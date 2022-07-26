Lighting a FUSE in the youth arts sector

FUSE 2022 recently gathered 90 youth performing arts leaders and stakeholders at the Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) headquarters on Pier 2/3 in the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct.

This well organised national event, coordinated by ATYP Advocacy Officer Bec Clarke and team, allowed delegates (representing 65 delegate companies and 40 speakers and panellists) from all around the country to connect face to face. The organisations and artists included those whose practice focuses on creating work ‘by’ youth and those whose theatre is created ‘for’ youth. Many organisations seemed to work in both areas and some through multiple artforms.

The three days, organised around the themes of connecting, sharing and advocating, began with a keynote by Masego Pitso, who also performed the last of the season’s shows of M.Rock at ATYP’s Rebel Theatre in the evening. Her key messages epitomised so much of what she considers the value of youth arts. Through her personal story, Pitso spoke of a youth arts practice that demonstrated a genuine interest in her thoughts, where the outcomes were more than the artwork; where young people can be vulnerable in a safe way, building bonds with ‘their circle’ of people and more generally helping them navigate their youth.

These concepts supported feedback about the value of the arts for young people drawn from the recent Young Creatives Australia survey, which cited: the importance of the transformative connections young people make; the provision of an outlet for being more able to cope; career possibilities; developing confidence to express things that are personally important; and a place to understand humanity and open possibilities to explore identity. An overarching theme was that youth performing arts focused on creating good humans.

Day One highlights

Sensitively guided by Este Darin-Cooper, the delegates were asked to reflect on the possibilities of what such a gathering of youth arts organisations and artists could achieve. Sue Giles (Polyglot and ASSITEJ, the International Association of Theatre for Children and Young People) and Fraser Corfield (ATYP Artistic Director) presented a history of youth performing arts tracking practice since the mid-1960s and the development of various models, breadth and reach. These historic developments were placed in the context of a developing awareness of youth culture and a Federal commitment to funding youth arts practice, sadly ending in the current situation where only four of the original 21 youth companies still receive Federal organisation funding.

Many discussions arose around acknowledging the way youth companies work through education, health and justice frameworks as well as an arts practice, which emphasises sustainability, access and inclusion, diversity, and the voice of young people through a process approach and on building cultural trust in a local community. Anecdotally, it seems young people are keen to advocate at a political level.

The ‘Connect’ sessions continued through a World Café forum, with deep conversations emerging around topics including: pathways for intergenerational learnings and prioritising creative connections between people; changing the perceptions of youth arts across all fields including a greater understanding of the process focus; and organisational sustainability with discussion on the role of boards, transparency and aftercare for all involved.

This included acknowledgement of the impact of youth projects, which encourage ‘bringing who you are rather than leaving your problems at the door’; establishing relationships between organisations, shared venues, regional networks and cultural exchanges (here delegates were introduced to the fabulous policy document collection available through membership of Theatre Network Australia*); what positive radical change in youth arts might look like; strategies for getting diverse and young voices in higher levels of organisations; identifying value in and of youth arts (where creativity, trust, empathy and strong facilitation skills are key assets); the role of digital theatre including streaming, incorporation of digital media and works specifically created for Zoom; the nature of youth working in the arts and how people of colour and first nations access youth arts; and finally the inclusion of youth in the development of the National Cultural Plan.

Day Two

Day Two, ‘Share’, began with a keynote from Adam Drake (Balanced Choice NT) who drew on his experience of Community Cultural Development and years of working in prisons throughout Australia, including Don Dale Youth Detention Centre. He described his personal choice of ‘leaning in’ rather than ‘walking away’ when affected by something and his strategy of ‘going in and being reachable’ and of ‘walking alongside’ young people so they can find ways to find their strength and make personal change.

Delegates then split into sessions of their choice with a comprehensive session from Christina Chiam from Creative Partnership Australia on fundraising and a panel presentation on touring. Chaim’s session offered very practical tips and well-developed strategies. Both sessions offered case studies and raised issues of alternate perceptions and regional difference.

Further presentations during the day focused on: designing communications and experiences to hook back young and family audiences; widening engagement and participation for young people; progressing models for supporting young people into leadership through associate roles, advisory groups and boards; lessons and opportunities in social media; and national research and lobbying on current skills shortages, youth arts training and accreditation pathways.

This last session on Day Two was a real eye opener. Kim Tran, Director of Policy and Governance at Live Performance Australia (LPA), presented the results of a LPA member 2022 State of the Industry survey showing the occupations in short supply.

While there were no specific statistics for employment in youth arts, anecdotal feedback indicated skills shortages in areas of company, event and stage management, technical staff and crew, largely because many people have recently left the broader performing arts industry for better job security. LPA’s survey results confirmed skills shortages in these areas, plus production and customer services/front of house roles.

FUSE 2022 delegates. Photo: Clare Hawley.

When compared to the National Skills Commission’s Skills Priority List 2021, there appears to be a real disconnect between the industry experience and current government statistics. A priority in getting the required skills back up to speed, therefore, is the need to strengthen the relationship with the National Skills Commission by providing data and insights into the Skills Priority List process.

Further discussion with Anastasia Beasley (D’Faces of Youth Arts) and Danielle O’Keefe (The House that Dan Built) focused on the role youth arts play in supporting career development and the flow on effects for the broader industry.

