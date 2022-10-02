Has opera lost its mojo?

Released in 2016, the Final Report of the National Opera Review landed with a sizable thud.

After a two-year study commissioned by former arts minister George Brandis to analyse the financial and artistic viability of Opera Australia, Opera Queensland, the State Opera of South Australia and West Australian Opera, the 140 page-document concluded (among other things) that the opera sector’s ‘artistic vibrancy’ was at serious risk.

The word ‘vibrancy’ was used more than 50 times in the report. The authors said: ‘It is the very lifeblood of each opera company, providing the basis for artistic engagement with audiences and the employment of artists.’

But what does ‘vibrancy’ actually mean?

Stephen Mould, Senior Lecturer in Conducting, Opera Studies and Repetiteurship at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, is on a mission to define it and locate it. Armed with a grant from the Australian Research Council’s DECRA scheme (Discovery Early Career Researcher Award), Mould is about to commence an investigation into Australia’s opera ecosystem, hoping to cast light on the creative processes of opera production and establish ways in which vibrancy and artistic vigour (something identified as lacking in the report) can be identified, discussed and acted upon.

The National Opera Review was written in the long shadow of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, Mould told ArtsHub.

‘It was extensive and far reaching and there were a large number of recommendations, over one hundred of them. And to be fair, we have seen a few of them implemented. But the bulk of the report talked about access and financial matters. There was this idea of vibrancy, but no strong sense of what it meant when it came to actually creating art.

‘To me, the report’s conclusions were rather vague,’ Mould said. ‘Where does that required vibrancy come from? Can you just throw a few hundred million dollars at a company and hope for the best? Or are there flaws in the in the current model that work against vibrancy. My project is to unpack those questions.’

Vibrancy? Sydney Chamber Opera’s Breaking Glass (2020). Photo: Daniel Boud.

Mould’s own definition of vibrancy is rooted in his own background and work in opera houses, he explained. ‘I started out working behind the scenes roles and to do with musical preparation and dramaturgical preparation, and rehearsals – basically, all the unseen things the audience don’t think about when they’re on the other side of the glamorous proscenium. My idea is to explore those inner workings and see how that impacts creativity.’

The bulk of work by our national and state-based companies falls into a category Mould labels ‘operatic museum’.

‘That’s not a criticism,’ he explained. ‘I mean it in the sense that the bulk of works produced are from the repertoire. But even canon works can be produced in such a way that they hold up a mirror to the society they are a part of. To me, vibrancy is in part the making of connections with today’s society.’

Where does Mould see vibrancy right now?

‘When I think about vibrancy, I think about companies like Pinchgut Opera and Sydney Chamber Opera. So much of the work they make is brand new or unseen in Australia. They use young singers and players and the smallness of their organisation allows for vibrancy to exist.’

Vibrancy? Pinchgut Opera’s Platée (2021). Photo: Brett Boardman

Large companies, by contrast, tend to be more bureaucratic, slower to adapt to changing times and tastes and hobbled by their own heritage, said Mould. ‘When you are a big institution like Opera Australia, making change becomes more and more difficult to do.’

While COVID-19 was a box office disaster for every opera company, large or small, it did have an upside, said Mould. ‘COVID exposed and amplified what the hidden issues are in the system. The fact that borders closed, for example, and that people couldn’t travel, showed how reliant companies had become on a system in which you have artists flying in and out of shows they’ve had no real involvement in making.’

That lack of ensemble process and culture within parts of the opera sector may be having an impact on vibrancy, Mould added. ‘There’s isn’t the sense of ownership or the opportunity to contribute beyond singing your number,’ Mould said.

‘And I wonder if audiences feel that too? When you fly in an overseas singer, you might get a stellar performance, but it comes at the cost of a certain sense of community,’ he concluded.