Dark Mofo on hold for 2024 quoting ‘rising costs’

Today (22 September) the Hobart winter festival, Dark Mofo, announced that it will ‘pause in 2024 for a period of renewal’.

A media statement was shared with ArtsHub stating: ‘Despite achieving record attendances and box office results this year, it is essential for organisers to take stock of changing conditions and rising costs, in order to reset the festival for the future.’

Dark Mofo is expected to return in full in 2025, using next year to reevaluate its model and consider the future of the festival for the next decade.

Chris Twite – announced as Dark Mofo’s next Artistic Director in May this year – said in a media statement: ‘Dark Mofo has always been dedicated to enriching and transforming lives through ambitious art and ideas. We want to make sure that we have a festival that continues to deliver incredible art and artists, that continues to expand its artistic boundaries and remains a beacon of creativity, innovation and cultural significance.

‘While this was a tough decision, it ensures we move forward in a viable manner. The fallow year will enable us to secure the future of Dark Mofo and its return at full force in 2025,’ Twite said.

Despite not being able to host a full-scale festival in 2024, Dark Mofo has worked with the Tasmanian State Government to present two cornerstone events in 2024, the Winter Feast and the Nude Solstice Swim. These will coincide with the opening of a new major exhibition at the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) next year.

Twite said: ‘We are thankful for the support and assistance that the State Government has shown in response to our need to reshape for the future.

‘We are excited that in June 2024 – amid the rebirth and renewal of Dark Mofo – Tasmanians and visitors alike will still be able to meet and commune around the fires of Winter Feast and cast off the weight of another year at the Nude Solstice Swim once more.’

Dates for the 2024 Winter Feast and Nude Solstice Swim are yet to be announced.