Day Three

Day Three shifted emphasis to advocacy, introducing the National Youth Arts Connections Program and its aim to develop a new resource to bring attention to the value and impact of youth arts and the power of the arts for young people.

ATYP Board member and Managing Director of Thrive International, Andrew Johnson, shared his wealth of knowledge, reminding delegates that advocacy and social change require eternal vigilance. His advocacy ‘hacks’ focused on ensuring that children and young people get access to youth arts experiences by processes in which work is created by, working with, and on behalf of, young people. Key is the legitimacy of youth arts in its direct connection with thousands of young people.

The Hon. Benjamin (Ben) Franklin MLC, NSW Arts, Regional Youth and Aboriginal Affairs Minister (together with ATYP’s Fraser Corfield) presented a politician’s perspective, confirming the reinstatement of the national Cultural Ministers’ forum and the importance of viewing youth arts with a cross-ministerial perspective, with mental health being a focus.

FUSE 2022 delegates. Photo: Clare Hawley.

This was followed up with presentations on cross sector opportunities by Luke Rycken, Executive Officer Australian Youth Affairs Coalition (VIC) and Kathryn Mandla, Head of Advocacy and Research with Your Town (QLD). The key here was avoiding situations where governments decide what the problem is, and where more harm than good may be ‘done’ to young people.

The focus of youth arts is on trying to build from young people’s strengths, with processes decided by young people, and the importance of relinquishing control through deep consultation and avoiding pre-existing outcomes. Youth arts organisations are an excellent way for governments to connect with young people and the arts bring joy, celebrate identity and build confidence. The arts can be a solution to the mental health crisis.

Discussion also moved to youth arts as wonderful examples of participation and democracy in action.

Gillian Calvert AO, the inaugural NSW Children’s Commissioner, and Australia Council CEO Adrian Collette AM spoke on the topic of instigating social change. Calvert highlighted the power of uplifting and absorbing work, which also engaged with difficult issues that are of concern to young people. She spoke of the importance of preparing adults to listen to young voices, while the youth arts prepared and empowered young people to be heard. Collette went on to highlight the public value agenda, emphasising the hugely important economic benefits and the need for some government framework around youth arts. To be sustainable, youth engagement needs to be viewed as a profound public good.

Inevitably, discussion moved to submissions on the National Cultural Plan and a reminder that as a cultural policy rather than an arts policy, this work has potential to impact across Ministerial portfolios. Responsibility for youth belongs to all sectors but currently belongs to none. With the lens of a cultural policy highlighting the social, cultural and economic benefits (not least of which are the youth arts contributions to social cohesion and health and wellbeing) the need for a strategic funding stream is clear. Ironically, our absence from any formal structure has made us visible, and the National Cultural Policy is an opportunity for regeneration.

FUSE 2022 PARTICIPANTS

Delegate data from a pre-summit survey indicated the artforms participants, whether as individuals or organisations, practice. Many selected multiple art forms.

Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Arts : four orgs/artists

Circus: seven orgs/artists

Dance: eleven orgs/artists

Music: seven orgs/artists

Puppetry: two orgs/artists

Theatre: 40 orgs/artists

Visual Arts: nine orgs/artists

All Performing Arts: eight orgs/artists

Research: two orgs

Non-performing arts: one org

Confirmed participants: Companies

Arena Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne, Australia Council for the Arts, Australian Museum, Backbone Youth Arts, Balanced Choice, Barking Gecko, Belvoir Street Theatre, Byron Youth Theatre, Canberra Youth Theatre, Carclew, CDP Theatre Producers, Centre for Jewish Artists (COJA), Cirkidz, Corrugated Iron Youth Arts, Creative Plus Business, Critical Stages Touring, D’Faces of Youth Arts, DRILL Performance, Epiphany Arts Inc., FLING Physical Theatre, Flipside Circus, Flying Fruit Fly Circus, Fruit Box Theatre, House of Muchness, Jopuka Productions, Monkey Baa Theatre Company, National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), National Theatre of Parramatta, Outback Theatre for Young People, Outloud, Panimo, Poetry In Action, Polyglot Theatre, Prospect Theatre for Young People PYT / Fairfield, QL2 Dance, ReAction Theatre, Riverland Youth Theatre, Riverside Theatres, Shopfront Arts Co-op, Slingsby, Slipstream Circus, Spaghetti Circus Inc,. St Martins Youth Arts Centre, Sydney Dance Company, Sydney Opera House, Sydney Theatre Company, Tantrum Youth Arts, The House That Dan Built, The Push, Theatre Network Australia (TNA), Theatre Network NSW (TNN), University of Melbourne, Western Edge Youth Arts, Windmill Theatre Company, Yellow Wheel

Confirmed participants: Independents

Mayella Dewis, Andrea Fernandez, Barbara Hostalek, Zac James, Cathy Petocz, Dominic Weintraub.

FUSE – the National Youth Performing Arts Summit – was held over 18-20 July 2022 on Eora Country in Sydney.

Lesley Graham attended FUSE as Board Chair of DRILL Performance Company Inc, nipaluna/Hobart’s youth dance company.

*Theatre Network Australia supported a group of First Nations artists to attend as well as several independents and small companies.