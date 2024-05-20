A strong community focus takes art to new places in Brisbane

Museum of Brisbane (MoB), Director Zoe Graham recently launched the 2024 program, her first for the organisation. In addition to two major exhibitions opening in August and November respectively, this year’s diverse and multifaceted range of activities has a distinct outward-looking focus. It includes many off-site experiences, a number of which have been created through exciting new partnerships and collaborations.

Many major projects and exhibitions were already well into the planning stages for 2024 and beyond when Graham joined MoB some 10 months ago. ‘My role is not so much about changing direction but about building on the critical areas of our program we want to keep, but maybe push in a different direction,’ she tells ArtsHub.

‘Probably where I have had a direct impact is in prompting the curatorial team to refresh our views, looking at how we tell new Brisbane stories and determining what experiences we want to offer our audiences.’

Zoe Graham, CEO Director Museum of Brisbane. Photo: Katie Bennett.

She continues, ‘Mine is the helicopter view – looking at our entire offering for the year. Asking what attracts audiences visiting our city once, versus what we are offering locals to entice them back more frequently. Examining how we can encourage people by taking them to where the art is happening. How do we collaborate more, not just with the sector, but with communities to help tell their stories right across this city, is a key question,’ she adds.

The art of collaboration, celebrating the local

Graham says that MoB’s established Artists-in-Residence Program is central to the 2024 program, with its fresh crop of extended and emerging local creatives. ‘Now in its eighth year, we have taken a look at what these residency opportunities have meant for local artists. What can we do to give our artists space to create new works, to trial and test ideas and engage with the community? How can we push these opportunities a bit further?’ she says.

For Graham, an emphasis on wide-ranging collaborations with other creative organisations, embedding them within the residency program, is key to this externally-focused development and to reaching a broader-based audience. ‘There are three major collaborations through the Artists-in-Residence Program that are about opening doors, which is something we all need to start to do as we look ahead to the Olympics, and a successful cultural program,’ she says.

‘We are delighted to collaborate with Brisbane Festival on Trent Dalton’s Write Your Heart Out residency with MoB in September, with pop-up experiences in St George’s Square inviting audiences to share their love stories. It will complement the co-production of Love Stories with the Festival,’ she explains. ‘Similarly, we are collaborating with the Brisbane Powerhouse through its Melt Open Festivals to appoint a queer artist-in-residence. And we have an innovative collaboration with the International Symposium of Electronic Art (ISEA) to present Troy Innocent’s amazing place-based AI-infused walking experience of Brisbane.’

She points also to a new initiative that allows audience members to be transported to the heart of the creative process through the Artist Studio Bus Tours. Starting in July, these off-site tours will visit a number of the current Rearranged: Art of the Flower exhibition artists in their own studios, while offering a peek behind the scenes at Jan Manton’s Gallery in New Farm.

Graham says, ‘These build on the many years that we have been delivering walking tours of the city and demonstrate our commitment to really celebrating local artists. While we are able to host them in the museum, we know just how wonderful an experience it is to see the artists where they create their work.’

‘New Light: Photography Now + Then’

Opening in August, New Light: Photography Now + Then turns the lens on Brisbane starting with an amazing collection of historical photographs used as a launching pad for contemporary commissions as well as a broader community call out.

Lead curator, Elena Dias-Jayasinha, explains the background: ‘One of the most significant collections housed at MoB, this exhibition draws on the photographs of Alfred Henrie Elliott, which were found under a house in the inner city in 1983. Numbering over 400 glass plate negatives, 100 prints and a tailboard camera, the collection spans the period from 1890 to 1940. Many examples of his works will be on display in different formats that include light boxes and stereoscopes.’

Alfred Henrie Elliot Collection. ‘Government House on George Street 1908’. Print from glass plate negative. City of Brisbane Collection, Museum of Brisbane. Image: Supplied.

She continues, ‘Elliott’s photos capture many aspects of Brisbane’s life [during] a period of great change in the city – highlighting social, economic and environmental change – but they are also personal, including family events and portraiture. The exhibition draws on incredible source material, but we aim to look at the Brisbane of the past through the lens of today. So, the main focus of the exhibition will be contemporary responses. To this end, we have commissioned seven local contemporary photographers, all Brisbane-based, to create new photographic works that respond to different elements of the collection.

‘Additionally, we have put out a call to the broader Brisbane photographic community to create a photograph that responds to Brisbane’s current urban environment. Some 50 to 100 selected will be displayed in the exhibition – a wonderful opportunity for local amateur photographers to participate,’ she adds.

Commissioned photographers, Tammy Law and Carl Warner, have responded in different ways to Elliott’s work.

Law says: ‘I was deeply enamoured of MoB’s approach to this archive, as it’s very much a personal one with its emphasis on Brisbane and its surrounds. The lifestyle portrayed through the imagery and the familial relationships, as well as the environmental images with their tactile quality, are all really fascinating.’

She continues, ‘I related to his lifestyle from my own experiences growing up in Queensland, so felt a real relationship there.’

Warner’s approach was to explore beyond the usual photograph questions of where, what and who. He says, ‘The period interested me and the way in which photography was done then. I was looking at the images he made to understand how he saw things, given the technology he had. Whether it’s landscape or a crowd in the city, it’s all very similar and that is fascinating. It’s hard to know if its deliberate or just intuitive,’ he says.

And what do they think of Elliott’s skills as a photographer?

Law says, ‘That’s an interesting question. Was he just an amateur, or was he more than a family portrait photographer? He did document military events, so I’m on the border about whether it was just a personal archive or if there was anything more to what he was doing.’

Warner explains: ‘Yes, technically he is good, but I’m not sure he experimented widely. He found a way to take photos and stuck to it. Technically proficient, but maybe not inspired. That’s probably why I think he’s an amateur – a good amateur, but one nevertheless.’

Lydia Pearson and Pamela Easton. Image: Supplied.

Showcasing private and public collections

Precious will be MoB’s major summer exhibition, opening in November. Graham says, ‘It celebrates the inspired and rich narratives of some 25 individual public and private collections across the city. Collaborations with the Maritime Museum, the Historical Doll Society and the Dental Association of Queensland help showcase fascinating collections that are rarely seen.’

She continues: ‘Precious is a celebration of treasures that are not just artworks. They are all objects, wonderful, beautiful or just quirky, but they are meaningful and special to these individuals who reside in or are connected to Brisbane. It’s another way to tell the city’s contemporary or historical stories through our collectibles.’

Additionally, the exhibition will show objects from the Museum’s own collections, including items from the Easton Pearson Archive, a rare collection gifted to the Museum and containing over 3000 garments and 5000 objects from fashion designers, Pamela Easton and Lydia Pearson, making it the largest textile collection in Australia.

‘It will be something quite special for our audiences,’ Graham concludes delightedly.

For more on MoB’s 2024 program and the exhibitions New Light: Photography Now + Then and Precious.