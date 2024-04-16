News

 > Features

Funny Tonne – part three, MICF 2024

The third batch of top reviews from the Funny Tonne, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's fledgling reviewers for 2024.
16 Apr 2024
ArtsHub
Dylan Murphy and Molly Daniels. A white man and white woman are lying on the ground with chalk outlines drawn around them and photographed from above. He wears a black suit and white shirt. She wears a black jacket, black stockings and knee length boots. They are both spattered with pink paint. MICF 2024

Comedy

Dylan Murphy and Molly Daniels. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

As part of ArtsHub‘s partnership with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024) this year, we are also sharing a twice weekly round-up of some of the best reviews from the 2024 Funny Tonners. If you’re unaware of this component of the Festival, it’s where the MICF arms a small group of ‘die-hard fans of funny to dive deep into the Festival program and pen engaging and enthusiastic show reviews’.

Prue Blake: Concrete Pigs

★★★★

Prue Blake tackles the data-led enshittification of our cities with a comedic panache that Jane Jacobs wishes she had. A jaded town planner and Queensland escapee, Prue takes us on a journey of missteps, both her own and the overuse of murals in urban renewal. It’s surprisingly funny content, which gets woven in with stories about Prue’s childhood, family and experiences on public transit. Plus, Prue has the funniest piss story I’ve heard in the festival.

by Ryan Hamilton

Ben Hunter: I Will Refund Your Ticket in 10 Years I Promise

★★★★

Ben Hunter promises to refund your ticket in 10 years. You won’t mind if you forget to take him up on the offer though because this is a seriously good show.

A rising star of the Brisvegas comedy scene, this is Hunter’s debut stand-up show. Hunter is naturally funny and the 55 minutes fly by as he talks about aquariums, the ocean and rain (as well as some other non water-based topics). Hunter has a unique style and impressive comedic sense. Even as he’s repeatedly interrupted by traffic outside he manages not to lose his place, and instead works it seamlessly into the material. This show has one of the most creative and fun endings going around. Hunter is one to watch and it will be exciting to track his career. Don’t miss the chance to see him before he gets big!

by Bella Jones

Urooj Ashfaq: Oh No!

★★★★

Urooj Ashfaq speaks on her experiences with therapy, her family and her heritage in her award-winning show Oh No!

In this hour, the audience is introduced to her struggles, including being the only one in her friend group to afford counselling – this fact resulting in some very out-of-character questions! Asking the room about their own mental health, Ashfaq highlights the difficulties she faces with her own emotions and how others have responded to them.

Despite the often harrowing subject of psychology, she brings a charming nature to delivering this show and sharing her experiences of the trials of mental health. 

by Alex Osborne

Woman of Asian appearance with long dark hair wears a white single and looks upward grimacing. MICF 2024
Urooj Ashfaq. Image: Supplied.

Joel Creasy: Boom!

★★★★★

Joel Creasey has comedy down to a fine art and his latest show Boom! is an hour of behind-the-scenes anecdotes from his life. 

Right off the bat Creasey informs the audience that he won’t be doing any crowd work – the woman sitting next to me lets out an audible sigh of relief. The only people safe from his sharp wit are the people in the room. It feels like a privilege to bear witness to Creasey’s stories about his family, partner and a host of celebrities. While unafraid to use some wickedly funny and acid comebacks towards social media trolls, this show can’t help but have a certain loveable warmth to it. Creasey clearly loves the audience and they love him right back. It’s high energy, loud laughter and includes Taylor Swift songs. What more could you want?

by Bella Jones

Liam Sparrow-Gange: Little Video Shop of Horrors

★★★★

In the most ephemeral medium of them all, a comedian performs a desperate treatise on media preservation. Liam Sparrow-Gange’s adorably dorky Little Video Shop of Horrors is a comedic video essay, indicting nostalgia and the rise of streaming.

As Sparrow-Gange says in reference to a VHS tape, the more you watch something the more you destroy it. And by the same turn, the more you remember something the more you change that memory. In this digital dark age we’re living through, Little Video Shop of Horrors is asking: how has our collective nostalgia reconstituted what Australia means? And without an archive of our stories, what’s the story we remember to tell?

Narratively, we’re taken on an alternative history of Australian TV from the turn of the 21st century. At times the tacked-on plot feels like it suffocates the humour, but Sparrow-Gange’s ideas and performance shine through. 

It’s a heady topic that lends itself to comedy surprisingly well. Sparrow-Gange’s showmanship is evident, and he brings slick production design to boot. This mix between theatre and comedy and essay is exactly the sort of innovative and playful comedy we need more of.

by Ryan Hamilton

A youngish white man with glasses and a moustache wears a stripey shirt and cravate, plus a brown jacket. He holds a video cassette. Liam Sparro-Gange. MICF 2024
Liam Sparrow-Gange. Image: Supplied.

Dylan Murphy and Molly Daniels: Are Dead

Dylan Murphy and Molly Daniels Are Dead is an engaging tale of two best friends and their adventures through the afterlife. 

Battling eager and curious spirits deep within Purgatory and beyond, Murphy and Daniels utilise incredibly timed sound and lighting cues to create a seemingly never-ending assortment of characters! 

This fast-paced and intricately timed show requires a lot of versatility and rigour from its performers and this duo deliver in spaces, creating a thoroughly enjoyable evening. 

by Alex Osborne

A young white woman with shoulder length dark wavy hair wears a grey blouse and looks up whimsically. Prue Blake, MICF 2024
Prue Blake. Image: Supplied.

Check out the Funny Tonne reviews part one here and part two here.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Performing Arts Reviews Theatre Features Music Dance Cabaret Circus News Visual Arts
More
Reviews

Comedy review: Laura Davis: Albatross, DoubleTree By Hilton, MICF 2024

Like a young albatross learning to fly, if you take a leap of faith with this show you will be…

Kim Hitchcock
Against a pink background a young white woman with long wavy reddish/brown hair wears a T shirt with an image of a monster face and the slogan 'the world is as you are'. Grace Jarvis.
Reviews

Comedy review: Grace Jarvis: Oh! The Horrors!, Melbourne Town Hall, MICF 2024

Grace Jarvis explores the horrors of the state of the world but has the audience laughing all the way.

Kim Hitchcock
Jennifer Wong. Image is a headshot of a smiling woman of Asian appearance wearing glasses. She has long dark hair and a side parting, plus a pink shirt. Her head is slightly tilted to the right.
Reviews

Comedy review: Jennifer Wong: The Sweet and Sour Hour Power, Chinese Museum, MICF 2024

A night of clever puns and interactive fun.

Dorcas Maphakela
Two Caucasian men in business attire (no jackets) look seriously at the camera. One is seated, the other leaning on his shoulder.
Reviews

Comedy review: Wankernomics 2.0: As Per My Last Email, Athenaeum Theatre, MICF 2024

Scribble this on your Post-it note: the boys are back with a new show about marinating in office hell.

Thuy On
A woman of Asian appearance in a blue suit over a black scoop neck singlet has a surprised expression on her face.
Reviews

Comedy Review: Ting Lim: Well... This Is Awkward, Storyville Melbourne, MICF 2024

A rising Australian/Singaporean comedian struggles with being unkind.

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login