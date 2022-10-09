Culture as a ‘global public good’: MONDIACULT 2022

At the very moment a new international consensus was being reached affirming culture as a ‘global public good’, the Russian president was railing against ‘Satanic’ culture in a ‘deranged’ speech annexing Ukrainian territory by force.

The historic ‘Declaration for Culture’, adopted unanimously by 150 UNESCO Member States, was followed by a statement by 55 States calling for Russia’s immediate withdrawal from Ukraine. When Russia responded, there was a mass exodus by the gathered delegates, including Australia, captured here by the UN Special Rapporteur for Cultural Rights.

It’s the starkest of contrasts, reflecting the circumstances of UNESCO’s foundation: the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation was established in 1945 because ‘to achieve lasting peace, economic and political agreements among States are not enough. We must bring people together and strengthen the intellectual and moral solidarity of humankind, through mutual understanding and dialogue between cultures.’

What is MONDIACULT and what did it achieve?

Convened for the first time in forty years, MONDIACULT is UNESCO’s world conference on cultures. 2,600 participants gathered in Mexico for three days in late September, with 150 States represented – and in the case of 135 of them, by their ministers, reflecting the great significance of this gathering.

The Declaration for Culture contains the first ever affirmation that culture is a ‘global public good’ that should be included ‘as a specific objective in its own right’ among the next United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Declaration:

Outlines the shared political, social, equity and environmental concerns – as well as concerns over the vulnerability of the cultural sector and the precarious work of artists – that give this moment a ‘new impetus’ for centring culture;

Advocates for ‘a systemic anchoring of culture in public policies’ as well as ‘integrating cultural heritage and creativity into international discussions on climate change’;

Presents a set of cultural rights that should be included in public policy, including indigenous communities’ rights to safeguard and transmit ancestral knowledge, artists’ social and economic rights, the protection and promotion of cultural and natural heritage, and the right to artistic freedom;

Calls for substantial digital sector regulation to uphold cultural diversity, artists’ intellectual property rights, and fair access for all, given the ‘deepened inequalities in the global exchange of cultural goods and services, in particular due to the unequal concentration of global cultural platforms’;

Supports ‘the development of a revised UNESCO framework on culture and arts education’;

Commits ‘to fight against the illicit trafficking of cultural property’ through increased cooperation between cultural and law enforcement agencies, and asks that UNESCO intensify its own efforts;

Commits to fostering ‘an enabling environment… to build a more just and equitable world, and reduce inequalities’.

Once ‘considered a farfetched dream’, said UNESCO, a unanimous agreement among all States ‘has now become a reality’.

What role did Australians play?

Based in Australia, Magdalena Moreno Mujica is Executive Director of the International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies (IFACCA). She is the former Head of International Affairs at the National Council for Culture and the Arts in Chile.

At MONDIACULT, Moreno Mujica cautioned that there is no future for the creative economy without urgently addressing the inequities that are, by now, obvious faultlines all over the world.

‘We need to recognise the uniqueness of the cultural sectors and the atypical nature of their work, understanding the complexities and differences,’ Moreno Mujica told ArtsHub, ‘and we need to support it appropriately. How do we do that? We need to work together.’

Immediately prior to MONDIACULT, IFACCA held its General Assembly followed by an In-Focus Dialogue entitled Who Can Afford to Work in the Arts? The discussions were informed by IFACCA’s Dossier for MONDIACULT entitled Symbolic Acknowledgement to Tangible Recognition: Pathways to Harness the Values of Culture. There was a strong emphasis on the crisis facing the world’s cultural sectors due to conflict, the pandemic and climate change, as well as the precarious conditions facing artists and cultural workers.

Australia was represented by Ann Campton, First Assistant Secretary, Office for the Arts, and for the duration of MONDIACULT, representing Minister for the Arts Tony Burke. The Australia Council was represented by CEO Adrian Collette AM, who is also a member of the IFACCA Board.

What’s next? How will the Declaration be implemented?

The Declaration for Culture provides a new policy framework for the world’s governments, as well as advocacy frameworks for civil society organisations.

Immediate outcomes were shared on social media – including the Zimbabwean Government’s commitment to removes customs and duty on film and music equipment for three years from 2023.

The European Union announced a €5 million investment in the EU-UNESCO Expert Facility in the Field of Culture, supporting the work required to develop the tangible cultural goals that will action the Declaration’s call for culture and cultural diversity to be included at the core of sustainable development goals.

UNESCO has also announced that, as a MONDIACULT outcome, they will present a World Forum on Cultural Policies every four years, whose key debates will be informed by a World Report on Cultural Policies produced by UNESCO.

IFACCA will now set to work analysing the Declaration for Culture to create briefing notes for Members on the implications for artists, for the cultural sector, for governments, and for civil society. Determining how best to turn the Declaration into action – and maintaining that global consensus – will also be a focus of discussion at next May’s IFACCA World Summit in Stockholm.

All of this is timely work for Australia, where the focus is on finalising the National Cultural Policy. A global consensus on culture as a public good strengthens this work: it obviates economic and other justifications, setting the expectation that policy will centre culture effectively.

How that might be implemented in our local political context, however, is a complex undertaking – one that relies on all of us.

The UNESCO-MONDIACULT 2022 World Conference was hosted from 28 to 30 September 2022 by the Government of Mexico.