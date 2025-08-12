First Nations intellectual property vs AI: culture, consent and the fight to stop scraping

Artificial intelligence is transforming the creation of images and text, yet many systems are trained on vast datasets scraped from the internet. When those datasets include Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, stories and languages, the impact is not just economic. It is cultural harm against First Nations culture.

Creative Australia’s recent principles on generative AI point to a clear problem: AI systems are already producing ‘Indigenous styles of art’ without attribution, consent or respect for the protocols that govern who can use designs and why they matter to community and Country.

That concern has sharpened with the Productivity Commission’s interim report on data and digital technology. Among its options is a new copyright exception for text and data mining, which would allow AI developers to copy works to train their models.

Arts Law states that the proposal ‘gravely undermines’ First Nations cultural and intellectual property by facilitating digital misappropriation, following earlier work by the Commission that led First Nations creators to expect stronger protection.

What First Nations Indigenous Culture and Intellectual Property covers

First Nations cultural and intellectual property is broader than standard copyright. It includes designs, songs, languages, stories, symbols, knowledge and performance practices that belong to communities and are governed by cultural law.

Arts Law’s information sheet explains that Creative Australia’s national Protocols set out principles for consent, attribution, benefit‑sharing and appropriate use of Indigenous Culture and Intellectual Property, and encourage processes led by community and self‑determination in the arts.

These protocols matter because copyright alone does not always protect communal rights or sacred motifs. AI models that ingest images at scale can easily reproduce distinctive styles or culturally restricted elements that, in a community context, must not be copied at all.

That is the ethical faultline in the First Nations intellectual property vs AI debate.

First Nations artists push back against AI

Artists and organisations have been warning about this collision for more than a year. An SBS podcast highlights the case of the Brisbane Portrait Prize, where controversy over AI-generated entries led to a partial backtrack by organisers.

Birrunga Wiradyuri, a Wiradjuri artist and founder of Birrunga Gallery, criticised the settings that allowed AI‑assisted work to compete and raised concerns about the appropriation of First Nations material in AI training and outputs. Local reporting captured how First Nations artists withdrew in protest, calling for stronger rules on AI in competitions.

Creative workers’ groups have also linked the debate to proposed law reform. A statement from the Australian Writers’ Guild opposes a text and data mining exception, arguing it would ‘retroactively legalise’ the unlicensed use of Australian creators’ work, including the voices and images of First Nations people, by foreign multinationals.

APRA AMCOS has called out a ‘double standard’, noting that the same Productivity Commission previously urged strong action against fake Indigenous art and supported cultural rights legislation, but now entertains a carve-out that would normalise unlicensed scraping.

Birrunga Gallery, which protested against the Brisbane Portrait Prize recently. Image: Birrunga Gallery.

First Nations law reform and the Indigenous Art Code

The Federal Government has already committed to new laws to protect Indigenous cultural and intellectual property and crack down on fake Aboriginal art and souvenirs.

The Office for the Arts outlines that commitment and notes a review of the Indigenous Art Code to strengthen protections for artists and consumers. The Indigenous Art Code itself promotes fair dealing with artists and ethical sale of authentic work, and the sector widely supports its strengthening.

Those processes now intersect with AI. As NITV argues in a recent analysis, allowing a blanket data‑mining exception would give tech giants the green light to harvest books, songs, images and journalism without permission or payment, placing First Nations stories and styles at particular risk of extraction without reciprocity.

]The sector response also stresses that a text and data mining exception could undermine ongoing intellectual property reform before it is enacted.

First Nations, AI and the practical risks

Legal scholars and practitioners have begun mapping the practical harms. Lawyers at Terri Janke and Company note that AI can reproduce Indigenous designs, language and knowledge in ways that ignore cultural protocols and authorship, and that consent and benefit‑sharing mechanisms are often bypassed when training datasets are opaque.

Creative Australia’s principles add that AI‑generated ‘Indigenous styles’ often appear without any connection to the communities to whom those styles belong, which severs the relationships that make the works culturally meaningful.

There is also an economic dimension. Recent industry statements suggest that modelling indicates AI could put a significant share of creators’ income at risk, with First Nations artists singled out as particularly vulnerable to misattribution and unpaid use when their outputs mimic recognisable styles.

First Nations intellectual property: what good practice looks like

While national legislation evolves, arts organisations and tech companies can act now.

Consent and provenance first. If a dataset includes Indigenous artworks, there must be documented, prior, informed consent from the artist and community, and a mechanism for benefit‑sharing. This aligns with the Protocols supported by Creative Australia and Arts Law.

No 'Indigenous style' prompts. Developers and platforms should prohibit prompts or style tags that target specific First Nations styles, language groups or artists without permission. Creative Australia's guidance flags these outputs as a red line.

Opt‑out is not enough. Given the power imbalance, artists and communities should not shoulder the administrative burden of opting out of unknown datasets. Sector bodies argue for an opt‑in regime instead, with clear licensing and remuneration.

Cultural governance. Projects involving First Nations material should be led by or co‑governed with the relevant community, with cultural authority determining use and context, as the Indigenous Art Code and Protocols envisage.

First Nations intellectual property vs AI: the decision ahead

The government has a choice to make. It is progressing reforms to protect First Nations culture and intellectual property and reviewing the Indigenous Art Code, yet it is also considering a text and data mining exception that creators warn would normalise unlicensed scraping.

For First Nations communities, the stakes are cultural as much as legal. A fair system would align AI policy with cultural rights, so that technology cannot strip Country, stories and designs from the protocols that give them life.

As the sector waits for the Commission’s final recommendations, the message from First Nations artists is clear. AI should not be allowed to exploit Indigenous culture without consent, attribution and benefit‑sharing. Any future for AI in Australian arts will be sustainable only if it starts with cultural authority and the right to say no.

