Find your writerly tribe!

It may be a truism that writing is something you do on your own, but that doesn’t mean you have to go it alone. And while you may be happy tapping away at home, or propped up at the local coffee shop, there are endless opportunities to pursue your passion in the company of like-minded people.

Adelaide writer Victoria Purman is a bestselling author of Australian historical fiction and a great believer in the importance of finding your tribe.

‘Writing is, by its very nature, a solitary enterprise, so when I started out I sought out writing communities for support, guidance, friendship and the myriad opportunities they offer,’ says Purman whose new novel A Woman’s Work is coming out in April.

‘I pitched my first book at a Romance Writers of Australia conference back in 2012 and I got a three-book contract three months later. I’ve also found lifelong friends and a supportive community of writers, too.’

Ten years on, Purman still makes a point of engaging with other writers.

‘I am now mentoring a group of emerging writers through Writers SA and we’ve formed another little community of mutual support, guidance and many, many laughs.‘

These groups are not only about the craft of writing – they’re also about pushing through the barriers and dealing with those times when life gets in the way.

‘We’ve supported each other through messy drafts, crises of confidence – and even the birth of a baby!’ says Purman.

Tracey Rosen, President of Romance Writers of Australia (RWA), is always thrilled by the success of their members.

‘I’m so excited about the amazing things we offer and how willing our wonderful members are to work together to help everyone,’ says Rosen.

‘We have such a welcoming and encouraging community. Writing is a lonely occupation and it is especially important to connect with others when writing romance because what is romance but connections?’ she says.

The RWA offers support for writers of all levels, from just starting out and taking courses in its online Academy to entering contests and attending the annual conference.

This year’s conference is themed All That Glitters and will be held in Sydney over three days in August with workshops, author panels, social events and pitching opportunities with editors, publishers and agents.

‘RWA members have such a wide open heart and their willingness to share their knowledge and skills with those just starting out is such an invaluable resource. Traditional or independent publishing, audio books or BookTok? Whatever your questions, someone will have the answers. Our members happily help each other so that we can all achieve our dreams,’ says Rosen.

If murder and mayhem are more your forte than romance and passion, the Australian Crime Writers Association (ACWA) may be your writerly home.

The ACWA is dedicated to promoting crime, thriller and mystery writing in Australia and works to protect the interests of all creators of these titles. It hosts a busy awards program including the acclaimed Ned Kelly Awards, recognising the best in Australian crime writing. The 2022 Awards attracted 135 entries across a range of categories including Crime Fiction, True Crime, Crime Debut and International Crime Fiction published in Australia. Sydney author Candice Fox won the Best Crime Fiction Award for The Chase, published by Penguin; she also won the Debut Crime Award back in 2014 for Hades.

Now known as ‘Australia’s globally best-selling crime queen’, Fox is a lesson to us all in never giving up, having received over 200 rejection letters before that first novel was picked up. Her new novel, Fire With Fire, also published by Penguin Random House, comes out on 4 April.

Interestingly, the ACWA is not just for crime writers; it provides a resource for everyone who is devoted to the crime writing genre. Membership is open to reviewers, editors, agents, publishers, booksellers and committed crime readers, as well as aspiring and established crime writers. And, in a current special, it’s just $20 for Lifetime Membership.

There’s also Sisters in Crime, an association specifically for women writing about dark deeds. Based in Melbourne, the Sisters have been celebrating women’s crime writing since 1991.

‘Sisters in Crime Australia has transformed the scene for both women crime writers and readers over the past three decades,’ says National Secretary Carmel Shute.

‘Back in 1991, when Sisters in Crime launched itself in Melbourne at the Feminist Book Fortnight, there was literally a handful of Australian women crime writers being published; we now have over 500 members, 3500 followers and chapters in all states. In Victoria, where the majority of our members live, Sisters in Crime has a very busy calendar of events, usually featuring author panels and lashings of food and wine. The pleasure principle has been the modus operandi,’ she adds with a smile.

One of the Sisters’ original co-founders, Shute was enthralled by the explosion in women’s crime writing in the 1980s driven by Sara Paretsky, Sue Grafton and Patricia Cornwell in the US, Val McDermid in the UK and by Kerry Greenwood here in Australia with her now world-famous Phryne Fisher Murder Mystery series.

‘This new breed of women crime writers offered us kick-arse heroes who simultaneously thrilled, entertained, subverted and inspired. They were physically capable, smart and stood up to men. They spoke to us about the big issues confronting us as women and citizens, whether it was violence, sexual assault or simply going about our lives in a male-dominated world. These were themes that often went to the heart of many aspects of contemporary politics,’ says Shute.

Always busy, Sisters in Crime hosts many events, often featuring international crime writers as guest speakers. One of the highlights is the annual Scarlet Stiletto short story competition, celebrating its 30th year, and the Davitt Awards for crime books, now in its 23rd year. The Davitts is named after Ellen Davitt who wrote Australia’s first full-length murder mystery, Force and Fraud: A Tale of the Bush, in 1865.

