5 things to do in Brisbane this weekend

An iconic birthday, an opening of a new giant and tomb raiding in Ancient Egypt!
12 Nov 2024 14:22
David Burton
A new Bluey experience is just one of the things on in Brisbane this weekend.

A new Bluey experience is just one of the things on in Brisbane this weekend. Image: Supplied.

1. Get bendy with Yoga Play

Sharp new comedy Yoga Play by US playwright Dipika Guha takes to the La Boite stage. Directed by Mina Morita, it is a satire on cultural appropriation and exploitation. The work focuses on Joan, the CEO of yoga apparel giant Jojomon, who soon runs into trouble and requires redemption via her long-suffering CFO, Raj.

2. Go tomb raiding in Ancient Egypt

Queensland Museum has just opened its latest blockbuster exhibition, Discovering Ancient Egypt. This remarkable exhibition from the Dutch National Museum of Antiquities offers a rare glimpse into the culture, daily life and beliefs practised in ancient Egypt.

3. Enter Bluey’s World

The long-anticipated Bluey’s World opens this week. Visitors will be invited into a one-of-a-kind immersive experience centred on Bluey. Visitors will be able to interact with their favourite characters from the show and be a part of a specially built new venue on Brisbane’s Northshore.

4. Have a bangar in the hangar

Brisbane’s iconic live music venue The Triffid turns 10 this week. The packed weekend features a massive line-up including Small Fry Rock, Matt Hansen, Asha Jeffries and many more.

5. Take flight with Wicked

With impressive timing, Wicked has landed its national tour in Brisbane just as the blockbuster movie premieres. Enjoy the record-breaking musical at QPAC before it closes (and before you go to the cinema to compare!). Read ArtsHub‘s review of this current touring production.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

