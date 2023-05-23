News

Coming home: Melbourne Cabaret Festival returns to Port Phillip

Melbourne Cabaret Festival returns with new energy and a wide range of acts after a bruising three years.
Richard Watts

Trevor Jones’ Piano Bar is sure to be a festival highlight. Photo: Supplied.

‘We’re bringing back the dazzle: it’s all about a new venue, new innovations and new acts – we’re a revitalised festival returning after a bruising three years,’ says Melbourne Cabaret Festival producer Neville Sice.

First staged in 2010, Melbourne Cabaret Festival has had a tough time of late due to the pandemic, and the art form remains vulnerable to COVID-caused cancellations, Sice says.

‘In a music theatre production, if somebody drops out there’s a swing or an understudy to step up. With cabaret and with comedy, the solo performer – the performance out front – is the one you came to see. If they’re out for a week, that cancels the whole season,’ he explains.

Sice and his partner David Read also program cabaret shows at festivals outside of Melbourne, such as Perth’s Fringe World, where their productions have also been heavily impacted in recent years due to border closures, lockdowns and the like.

‘We’ve either had to curtail or totally lost that [Fringe World] season for three years. So as I said, it’s been a bruising time,’ he tells ArtsHub.

Read: What’s it like being an understudy since COVID?

Given recent challenges, why is Sice still enamoured of cabaret – what is it about this intimate art form that he so loves?

‘With cabaret you can always keep it fresh. There are always emerging artists coming through, and a lot of that is because we’re so blessed with the VCA [Victorian College of the Arts], with WAAPA [Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts] and so on,’ Sice replies.

‘There are always new cabaret performers in the wings. [And] existing cabaret performers – because of the fringe circuit we have in Australia – are refreshing the shows every year, so they’re coming to us annually with a new show.

‘So I think it’s always fresh; there’s always something unexpected to come out of it. It’s a little box of intrigue, really, and you never know when you take the lid off what you’re going to get,’ he explains.

This year’s Melbourne Cabaret Festival returns to the City of Port Phillip (which supported the Festival’s debut 13 years ago) and with a refreshed program focusing on a series of one-night only performances.

‘This time, what we’re doing, is we’ve got the same number of performances and shows that we’ve traditionally had over a two-week run for Melbourne Cabaret Festival, but we’ve compressed that into six days by making most of those shows just one night only, to put a bit of a safety net under it,’ Sice says.

Read: Celebrating audacious art made at Cabaret Fringe

As well as creating a sense of exclusivity with this ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ approach to programming, the dense Festival program also aims to showcase the breadth of cabaret – moving beyond show tunes, politics and Weimar era-homages to demonstrate the art form’s breadth and versatility.

‘If we run down the list of genres, they’re all cabaret, but … this year we’ve got queer cabaret, poetry-based [work], operatic-based, comedy-based, experimental, jazz, piano and emerging cabaret performers. That diversity really has never been stronger.’

Prinnie Stevens in ‘Lady Sings the Blues’. Photo: John McRae.

Program highlights include Sun Rising: The Songs That Made Memphis; Swingtime in Paris! with Nikki Nouveau and her band; Chelsea Heaney’s Historians Call us Roommates, which counters the queer-washing of centuries of history; Prinnie Stevens’ Lady Sings The Blues, a cabaret about women in song, their hurts, struggles and pain, featuring songs by Billie Holiday, Beyonce and more; and festival stalwart Trevor Jones with his ever-popular piano bar.

The 2023 program spreads across two key venues: St Kilda’s iconic Memo Music Hall, an art deco venue well-known to Melbourne’s live music sector, and the neighbouring St Kilda RSL, where the Festival is taking over a hidden gem called the Ruby Carter Lounge.

‘The Ruby Carter Lounge is a refurbished lounge upstairs in the RSL, which has its frontage onto Acland Street. It’s an 80-seater and it has a baby grand piano; it has Chesterfield armchairs. A sumptuous venue, it’s absolutely beautiful, and we’ve got some more of the smaller shows going in there to create that intimate atmosphere that the venue lends itself to,’ says Sice.

The size of the Memo, conversely, allows the Festival to try new things, including a dance floor – as well as an opening night gala hosted by legendary comedian Rachel Berger.

‘Who else would you select, having moved [the Festival] to St Kilda, to MC the night? St Kilda icon – she doesn’t like me calling her an icon – Rachel Berger is our MC to kick the whole thing off,’ Sice says.

Summarising his hopes for the Festival as a whole, Sice says simply: ‘It’s going to be incredible.’

Melbourne Cabaret Festival runs from Tuesday 4 to Sunday 9 July 2023. Visit the website for details.

