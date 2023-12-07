A burgeoning career path that links arts and law

The inextricable connection between artistic and legal careers is undeniable. Lawyers have long used artistic means to better convey their ideas and to challenge unjust laws. Meanwhile, many prominent artists integrate the law into their works to advocate against and bring attention to gross injustices.

As lawyers and artists realise their combined power in creating social change, the two careers’ inseparable relationship is gradually becoming more recognised. This was explored in an earlier ArtsHub article about artist-lawyers fostering change around gendered violence.

This time, ArtsHub speaks with two interdisciplinary researchers, Sarouche Razi from Australian National University (ANU) and Jani McCutcheon from University of Western Australia (UWA).

The importance of re-evaluating art and law’s relationship

It is a wonder why art and law are characterised as distinctly separate career paths, when there is perhaps a need to reshape our perceptions of the two fields as more fluid and interconnected. Viewing art and law careers as inhabiting an all-encompassing space and valuing both skillsets can help us overcome limitations posed by each discipline individually.

ANU’s Sarouche Razi explains his perspective by saying, ‘The law has always been inside of sound, visual arts and different mediums within the creative arts.’ Primarily in non-Western societies, ‘historic or different interpretations of law were imagined outside of text’.

Razi notes First Nations’ laws existing in art, song and dance, and Islamic conceptions of law being ‘inherently interdisciplinary and connected to metaphysics, science and geography’. Similarly, Iranian and Afghan cultures also have a rich history of creative arts practices acting as ‘expressions of justice’.

The law inhabited various art forms in the past, but gradually shifted into text over time, so the current increase in legal and artistic endeavours ‘is just broadening the focus back to how law was traditionally conceived,’ Razi explains.

UWA’s Jani McCutcheon shares a similar sentiment, emphasising the struggle of categorising law and art separately. ‘It’s a perennial and tricky question about what we mean by art in the first place, and what is an artist?’ she says. ‘Or who is an artist? And, what we mean by the law?’

She believes there has always been a crossover between the disciplines, saying, ‘There are so many points of interconnection between art and the law that we might not always think about.’

While art and law have always coexisted in harmony, for clarity this article divides the interdisciplinary career pathways according to our modern view of what constitutes law and art.

Skills in both law and art are in increasing demand, with programs implemented in many international organisations and law schools, including UNESCO’s ‘Art Lab for Human Rights’ and ANU’s Centre for Law, Arts and the Humanities (CLAH). Various law projects have also morphed into art like The Congo Tribunal Project. Photo: Mathias Reding, Unsplash.

Artists using law

Throughout time artists have had an incredible power to communicate and draw public attention towards injustice. Many prominent artists use their work as a vehicle to challenge legal and political systems, pressuring authorities into making major changes. McCutcheon divides artists’ utilisation of the law into three main methods.

The first method is artists using law as a subject matter by depicting aspects of the law or its effects on the community, whether in representational and abstract styles.

McCutcheon notes Paula Rego’s The Abortion Pastels series from 1998, which engages with US states limiting women’s rights to abortion, and Pablo Picasso’s Guernica (1937) about war crimes during the Spanish Civil War. Other visual artists include Ai Weiwei, who often deals with the effects of laws regulating refugees, and conceptual artist Sol LeWitt, who heavily used legal contracts to frame and legitimise his works.

In the literary arts, author Charles Dickens often depicted aspects of 19th century law, particularly intellectual property law, patents law and criminal law. In music, protest songs such as Bob Dylan’s Hurricane (1976) have effectively drawn attention to racism within the US criminal justice system.

McCutcheon says that the second way artists may engage with the law is to critique it, either overtly or implicitly, such as with an exhibition analysing gun laws. Another example is how appropriation artists deliberately challenge copyright law by copying existing copyrighted works to criticise the constraints on other artists’ ability to engage with and use existing expressions in their work.

Performance artists and sculptors have also challenged the law by ‘installing site-specific artworks on land to try fending off land appropriation by oil companies for mining and dredging,’ says McCutheon. If the companies exploit the land, the artworks are destroyed in the process, so the law they’re engaging with is usually moral rights law.

The third common way artists engage with law is to withdraw their works from exhibitions in order to protest and make a statement about a law or its effects. This may be to express dissatisfaction at other artists’ works being censored or to stand against laws enacted by local authorities or governments.

Art on the Peace Wall that still separates Catholic Republicans and Protestant Unionists in Belfast. The ‘Research Handbook’ explains Northern Ireland’s murals as being akin to law, having been used to mark conflicting territories and exacerbate tensions in The Troubles (1960s–1998). Photo: K Mitch Hodge, Unsplash.

