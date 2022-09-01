Elder dance artists allow intergenerational stories to blossom

Annie Greenhill is 69 and doesn’t care who knows it. ‘And I can still do the splits!’ she says.

A dancer ‘from the year dot’, Greenhill is a member of Hobart’s MADE (Mature Artists Dance Experience) and preparing for the opening night of the company’s new project, Heirloom.

‘I think people are going to find it very powerful,’ she says. ‘It’s going to stir a lot of emotions. I know it has for us.’

Created and choreographed by Grace Pundyk, Heirloom is a multi-faceted work. On one level it is a celebration of Eastern European culture and its age-old tradition of elaborate floral wreaths worn as symbols of purity by young women.

On another level, it is a meditation on mourning and the victims of that region’s long and continuing history of forced mass population displacement.

Pundyk is a choreographer, visual artist and academic. Heirloom, she says, is the latest iteration of a long period of research and artistic practice focused on mourning and intergeneration trauma. Its origins lie in a small bundle of letters.

‘My father came to Australia from Poland after the war,’ Pundyk says. ‘After he died, I found letters to his father from his mother, who had been deported to Siberia after the Soviet army invaded Poland. Some time later, and I don’t know when because the letters are undated, that’s where she died.’

Pundyk’s grandmother was one of an estimated 1.2M Polish citizens swept up in a series of mass deportations to camps in Siberia and elsewhere, a program designed to enforce the ‘Sovietisation’ of Polish institutions and land ownership, and to nullify opposition among the professional classes.

Those letters would inspire Pundyk to a PhD thesis on responses to intergenerational trauma and, eventually to Heirloom, which began not as a physical theatre work but as a visual art project.

‘It was my unofficial post-doctorate work,’ Pundyk says of her handmade wearable headpieces, woven from natural fibres, Japanese silk and kitsch ‘Australiana’ souvenir tea towels (‘which were actually mostly made in Poland from the 1960s to the 1990s,’ Pundyk adds) were first exhibited in Poland, then at the ACU Gallery in Melbourne and in a solo exhibition at the Arts Lounge, Wyreena, in 2021.

The headpieces were inspired by a photo of Pundyk’s grandmother lying in an open casket.

‘She was surrounded by women and draped in flowers made out of paper, because this was Siberia,’ Pundyk says.

I had a moment of being really moved. These were women caring for each other in the most terrible circumstances, looking after each other even in death. Grace Pundyk, Choreographer and artist

A perfect match

The suggestion to incorporate the Heirloom headpieces into a physical theatre work came from MADE founding member Shirley Gibson.

‘I thought it sounded like a perfect match,’ Pundyk says. ‘Working with older dancers is so enriching. I have 12 women, many of them grandmothers themselves, who are willing and able to open themselves up to history that isn’t theirs, but that they understand.

They bring a depth of insight you wouldn’t get from younger performers. It’s the weight of experience. Grace Pundyk

What ageing bodies lack in speed or flexibility, they make up for in other ways, Pundyk says.

Rehearsals are no less intense than in younger ensembles but sometimes beset by creaks and groans, Pundyk laughs. ‘Knee troubles, hearing difficulties … all the things you only know about when you are actually there.’

We’re thinking of older bodies as an asset. What can be seen as weakness in society can be a strength in performance. Grace Pundyk

Dancing to the limits: ‘We all have our battles’

The MADE ensemble features a range of skill and experience, from women who have danced professionally, danced socially, or before joining the company, hardly at all.

‘I find that choreographing older bodies is more about negotiation,’ Pundyk says.

‘MADE is very collaborative. My ideas are springboards for their own ideas sometimes. And they all know what they can do and work incredibly hard at it. For example, we have one woman paralysed down one side after a stroke and she will never say, “I can’t do that”. It’s about understanding limits and then being surprised where those limits are.’

Greenhill continued: ‘We can’t all leap, but we still try. Yes, we’re getting on, but that doesn’t mean we don’t try to do what the choreographer wants. Sometimes, we get taken to peaks we wouldn’t have thought we could reach. That’s something you can only do in a group.’

Rehearsing Heirloom and taking classes at MADE has also helped the ensemble keep fit and focussed during the pandemic.

‘When you are our age, you have to keep moving,’ Greenhill says. ‘MADE has given us so much in that way. We’ve watched people become dancers, people join other companies and we’ve worked with wonderful artists like Graeme Murphy [on MADE’s 2020 show Seven Deadly Sins].

‘MADE is everything positive. We love each other, we know each other and we all have our battles. When you dance, you can forget about everything else, ‘Greenhill concluded.

Heirloom plays the Hobart Town Hall Ballroom, 2 – 4 September. Ticketed.