How often have we worked at the office this year?

In the countdown to Christmas, are you reflecting on your hits and misses at work this year? Have you worked too much? Too little? Maintained your composure? Blown your fuse more often than usual?

As we think about how we’ve fared on the job in 2023, it’s worth noting some wider trends that are shaping our work habits and office cultures.

Around 45% of us are working at least one day from home these days, and many people under 54 report that if a job doesn’t offer them flexible work arrangements they will seek alternative employment.

On the flip side, employers are pushing back against working from home trends, believing their workers’ productivity slumps when they work in isolation.

So, has 2023 taught us anything new about a “best fit” approach to modern office life? And what is the latest data telling us about effects on employee productivity and well-being?

Big picture results on hybrid work habits

As a hybrid work style becomes evermore normalised, this year has seen a range of views expressed publicly around its pros and cons. In July, for example, former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett suggested that remote workers should take a pay cut for the money they save in public transport costs, while unions raged against the idea that flexible work should affect people’s pay.

In terms of our productivity, employers have largely got over their fears that we will run amok and do less work when we are not under direct supervision. The latest data backs this up, showing a hybrid working style neither compromises nor increases worker productivity overall. However, the same research suggests there may be small productivity losses if we work 100% from home, compared to 100% in the office.

Also interesting is that when workers themselves are asked about their productivity in both home and office environments, they tend to focus on the savings made on their daily commutes, seeing them as huge wins for their productivity. But, for their managers, these commute savings are seen as irrelevant to productivity, because travel time is not part of paid working hours.

Instead, managers report working from home cultures have brought new communication and coordination challenges, especially around efficient information sharing, training and giving feedback to colleagues.

Read: What we learned: top 10 career lessons from 2023

In Australia, there is evidence we are having similar issues; however, our greatest concerns at a bigger picture level currently seem to be cut along generational lines, with younger workers missing out.

As employment lawyer Michael Michalandos recently told the ABC, many lower paid junior employees are choosing to work in the office on most days because their share house arrangements are not as conducive to working from home. But their senior managers, who are on larger salaries and who have quieter and more comfortable home offices, are staying home as much as possible.

The end results are fractured workplaces that lack previously healthy mentoring cultures where new employees can feel sufficiently supported. As Michalandos described it, ‘[Junior] employees who are starting with an organisation don’t get properly trained… There is very little supervision and it doesn’t do much for morale.’

Either way, it seems there are some employers in Australia who are still feeling their way to happier hybrid models that support their staff as individuals while allowing their companies to achieve the right balance overall.

Who pays most when we work from home?

Another big workplace question this year has been around how financially advantageous our newfound workplace freedoms really are.

From the Federal Government’s point of view, the Secure Jobs Better Pay workplace reforms that came into effect in June 2023 brought in a suite of legal changes around employers’ obligations to their employees, including increased rights for employees to negotiate flexible working arrangements with their employers.

These government changes are a big win for employees, who now have more grounds to ask their employers for working from home options (as long as their requests stand up as reasonable on the employer’s side too).

But these new federal laws don’t reference the nitty-gritties of who pays for what when working from home, and some workers are seeing larger holes burned in their pockets as a result of their new freedoms.

In one interesting sign of these times, demand for residential air-conditioning maintenance services in Australia has spiked considerably since people have been working from home.

As one such air-conditioning servicer recently told ArtsHub, in pre-COVID times, their business would enjoy some downtime each winter, but since 2020, they said, things have gone ‘through the roof’ at all times of the year, as demand intensifies from workers wanting nine-to-five comfort in their home working environments.

Working from home may provide you with focus, but how much extra is it costing you to maintain your home office? Image: Annie Spratt, Unsplash.

So, another thing we learned in 2023? Working from home is convenient, but it is not without added costs to our personal hip pockets and there are currently no clear workplace laws governing these finer financial aspects of our working from home routines.

The onus is currently on employees and employers to have clear conversations about the rules on who pays for what workplace costs (although, as ArtsHub’s 2023 tax guide points out, there are many at-home working expenses that are legitimate tax deductions, which may be some small comfort for those who are finding they are racking up larger bills).

Reasons for staying home versus benefits of showing up

Ultimately, we know that a good dose of in-person contact with our colleagues can do wonders on a personal level, and for our team’s cohesion and rapport.

When on some days we may feel like staying deep under our doonas, in most cases, when we force ourselves to get out the door we are better for it, because the social contact we have in the office brings us out of our shells and, most of the time, is a great way to boost our mental health.

On the other hand, if you’re the one allocated the desk next to the colleague constantly yapping about their home renovations, or have an insanely noisy open plan office where you just can’t think straight, you may feel very differently.

Read: Dealing with an annoying colleague without losing your cool

Worse still, what if you have an overly anxious micro-manager boss who won’t leave you alone? (Chances are you’ll be one of those clinging to your home office set-up with all your might.)

But managing the human behaviours we encounter in the office is all part and parcel of our professional lives. So, in the end, our ability to show up in person (for at least some of the time) remains an important sign that we are contributing to the larger picture.

In terms of the arts sector, those in our workforce typically report high intrinsic motivation levels for what they do. We want to create great work, and know that this work cannot be achieved on an island of one. So, whether we are Zoom calling, old-fashioned phone calling or meeting up in person, we get the job done because we believe in what we are doing.

As one arts sector worker recently put it, ‘In the arts, I think there is a feeling that your managers trust that you are capable of doing the job they have hired you to do, until you give them a reason not to.’

With any luck, our arts workplace cultures will continue to be shaped by this spirit of trust in 2024, in the many diverse ways that we do business.

Until then, over the Christmas period, it’s time to have a break and experience some well-deserved and extremely valuable rest time. So whether you’re working from home or the office, make sure you down tools for a bit. Enjoy!