Funny Tonne – part three, MICF 2024

★★★★

Prue Blake tackles the data-led enshittification of our cities with a comedic panache that Jane Jacobs wishes she had. A jaded town planner and Queensland escapee, Prue takes us on a journey of missteps, both her own and the overuse of murals in urban renewal. It’s surprisingly funny content, which gets woven in with stories about Prue’s childhood, family and experiences on public transit. Plus, Prue has the funniest piss story I’ve heard in the festival.

by Ryan Hamilton

★★★★

Ben Hunter promises to refund your ticket in 10 years. You won’t mind if you forget to take him up on the offer though because this is a seriously good show.

A rising star of the Brisvegas comedy scene, this is Hunter’s debut stand-up show. Hunter is naturally funny and the 55 minutes fly by as he talks about aquariums, the ocean and rain (as well as some other non water-based topics). Hunter has a unique style and impressive comedic sense. Even as he’s repeatedly interrupted by traffic outside he manages not to lose his place, and instead works it seamlessly into the material. This show has one of the most creative and fun endings going around. Hunter is one to watch and it will be exciting to track his career. Don’t miss the chance to see him before he gets big!

by Bella Jones

★★★★

Urooj Ashfaq speaks on her experiences with therapy, her family and her heritage in her award-winning show Oh No!

In this hour, the audience is introduced to her struggles, including being the only one in her friend group to afford counselling – this fact resulting in some very out-of-character questions! Asking the room about their own mental health, Ashfaq highlights the difficulties she faces with her own emotions and how others have responded to them.

Despite the often harrowing subject of psychology, she brings a charming nature to delivering this show and sharing her experiences of the trials of mental health.

by Alex Osborne

★★★★★

Joel Creasey has comedy down to a fine art and his latest show Boom! is an hour of behind-the-scenes anecdotes from his life.

Right off the bat Creasey informs the audience that he won’t be doing any crowd work – the woman sitting next to me lets out an audible sigh of relief. The only people safe from his sharp wit are the people in the room. It feels like a privilege to bear witness to Creasey’s stories about his family, partner and a host of celebrities. While unafraid to use some wickedly funny and acid comebacks towards social media trolls, this show can’t help but have a certain loveable warmth to it. Creasey clearly loves the audience and they love him right back. It’s high energy, loud laughter and includes Taylor Swift songs. What more could you want?

by Bella Jones

★★★★

In the most ephemeral medium of them all, a comedian performs a desperate treatise on media preservation. Liam Sparrow-Gange’s adorably dorky Little Video Shop of Horrors is a comedic video essay, indicting nostalgia and the rise of streaming.

As Sparrow-Gange says in reference to a VHS tape, the more you watch something the more you destroy it. And by the same turn, the more you remember something the more you change that memory. In this digital dark age we’re living through, Little Video Shop of Horrors is asking: how has our collective nostalgia reconstituted what Australia means? And without an archive of our stories, what’s the story we remember to tell?

Narratively, we’re taken on an alternative history of Australian TV from the turn of the 21st century. At times the tacked-on plot feels like it suffocates the humour, but Sparrow-Gange’s ideas and performance shine through.

It’s a heady topic that lends itself to comedy surprisingly well. Sparrow-Gange’s showmanship is evident, and he brings slick production design to boot. This mix between theatre and comedy and essay is exactly the sort of innovative and playful comedy we need more of.

by Ryan Hamilton

Dylan Murphy and Molly Daniels Are Dead is an engaging tale of two best friends and their adventures through the afterlife.



Battling eager and curious spirits deep within Purgatory and beyond, Murphy and Daniels utilise incredibly timed sound and lighting cues to create a seemingly never-ending assortment of characters!

This fast-paced and intricately timed show requires a lot of versatility and rigour from its performers and this duo deliver in spaces, creating a thoroughly enjoyable evening.

by Alex Osborne