‘These programs have launched many literary careers and they help build the reputation of Australian women’s crime writing. Many of our Scarlet Stiletto winners have become published authors, including Cate Kennedy, Tara Moss, Angela Savage, Ellie Marney and Aoife Clifford.’

This local success is often followed with international recognition.

‘Australian women’s crime writing is now globally recognised with success at many awards, including the Gold Dagger in the UK and the Barry Awards in the US. We also have many successful screen adaptations including Kerry Greenwood’s Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, Liane Moriarty‘s Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, Jane Harper’s The Dry and its sequel Force of Nature (due to be released this year) and Candice Fox’s Troppo.’

Dervla McTiernan’s debut novel The Ruin, set in Ireland and featuring detective Cormac Reilly, is currently in production with Colin Farrell’s Chapel Place Productions.

Vikki Petraitis. Photo: Supplied.

Crime writer Vikki Petraitis has achieved considerable success with her debut novel The Unbelieved, published last year and winner of the Allen and Unwin Crime Fiction Prize. She is also a great believer in finding your tribe.

‘I formed a writers’ group when I wanted to try fiction after many years of writing true crime. Together with another writer buddy, we invited writers at the same level as us to come along. I think this was important to the success of the group. We were all published authors, so none of the discussion was about the “how-to” stage; it was all about craft and refinement.’

Petraitis says writers’ groups should have clear expectations about their role to be most effective.

‘It’s really important to be clear about the kind of feedback you require, so that you feel renewed and excited after each meeting, rather than feeling crushed and never wanting to write again. I suggest that the writers’ group feedback should mirror what we do with kids at school – two pats on the back and a wish,’ she says.

In practice, this means critiquing work by saying what you liked and then adding some ideas that would make it stronger, making it both helpful and positive. And, as she observes, writers can learn as much from giving feedback as they do from receiving it. She is also realistic about what a group can achieve, saying every writers’ group probably has someone who is completely resistant to feedback.

Petraitis also teaches writing and says she always encourages her students to seek out other writers who they resonate with and form their own writers’ groups.

‘Writing is a rare skill. Before I became a writer, I had never met another writer. Once you become a writer, the company of other writers is sheer delight.’

Read: Feature: Why Australian crime writers are killing it

Another way to find your writerly tribe is on Meetup. A quick search will introduce you to groups such as The Sydney Screenwriters Meetup, Writing Sydney Saturdays, The BIPOC Creative Writers Meetup in Brisbane and the brilliantly-titled Shut Up & Write! held at various public libraries in Adelaide and online elsewhere. And, yes, your local public library probably hosts writing groups and is always a good place to start.

The Fellowship of Australian Writers (FAW), established in Sydney in 1928, is Australia’s oldest writing organisation and has chapters nationally and regionally.

The Australian Society of Authors (ASA) is for professional, published authors and includes a wide range of writers, illustrators and industry professionals at every stage of their careers. Aspiring, unpublished authors can join as associate members.

‘From journalists to comic artists, scriptwriters to bloggers, novelists to narrative designers and translators to poets, our members cross many disciplines,’ says the ASA website. It is involved in numerous campaigns including Digital Lending Rights, Fair Contracts and Parallel Importation.

Australia’s vibrant writing community is also well served by the writers’ centres in each state, such as Writing NSW, Writers Victoria and Writers SA. These all have a wealth of resources for writers and their websites include lengthy directories of local writing groups. Writing NSW, for example, hosts over 30 writers’ groups and also offers helpful advice on how to start your own group.

There are 19 writers groups listed on the Writers SA website, including a number in regional centres and special interest groups such as speculative fiction, crime and migrant writers.

Michelle Prak. Photo: Supplied.

Michelle Prak has been a member of Writers SA for many years and recently joined Sisters in Crime. Her first thriller The Rush is coming out in May with Simon & Schuster.

‘Writers SA has been incredibly helpful for my career. I’ve taken workshops, not only on the craft of writing, but on topics such as pitching a manuscript to a publisher. It also hosts networking events and, as you can imagine, these attract all types of people at various stages of their writing careers,’ says Prak, who loves these opportunities to interact with other writers.

‘When I’m at a networking event, the conversation races and is full of questions. I come away feeling inspired and often with useful tips and also reassurance, no matter what stage of the writing journey I’m at. Now, with my novel The Rush coming out soon, I’ve been listening to recently-published authors talk about launching a book, what was expected in terms of marketing and PR, what it’s like to read reviews, and so on.’

And even though writing is usually a solitary activity ‘suited to introverts’, Prak thinks this may be exactly why writers so relish opportunities to get together.

‘Perhaps it’s because we spend so many hours alone, that we crave company! Writers are like sponges, we’re curious about how other writers work and their latest projects.’

This sentiment is echoed by Vikki Petraitis who neatly encapsulates the true joy of finding your writerly tribe: ‘You need to connect with others who are like-minded. Regular folk won’t spend an hour at lunch debating the use of the semi-colon.’