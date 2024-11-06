News

5 things to do in Melbourne this weekend

Anti-heroes, book-making and laughs across Melbourne this weekend.
6 Nov 2024 8:56
David Burton
A range of events in Melbourne this weekend.

Artist talks in South Yarra are just one of the events in Melbourne this weekend. Photo: Murrup Biik by Aunty Kim Wandin and Chris Joy.

1. Embrace an anti-hero

Cinema’s love of anti-heroes is taking over ACMI for a limited time in November. This weekend marks the central programming hub, including screening, talks, and original artworks. You can expect to come across characters in films like Deadpool, Wolverine, Bonnie and Clyde, The Magnificent Seven and many more.

2. Catch a local artist’s first solo exhibition

It’s the final weekend to see Scott McKernan’s first solo exhibition at the Life’s Too Short Bar. Titled Sensual Sheets and Natural Textures, the works comprise a collection of varied stipplings crafted during the pandemic. McKernan’s fine and fragile pieces are available for sale and free to view.

3. Make your own beautiful book

The popular handmade book-making workshop returns after a sell-out season of workshops at the Bundoora Homestead Arts Centre earlier this year. The workshop explores foundational techniques for making books by hand and introduces participants to a range of formats and styles. All materials are provided.

4. Enjoy the next generation of Aussie comedy

King of Comedy’s popular showcase features surprise headline acts and a sampling of Melbourne’s latest up-and-coming talent. A historic home to Melbourne’s rich comedy eco-system, the fortnightly showcase event is a staple of the calendar.

5. Enjoy an artistic walk through the transformed reserve

On Saturday, artists Aunty Kim Wandin, Chris Joy and Kent Morris will give an artist talk from their works Murrup Biik and Where We Walk at South Yarra Siding Reserve. The area has recently been transformed as part of the construction of a new substation and eastern entrance for the Metro Tunnel Project. Meet the artists whose works will become permanent parts of the new landscape.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

