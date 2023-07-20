A poem for everyone in August

Poetry Month is returning for the third year, with events spread across the national calendar during August. There will be showcases, workshops, writing prompts, poetic installations, live and online events, the National Poetry Month Gala in Sydney celebrating 20 years of Red Room Poetry (including the release of its anthology A Line in the Sand) and 30in30 (a new poem by a different poet presented for each day of the month).

Given that the Poet Laureate position has not yet been filled, ArtsHub asked a number of guest presenters and ambassadors how they would go about broadening the reach of poetry to Australians should they be given the chance to assume the mantle.

How would you encourage acceptance of poetry as a creative medium?

Red Room Artistic Director Dr Tamryn Bennett argues for the need for widespread participation in inclusionary events such as Poetry Month: ‘The Poet Laureate is a magnificent position that shines a much needed torch on poetry as an art form in Australia, but to really broaden the reach of poetry for as many people as possible, participatory platforms like Poetry Month are critical. There are so many facets to poetry across this continent and so many voices worthy of being read and heard. Creating opportunities for more poets and audiences to connect with the form is what it’s all about for me.’

Knowing the value of influencing impressionable young minds, Victorian Poetry Month Ambassador, Emilie Zoey Baker, would love full-scale infiltration of schools with various tools of poem-creation: ‘If I was to be crowned The Greatest Poet in All The Land! (I think that sounds better than Laureate), I would wallpaper poetry into the education system. I’d arrange residencies for poets in every Australian school, so that kids would go into their teenage years wielding pen-swords of expression, able to unpack the anxieties, emotions and obstacles of life.

‘They’d face Year 8 armed with exactly the right words for exactly the right moments. Poetry is powerful and I’ve seen its transformative effects in kids. It’s accessible and costs nothing to create. And if you make friends with language you will never feel alone,’ she tells ArtsHub.

Andrew Moss, a 30in30 commissioned poet based in the ACT, similarly champions poetry education from an early age.

‘Wearing both hats as a primary school teacher and university tutor, I feel kindergarten to university education is the portal to broadening the reach of poetry to all Australians from the foundational formative years. This will inspire lifelong enjoyment of this rich form,’ he argues.

Poets explaining what poetry means to them.

‘Should I be given the chance to assume the mantle of Poet Laureate, I would relish working with pre-school aged students and above to create multimodal poetry in varied forms and flavours representative of and accessible to all.

‘I am a proud Anglo-Ghanaian-Australian who believes that poetry is a tool to empower and amplify diverse and marginalised voices to create a more just, equitable and peaceful society.

‘The Poet Laureate has a responsibility to challenge and expand the epistemology of a Eurocentric literary canon. In so doing, we can promote healing from colonisation and its ongoing destructive and debilitating effects. Furthermore, poetry is our universal language, which employs the musicality of words, constructed with subtext and senses to heat up our emotions,’ he continues.

‘I would advance projects that support children and young people to see themselves as authors, editors and publishers. By devising educational support materials and other dissemination methods such as poetry prompts, workshops, videos and social media, we can celebrate the power of poetry in all its forms and show the joy that writing, reading and performing poetry can bring.’

Jennifer Wong, another Poetry Month ambassador, suggests a novel way of linking smartphones to poems and therefore making poetry an easy, daily occurrence. As she points out, ‘I recently read that on average we reach for our phones 150 times a day. Sometimes we probably reach for our phones without knowing exactly what we want to do on them. It’s just habit, which makes me think, wouldn’t it be wonderful if every time you reached for your phone, you were greeted with a few lines of poetry, different each time, with the option of clicking through to read the whole poem. Some poems may even be relevant to your location; for example, a beach, a supermarket, a doctor’s waiting room. What a lovely companion this would be, and an opportunity for some mindful scrolling.’

Queenslander Shastra Deo, another 30in30 commissioned poet, has a similarly innovative and radical idea – that may even work. But first of all she says, ‘If Australia’s first Poet Laureate is not an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander poet, I will riot.’ If the mantle of Poet Laureate fell to her, Deo would be keen to ‘record poetry voiceovers on cat videos and post them on TikTok’.

What are some of the obstacles for Australian poetry to be disseminated and read more widely, and how would you rectify this?

Given the widespread national reluctance to embrace poetry as an art form, ArtsHub also asked the poets how they would turn this around. Bennett responds, ‘Our first experiences with poetry start from an early age and can carve a lasting groove on how we interact with it. Poetry should not be seen as a test with a right or wrong answer. It is not purely about the page or stage, but many experiments in between that are rarely amplified outside of narrow communities. Ensuring contemporary poetry is a part of learning at all ages, in public spaces and supporting ways to engage meaningfully with it across multiple platforms is something I’d love to see.

Moss offers the salient reminder that poetry has an image problem that needs to be deconstructed and destroyed. ‘Poetry is often still unfortunately considered as the inaccessible, exclusionary and highbrow preserve of marble middle class men stroking their chiselled beards esoterically,’ he says. ‘There is a dramatic underrepresentation of First Nations and People of Colour in the publishing industry, as shown by recent research from Victoria University’s examination of the output of the Australian publishing industry, in terms of the cultural identity of published creators.

‘Although we turn to poetry at key times and events in our personal and collective lives (births, funerals, initiation milestones and other rites of passage), due to its ability to transcend mere words and translate as a proto-language of the soul, there are still obstacles to surmount. A psychic weight continues to be associated with poetry, seen in the fear of putting pen to paper lest we make mistakes and “get it wrong”. Such apprehension has repercussions in all aspects of life.’

Baker champions social media domination to combat a reliance on print. ‘As I work with young people, I think that social media is an amazing tool for getting poetry in front of eyeballs. My algorithm feeds me a tonne of poetry, but not a lot of it is Australian. I’d love to see more support for organisations like Bankstown or Red Room to fund Australian poetry on film, so we can spread it on to all platforms and have it garner attention all around the world. Poetry has jumped from the page onto the screen, and that is where you want to be if you’d like to be seen.’

Meanwhile for Wong it’s all about visibility or lack thereof. ‘People are busy. Let’s bring poetry to them by claiming space in new ways! I want to see a stanza or two on the side of a bus shelter, alongside revolving ads for potato chips and home loans,’ she says. ‘Instead of a commercial for the latest smartphone, play some moving text on the screens at train platforms. When a bank puts me on hold, instead of tinny keyboard music, I want to hear poetry recited down the telephone line.’

Deo speaks for all the poets when she says, ‘I think one of the obstacles to poetry’s widespread appeal is an assumption or feeling or fear that poetry is difficult, hoity-toity, or outside of the realm of ordinary life. I hope that Red Room’s Poetry Month lets us revel in poems that are earnest, poems that surprise us, poems that capture what it is to be a being at this moment in time on Earth.’

Poetry Month kicks off on 4 August 2023 with the National Poetry Month Gala.