Lawyers using the arts

Like artists leveraging the law to reach their objectives, lawyers can also employ the arts to advance justice.

Razi says: ‘We’re in an age where the political system isn’t working. The legal system feels stuck and broken down. We’re now realising how important interdisciplinary thinking and techniques are to people who practise law, so I don’t think there is another choice but for the law to diversify.’

The modern Western legal system ‘constantly ratifies law’s textual form, as though that’s where the law lives’, says Razi; this leads many to believe that law can solely exist in text. Contrary to this, representing law outside of text is extremely powerful as it ‘reduces the abstraction of what text tends to do’.

‘When we move things to text, we move away from the relationships and all the singularities of the people involved… While the law has probably imagined that abstraction was consistent and efficient, it has often come at the consequence of justice fundamentally’, Razi explains.

Read: Book review: Best Australian Political Cartoons 2022, edited by Russ Radcliffe

The power of representing law in creative forms is evident in a podcast to which Razi contributed, where storytelling was used to illustrate a particular family’s complaint against police conduct in the Kimberley.

‘That podcast actually had a greater consequence for the family’s justice outcomes than all the legal letters and complaints I’d done with the police and Crime and Corruption Commission’, he says.

Another example of utilising arts’ power is explored in Razi’s thesis on biomythography, a concept developed by Audre Lorde, which combines biography, history and myth.

‘Lorde’s work thinks about questions of justice, including issues of police violence and racism in the US… Although she’s not considered a legal theorist, she’s talking about legal concepts – it’s time for us lawyers to think about that,’ Razi explains.

Art can also simplify law and foster accessibility as seen in ANU’s recent #MeToo comic explaining gendered violence legal processes. Another growing development is the University of Western Australia (UWA)’s comic book contracts, which communicate simpler contracts in graphic form for easier understanding.

‘When we imagine law inside of sound, visual arts, dance and various mediums, we are resisting that abstraction, and we’re letting the law live in other places,’ Razi says.

McCutcheon expands on other ways lawyers have engaged with the arts, stating that the strongest example is ‘legal judgements that refer to aspects of literature or quotes’.

‘They might analogise with Shakespeare or Dickens,’ she says. ‘Judges often use literature in explaining an aspect of their judgement’.

She adds, ‘Court cases are replete with imagery, particularly photographs, used to communicate facts to the jury and in court, or even just as evidence. There may be small films or animations made in order to [help juries] understand more complex aspects.’

Art itself is also often the subject of court cases such as ‘an art insurance or authentication question, and in a criminal context on whether art is obscene’.

McCutcheon continues, ‘There’s potential to work as a lawyer in creative industries and with creators – anything involving allocation of risk that engages with contract law, copyright, moral rights, intellectual property, defamation, censorship law, tax law and all sorts of criminal laws. There’d be very few areas of the law that do not touch on art somehow.’

As with many court cases, in the 2021 trial concerning George Floyd’s death, his legal team utilised video animations, data visualisations and a multitude of other imagery to powerfully convey their arguments. Photo: munshots, Unsplash.

Other interdisciplinary pathways

With artistic and legal careers being so interconnected, especially in promoting justice, many artists and lawyers have ultimately pursued both.

McCutcheon explains: ‘There are lots of examples of lawyers becoming authors, artists or musicians, and the other way around. So, there’s fluid movement between the art and law. Crossing over and changing their careers, or running dual careers at the same time, enhances that lawyer-artist’s ability [to have a] much more holistic understanding of issues when dealing with disputes involving art.’

While artists and lawyers experience the interdisciplinary connection, it also exists in various other careers. Another pathway McCutcheon highlights is developing legal policy that impacts the arts and creative industries. Such a career involves working within government departments and non-profit organisations that change and review various types of law affecting the arts. ‘You’ll increasingly see stakeholder representatives from the arts being on those committees and working to help shape that legal policy reform,’ McCutcheon says.

Read: Get on Board: how governance experience can help you and the sector

McCutcheon also notes, ‘You can work in aspects of the arts that closely connect to law. So, you may specialise in insurance as it applies to art or work in auction houses or galleries.’

She explains, ‘You would certainly do a much better job working in those spaces if you had a good understanding of the legal issues that touch on the work that you do, even if you don’t have a forensic knowledge of the law itself.’

With the arts and legal fields gradually growing closer together, interdisciplinary careers will continue to become more prevalent and increasingly important. McCutcheon’s Research Handbook on Art and Law provides some useful insights.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.