. ‘That was my first taste of the Festival and the first time I made any money from [comedy]. It’s such a supportive network,’ Perera says.

Lavoipierre agrees that peer support is critical to building a lasting and rewarding career. ‘It can be incredibly lonely, as well as being the best job in the world. I wish someone had told me not to look to the industry for validation, even though that Fresh program did provide that at the time.’

In Lavoipierre’s case, finding simpatico collaborators has been crucial to both of her Festival shows this year. Her solo show, Your Mother Chucks Rocks and Shells, which is headed for the Melbourne and Sydney Festivals, is an absurdist affair centring on insomnia and searching for answers to sleeplessness in all the wrong online places. She’s working with a director of a similar comic sensibility, oddball sketch comedian Josh Glanc, and has thoroughly enjoyed the process.

Similarly, her Jazz or a Bucket of Blood, a physical comedy/farce show with Jane Watt, stemmed from finding a creative soulmate. The pair grew up together in the regional NSW city of Bathurst, but lost touch for 20 years before Lavoipierre happened to be in Watt’s improv class and found alchemy in their comic styles. ‘There are more people in the world I could have as a life partner than people that are truly great to work with,’ Lavoipierre says. ‘Being on stage with Jane is my happy place.’

Dyer’s latest show, How To Be The Man, takes a lighthearted look at masculinity and growing up with a single father in a blokey North Queensland community. ‘I’m very proud of it,’ Dyer says. ‘I feel I’m getting better at writing to a theme. It’s my best put-together show.’ He says building on the short and sharp format of competitions like RAW is difficult but doable. ‘The transition is hard because your first solo show is basically your greatest hits. But from there, you gradually get a feel of what it’s like to do a longer show, and it becomes easier after that,’ he concludes.