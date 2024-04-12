Book trailers: moveable blurbs on screen

We’re all used to reading blurbs on the back of books and hyperventilating praise from famous authors on the cover, endpapers and within the opening pages, but sometimes for added marketing oomph, publishers (and some authors) look to creating and releasing book trailers to support their advertising campaigns.

ArtsHub reached out to two publishers and a writer to explore this growing practice.

How do you decide which books will receive a trailer?

Julia Kathro, Marketing Manager from Affirm Publishing, reveals that there are many factors to consider. ‘Budget plays a role,’ she says, ‘but we also take into account which stories lend themselves to visual representation, which authors are charismatic in front of a camera and will connect with readers, and which trailers we think consumers will engage with and retailers will support through their channels. We also carefully consider the cost and whether the budget would be better spent elsewhere on a case-by-case basis. We don’t produce trailers very often and they aren’t the right move for every book.’

Dorothy Tonkin, Marketing and Publicity Director from Penguin Random House (PRH), reiterates that obviously not all books published by the company receive a trailer. ‘It’s quite an investment in people’s time,’ says Tonkin, pointing out that there are several elements to be considered in the decision, and that there are different styles of trailers too.

What are the costs/effort involved?

Being a bigger publisher, PRH has an in-house digital team and studio, so has the capacity to do its own videos, a mix of animation and filmed footage.

For Kathro, the costs vary depending on the brief and budget. ‘I’ve commissioned trailers through production companies at significant expense, and I’ve also personally filmed and edited trailers myself to keep costs down (which is a time-consuming process and relies on access to adequate equipment, software and editing skills). Regardless of which option we go with, a lot of effort goes into making a trailer look professional and a lot of thought goes into how this content can be best used to entice readers and support in-store sales.’

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Matching the book with its trailer in different settings

‘The filmed footage is very effective, especially if it’s going to be used on social media as well – which a lot of things are now, because the algorithms tend to favour real life photos and real life films over generated ones. Sometimes we might make a trailer if we’re also going to be needing video assets for another form of advertising,’ says Tonkin.

‘For instance, for Richard Flanagan’s novel, Question 7, which has the bombing of Hiroshima as a story – obviously the movie Oppenheimer was a perfect fit for that book. So we booked movie advertising for that; the captive audience is in a cinema, so they’re going to watch it from start to end. Once you create that, you may as well use it online. Then there’s The Other Bridget, which will run on TV’s The Farmer Wants a Wife in a couple of weeks and the trailer for What I Would Do to You, which was used for SBS On Demand.’

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Different kinds of book trailers

Tonkin differentiates this type of full-impact trailers from other iterations, such as those in a shopping centre, with their (soundless) digital display panels. ‘In that environment, people are just walking along, so you want to have a bit of movement to capture their attention. You only have one or two seconds to get their interest. Once they were static displays, now they can be dynamic,’ she tells ArtsHub.

One of the ways in which trailers can be successful is to promote a series, to let fans know there’s a new book out, like Diary of a Wimpy Kid, says Tonkin, explaining that, depending on the genre, trailers can have authorial voiceovers, or be atmospheric in tone or focus on characters and plot.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Are trailers worth the cost and time in terms of sales?

‘That’s a very good question,’ Tonkin replies. ‘You make all this effort and you just hope people actually go out and buy the book afterwards. That’s why we don’t do trailers for every book. They are a lovely thing to do, but if they’re not going to motivate people to buy, then it isn’t worth doing.’

Whether or not this bonus video-led publicity feeds into increased sales/visibility depends on your expectations, says Kathro. ‘If you’re producing a book trailer to pop on YouTube and hoping for it to set the world on fire, you’ll probably be disappointed – but if you’re encouraging retailers to share it on social media, their websites and in-store video displays (or even using it as the focal point of a digital paid advertising campaign!) then it can be very worthwhile.

‘A few of the trailers that I’ve worked on have been featured on morning television or were a useful tool for the publicity team to pitch an author to festivals or for events. Ultimately, a trailer is just one campaign lever and is best used in combination with a clever publicity strategy and other strategic trade and consumer marketing activities – but overall, yes, I do think they’re worth it for the right books.’

What about an author’s perspective of book trailers?

Rory H Mather has had three book trailers produced in the last 12 months, two that he paid to have created and one that one of his publishers created.

‘As an author I feel like there are limitations to what I can create promotionally – compared with an illustrator – that set me out from the crowd. When you release a new book, that first cover reveal is always a popular post, but in the weeks following a book’s release people get tired of seeing the same cover over and over again, so having something different really helps,’ he says.

‘With Sebastian Stands Out and Book Week Bear I ended up paying to get a video for the cover reveal and another video that was for the book trailer. I had initially come across someone on TikTok who was creating some really cool cover reveal videos. I reached out to them and asked what it would cost to have four videos for two books and they quoted me $150.

‘I mentioned to my illustrator for one of the books that I was going to pay someone to create the videos and they told me that their daughter had the skillset and had been creating similar content. We agreed to split the cost and give her the opportunity. The videos she made were fantastic, so much so that my publisher asked for copies of them, so that they could use them for their own promotions.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

‘The experience was really good, I was able to have some influence on the backing track as well as the video length. I feel like they definitely helped to create some hype around the books and those books did both sell fairly well. It’s not really possible to know whether the videos contributed, but they can’t have hurt and, for the price and extra promotional material, I think it was well worth doing.

‘My most recent book, Sloths Love Parties, came out with Affirm Publishing and they created the trailer in-house. Again it just provides the author with something that helps build anticipation and excitement around the release. I’ll definitely be having trailers made for future releases.’

Check out other book trailers:

The Bookbinder of Jericho

Neil, the Amazing Sea Cucumber

Fighting Fate

Everyone on this Train is a Suspect

Book Week Bear