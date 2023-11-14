Hobart to host new comedy festival in 2024

The newly announced Hobart Festival of Comedy will run from 22–24 March, with headliners including a mix of international and mainland acts including South African-raised, New Zealand-based Urzila Carlson, Irish comedian Ed Byrne and Victoria’s Geraldine Hickey, winner of the award for most outstanding show at the 2021 Melbourne Comedy Festival.

The Festival is presented by DarkLab, the team behind Dark Mofo (which is on hiatus in 2024) and will take over the whole In The Hanging Garden precinct (The Odeon Theatre, Altar and Cathedral, the latter operating as a free-entry festival hub featuring pop-up performances) in central nipaluna/Hobart across its three-day run.

‘We know that Hobart has a vibrant year-round comedy event circuit, so we’re really excited to add to the mix with the Hobart Festival of Comedy,’ curator Phoebe Meredith said in a statement.

‘Having the Festival scheduled between Adelaide Fringe Festival and before Melbourne International Comedy Festival means we’ve been able to program artists that might not usually consider a trip down to Hobart,’ she added.

While no Tasmanian performers have been offered headline slots, 10 local comedians will perform a series of 10-minute sets in a one-off event at the festival called Resident Comedy.

Hobart comedian Chloe Black doesn’t see this as the Hobart Festival of Comedy snubbing local artists. ‘I think it’ll be an opportunity for us to play alongside some of the big names,’ she tells ArtsHub.

‘Not many of us are going to the mainland. I’m in the lucky position where I get to tour a little bit, but for other [Hobart] comics, this will be an amazing opportunity to learn from more established people and to network in that situation. It’s like the tour is coming to us rather than us having to go to the mainland.

Hobart comedian Chloe Black. Photo: Supplied.

‘I think it’ll be a marvellous opportunity for a lot of us to meet some of the people who are touring and coming down for the Festival, which is great,’ Black says.

DarkLab Music Manager Sam Dowson, who has been working in the Tasmanian music scene for over 20 years, is programming Resident Comedy in collaboration with local comedian Rob Braslin, and stresses the diversity of comedy performed in Hobart.

‘There’s a lot of different [comedy] rooms down here that all have their own personality, which I find really interesting. It’s not like you’ll be seeing the same comedians at each comedy room you go to every single time; there’s always new talent and there are always new people testing the waters,’ Dowson tells ArtsHub.

Having performed in Melbourne, Adelaide and other mainland cities, Black agrees that the Hobart scene is refreshingly diverse.

‘When I go to the mainland, I might go to, say, an open mic – three of the performers will be women, which is sad, or even less diverse, which is sadder. And then you’ll be like, “Oh, gosh, just another man working through his problems on stage in front of a crowd of strangers.” And so I think we’re so lucky in Hobart, because for some reason we’re all wanting to be better and there’s not that glut of cis white male comedians. There are a few, but they also don’t talk about how terrible it is being married,’ she laughs.

A supportive community

The Hobart comedy scene is relatively small and the local comedians are extremely supportive of one another.

‘It means we’re all looking out for each other,’ Black says. ‘And not to pooh-pooh the mainland scene, because the mainland scene’s great, but whereas in the mainland you’re at the epicentre of a lot of activity and a lot of career-making and a lot of opportunities, in a way [here in Hobart] we’re a bit blessed to not have anything like that. We just want each other to do well. So we support each other and we collaborate and we write jokes together. It’s really good.’

Local audiences are equally supportive, Dowson says. ‘Predominantly, without the tourists that come to Hobart, definitely you’ve got quite a tight-knit group of, not only the people that are actually performing, but the people that are attending. The punters are constantly coming because they’re finding it interesting, so you’re just being judged by your punters as opposed to in a biggest city, where obviously you’ve got agents, you got people scouting for this, this and this. Down here it’s a lot more authentic, I feel,’ he explains.

While there are no confirmed plans for the Festival to be restaged in 2025 (‘This is a trial arrangement with hosting a comedy festival down here,’ says Dowson) there are certainly hopes the Festival will return, assuming it is successfully received by local audiences.

Geraldine Hickey — ‘Don’t Tease Me About My Gloves’ features at Hobart Festival of Comedy 2024. Photo: Hobart Festival of Comedy.

Suggestions that the inaugural Hobart Festival of Comedy is a cynical move by the DarkLab team to keep their brand in the public eye in a year that Dark Mofo is on hiatus – as well as to generate a revenue stream – are quickly shot down by Dowson.

‘The comedy festival is, in my opinion, a necessary event and it was definitely the opinion of DarkLab, because this is something that we’ve had in the works for a while, but never been able to get over the line until recently,’ he says.

‘We’ve been working alongside Brisbane Powerhouse to make it happen, and this was the only timeframe available that we had to test the waters with our first trial of the Festival. It was the absolute worst timing when it comes to [Dark Mofo] not happening next year for this Festival to then be launched, because I can see the disparity between going, “Well they’re not doing that so they must be doing this just to keep the brand [switched] on,” but that’s totally not what’s happening at all,’ Dowson assures ArtsHub.

Growing the scene

Both Black and Dowson hope that the Hobart Festival of Comedy will benefit Tasmanian comedians by informing more casual comedy-goers – those who may book to see headlining acts such as the award-winning (and deliciously controversial) Australian cabaret artiste Reuben Kaye and stand-up acts Nina Oyama and Lizzy Hoo, but not attend a dedicated comedy room – about the strength of the local scene.

‘I think we’re hoping for a bit of a flow-on effect,’ Black says. ‘Hopefully, they get the bug and they just go, “Let’s go see more of it!” and then find out that we actually have quite a good calibre of comedians here.’

Dowson adds that the Festival ‘is a huge opportunity for a lot of the punters to recognise that the locals who are performing at this Comedy Festival are professionals… They’re at the same standard of the some of the massive names who come down here, who’ve toured Europe and done the circuit, but they just haven’t had that breakthrough moment, in my opinion. So I think that the Festival will help platform them at that level.’

And if the Festival does return in 2025, Dowson is certain there will be greater opportunities for local acts.

‘When this happens again, provided it obviously gets the [public] support it needs – but I’m not worried about that, we’ll get the support, I think – we’re definitely going to be able to platform the local comedians for headline slots and for these bigger stages,’ he concludes.

The inaugural Hobart Festival of Comedy will run from 22–24 March 2024.