5 things to do in Sydney this weekend

1. Celebrate romance for one night only

On Saturday night, The Museum of Contemporary Art will transform under the curation of Anna Plunkett and Luke Sales from Romance Was Born. This 18+ only event promises surprises, serenades and the best in contemporary art for a very special evening.

2. Catch three masterpieces at once

Simone Young will conduct the Sydney Symphony Orchestra with back-to-back masterpieces this weekend. They include Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony and pieces from Bach and his son, Carl. The three pieces are considered foundational in the history of Western music and will be a joy for new and established fans alike.

3. Enjoy a contemporary theatrical epic

Matthew Lopez’s blockbuster play The Inheritance, enjoys its first Sydney premiere weekend, following hit seasons on West End and Broadway. This two-part, seven-hour epic reimagines E M Forster’s Howards End as a contemporary portrait of New York’s gay community. Starring some of Australia’s best acting talent and directed by Shane Anthony (Anatomy of a Suicide, Ulster American, The Whale), The Inheritance is at the Seymour Centre.

4. Party and celebrate the city’s best photos

The Head On Photo Festival launches this weekend at Bondi Beach. You can join the launch party for a sneak peek on Friday night, where you’ll be able to partake in food and music, and be the first to see the diverse collection of new artworks. The festival includes an $80,000 prize pool.

5. Be moved by a classic

It’s the final weekend to see Yentl in a new adaptation at the Playhouse of the tale made famous by Barbra Streisand’s 1983 movie. Detailing the journey of a young woman who defies Jewish Orthodox tradition, this contemporary production celebrates the feminist undertones and queer subtext of the original story.