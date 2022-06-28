Classical music, new ideas: growing the fine music audience

One of the ongoing challenges facing any arts organisation is its continued audience development. For many in the classical music sector this is something of a Hydra with its multiple faces representing an aging demographic, declining audience numbers, more competition for the audience’s discretionary dollars, fundamental shifts in the way classical music can be consumed, and changed habits brought about by COVID and other factors.

So what are the secrets to sustainable audience development and continued audience engagement for the classical music sector? Is it creative programming, affordable ticket pricing, great marketing and social media, audience accessibility, or a complex mix of all these elements? And is it a question of attracting more people into concert halls and broadening the audience base, or about encouraging the existing audience to attend more frequently?

ArtsHub asked some of our leading classical music organisations, big and small, about their audience development strategies.

Vincent Ciccarello, Managing Director of the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra (ASO) acknowledges that half of their core audience is aged 60-plus. But as he rightly observes, ‘that also means 50% are under 60’.

‘I like to say we’re not ageist – we’re happy for people to come to concerts no matter what age they are. We want to encourage young people to come along because we want to make sure that they’re exposed to, and have the experience of, the orchestra,’ he said.

The ASO, like orchestras around the world, has diversified its programming over the last 20 years to offer concerts that lean towards younger tastes. The popular movie music events that orchestras around the country often perform are a good example of this, playing live soundtracks to anything from Harry Potter and Star Wars to Back to the Future.

‘Last year we hosted our first Ministry of Sound, a “symphonic dance music experience,” as part of our Festival of Orchestra (FOFO) at the Adelaide Showground. This was a ground-breaking outdoor music festival, the only one of its kind in Australia, and saw new and diverse audiences attend six thrilling concerts under the stars,’ Ciccarello said.

The Festival was an outstanding success, both on stage and at the box office, with more than 22,000 tickets sold. Research shows that almost 50% of those were first-time ticket buyers. FOFO included free family fun days, providing accessible, participatory experiences for all ages and backgrounds, including daytime performances and creative workshops. ‘This was a genuine community event that created a palpable sense of occasion and a very different kind of live musical experience,’ said Ciccarello.

The ASO’s Live Music Pass is another way of encouraging young people into the concert hall. ‘Any full-time student, aged 15 or above, can buy a pass for $50, which allows them entry to pretty much everything that we do.’ There is also a $30 for Under 30 ticket scheme which represents a significant discount on the regular ticket price.

Flexibility is key

Dylan Stewart, Director of Marketing and Sales with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) agrees that flexibility in programming is one of the keys to audience development.

‘One way of developing and welcoming new audiences to the MSO is our Symphonic Sampler,’ he explained. ‘This is a one-hour concert with a 9pm start time in the CBD, where people can clap when they want and go to the bar between pieces. It’s designed for new people who may be nervous of the traditions of a full-length concert. The Sampler allows people to include the MSO as part of their night, rather than having to revolve their night around the MSO.’

And as Stewart says, audience development is not just about attracting 20-somethings to the concert hall. ‘Consider a 45-year old couple whose children are old enough to be left without a babysitter; making the MSO part of their cultural life at this age offers us the chance to establish a 40- or 50-year relationship with them. It’s an exciting thought!’

For the Melbourne Youth Orchestras (MYO), there’s a natural progression from playing classical music to being in the audience. MYO is Victoria’s leading provider of ensemble music education for young people aged 8 to 25 and more than 500 young musicians play every week in their various ensembles and orchestras.

‘There are youth orchestras like MYO across every state of Australia, bringing together tens of thousands of young people with a love of orchestral music. Partnerships like the one we enjoy with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra are wonderful for bringing this new audience into the concert hall,’ said CEO Dorian Jones.

A Melbourne Youth Orchestras concert. Image supplied.

Audience development can also mean connecting with people outside of the big cities, as Paul Dyer AO, Artistic Director of the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, explains.

‘Our regional touring program will continue and expand, allowing more regional and remote Australians to access our music,’ Dyer said.

‘We want to create opportunities for more young Australians to access professional mentoring and provide a pathway for their musical future. I love that part of our company – pushing the boundaries of the traditional, challenging our audiences, testing the skill of our musicians to bring people and places together,’ he added.

Stepping outside the traditional classical canon can lead to some exciting musical partnerships. ‘Our performances with the Sufi whirling dervishes and Turkish musicians brought a new audience to our shows, introducing many members of Sydney’s Turkish community to their first live Baroque music experience.’

Some of the Brandenburg’s special events also offer a wonderful opportunity for inter-generational engagement, said Dyer. ‘Across 20 years our Noël Noël series has become an Australian family tradition, often bringing three generations together. There’s no doubt in my mind that creativity connects us in ways that nothing else can.’

An edgy approach

Musician and composer Jenny Eriksson has been involved in many projects that challenge our traditional notions of classical music. ‘If we want different audiences in the arts and music, we must be prepared to live on the edge,’ she said.

Jenny Eriksson urges artists and their boards to take risks. Image supplied.

‘I am a classically trained, Baroque musician. The biggest thing I did to attract new audiences was to buy an electric viola da gamba and put together a band of leading jazz musicians called Elysian Fields. It was (and is…) terrifying being surrounded by brilliant improvisers, but when I looked out at our audience, it was both new and younger.’

She admits this can be challenging for music management as well as for the performers. ‘If you want new audiences, take risks that scare the pants of you – and off your conservative board and management.’

Eriksson also talks about the importance of mentoring and encouraging young people professionally, a theme shared by Kathryn Selby AO of chamber music ensemble Selby and Friends.

‘There are many brilliant, hard-working young musicians out there right now! We’ve seen how artists like violinists Grace Clifford and Emily Sun can really engage their fellow youth with their energy, talent, and charisma. Mentoring rising stars within the Selby & Friends Development Artist program has been one of my greatest joys over the years,’ said Selby.

She also welcomes younger people and families to enjoy the concert experience together as part of long-term audience development.

‘The joy of live chamber music touches people of all ages, and no one should feel excluded from the concert experience. That means getting our message out to Millennials via the hottest online channels, but also welcoming our grown-up audience to bring their children for free to Selby & Friends concerts. We know that engagement with music most often starts in the family.’

The last word goes to the ASO’s Managing Director Vincent Ciccarello who is not shy about the traditional reputation of classical music.

‘The greatest selling point we have for young people is that orchestras have well and truly moved beyond the notion of being stuffy and highbrow. No longer are they only for elite audiences. When talking to this audience, the pitch is to have an open mind and come with open ears, open eyes, and an open heart, and chances are you’ll enjoy it.’