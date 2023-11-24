2024 Australian arts festival programs come into focus

Last month, we previewed some of the highlights of the major arts festivals being held over summer, including Adelaide Festival, Perth Festival and Sydney Festival. Here, we explore some of the many festivals whose line-ups have subsequently been announced, whether as teasers for forthcoming program announcements in coming months, or festivals which are sure to be cultural highlights early in 2024.

From comedy and choral singing to classical music, here are a selection of arts events for your 2024 diaries.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival

While the full program for the 2024 edition of Adelaide Cabaret Festival (7-22 June) won’t be revealed until next year, the host of the traditional Variety Gala has already been announced: the wickedly wonderful Virginia Gay, who said she was ‘Absolutely thrilled to be hosting this night of nights and introducing our glorious Adelaide audiences to an incredible array of local and international talent.’ A smorgasbord of world-class music, wit and mayhem, the Gala will officially open Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2024 on Friday 7 June at Adelaide Festival Centre’s Festival Theatre.

Brisbane Comedy Festival

Running from 26 April to 26 May 2024, next year’s Brisbane Comedy Festival (which so far seems heavily dominated by male-identifying artists) will feature more than 20 festival favourites and fresh new faces in a program of more than 300 events across three key Brisbane venues: Brisbane Powerhouse, The Tivoli and The Princess Theatre. Acts announced to date include Josh Thomas, Nazeem Hussain, Joel Creasey, Reuben Kaye, Luke Heggie, Ivan Aristeguieta, and international artists Melanie Bracewell, Guy Montgomery, Schalk Bezuidenhout and Sh!t-faced Shakespeare.

Brisbane Festival

While the 2024 Brisbane Festival (30 August – 21 September) is still many months away, a selection of program highlights have already been announced, including the long-running and traditional Riverfire on 31 August 2024. Other highlights from the early program announcement include Straight from the Strait, a new Torres Strait Island musical at QPAC; and Dear Brother, an exploration and celebration of what it means to be a young Aboriginal man in 2024, co-presented by BlakDance and Brisbane Festival. The full program will be announced in 2024.

Festival of Voices

The original ‘festival of the puffer jacket’, Tasmania’s Festival of Voices – renowned for its choral performances, hands-on workshops, cabaret, contemporary concerts, and pop-up experiences – will run from 28 June to 7 July 2024.

While the full program has yet to be announced, one of the guests confirmed for next year is ARIA Award-winning Australian art-pop musician Montaigne, renowned for their energetic performance style and exquisite songwriting.

Artistic Director Isobel Marmion said Festival of Voices was also looking forward to welcoming ‘International powerhouses Deke Sharon, Pitch Perfect musical director and “Father of Contemporary A Cappella”; and vocal conductor Anthony Trecek-King who worked on many Grammy and Pulitzer prize-winning productions, [and who] will join the festival to lead various workshops.

‘These global superstars will host workshops and provide coaching and instruction to enthusiastic amateurs, experienced singers, and everyone in between, ensuring there’s something to suit everyone’s musical tastes.’

Hobart Festival of Comedy

Presented by DarkLab, the team behind Dark Mofo (which is on hiatus next year), the inaugural Hobart Festival of Comedy (22-24 March 2024) aims to enrich the local comedy scene by exposing Tasmanian artists to major national and international talents, while also informing the general public about the strength of the established Hobart comedy scene. See our stand-alone story for details.

Mona Foma

MONA’s summer festival of music and art, Mona Foma, returns from 15 February to 2 March 2024. Running over three weekends in both Hobart and Launceston, the 16th edition of Mona Foma features everything from cult Melbourne band This Is Serious Mum (TISM) performing in Launceston’s Cataract Gorge, to Nigerian multi-sensory artist Emeka Ogboh continuing his global conversation on migration and belonging with an immersive work revolving around a specially distilled and limited edition Tasmanian gin in his first Australian commission.

Other highlights include Wayfinder, a new work by Townsville’s Dancenorth, which features music by Hiatus Kaiyote and design from visual artist Hiromi Tango; Scottish post-rock legends Mogwai; ex-Tasmanian musician Courtney Barnett playing the Odeon in Hobart, and Australian songwriter Darren Hanlon and percussion virtuoso Bree van Reyk joining forces with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra.

Brian Ritchie, Mona Foma Artistic Director said: ‘Mona Foma wrangles over 500 performers and artists from places as far flung as Nigeria, Taiwan, Rajasthan and Launceston into a veritable orgy of creativity. If you can’t find something to do, then you’re dead – but then you wouldn’t be reading this. So, buy tickets, except for TISM, which is free. One of the most reclusive bands (only three gigs in 20 years) for free in amongst the most unique water feature of any urban environment, qualifies as a once in a lifetime opportunity. Carpe diem.’

ΩHM Festival of Other Music

Brisbane Powerhouse’s ΩHM Festival of Other Music returns in 2024 (28 February – 20 April) following its debut earlier this year. Curated by Brisbane Powerhouse Arts Program Director Brad Spolding and composer Lawrence English, the festival promises a provocative program of cutting-edge music, boundary-pushing performances and pioneering art, including works by Kim Gordon, Stephanie Lake, Chunky Move and more.

‘From Japanese metal gods BORIS to electronic Krautrock luminary Michael Rother (NEU!) and legendary Australian First Nations collective Yothu Yindi, OHM 2024 presents the most influential artists in contemporary art today. After a massive first edition, we are excited for OHM’s return with a bigger free program, inviting locals to catch artists like WITCH (We Intend To Cause Havoc), Penelope Trappes, The Wilds and Chunky Move at no cost,’ said Spolding.

‘For our second festival, we have also added an extensive program of new contemporary dance soundtracked by composers like Anna Whitaker and Robin Fox, featuring local company ADC alongside the stunning Stephanie Lake Company. Rounding out the multi-artform celebration, Sonic Youth founder Kim Gordon presents her first-ever exhibition in Australia.’

Peninsula Summer Music Festival

Running from 1-8 January 2024, the 18th Peninsula Summer Music Festival is a celebration of classical and contemporary music at multiple venues across Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula. As the sun rises on New Year’s Day 2024, Artistic Directors Ben Opie (oboe) and Melissa Doecke (flute) will perform at the Peninsula Hot Springs: the first of 20 musical events programmed over eight days. Other featured artists include the James Morrison Quartet, Jorge Jiminez and Anna Stegmann (Netherlands) and Northern Resonance (Sweden).

‘Across the hot springs, wine estates and church gardens of the gorgeous Mornington Peninsula, we’ve programmed diverse and delightful performances that will showcase an eclectic line up of musical genres featuring new and established Australian artists alongside international musical guests from the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA,’ said Doecke and Opie.

Summer Nights

Presented annually by Perth’s The Blue Room Theatre, Summer Nights is a specially curated program of events programmed as part of Fringe World, which this year features 15 Perth premiere performances, and ten new short works as part of 600 Seconds.

Artists will be grappling with queer AI love stories, exploding the Blue Room’s stages with an anti-racist PoC musical, and celebrating experimental music, storytelling, and poetry alongside a range of new theatrical events, including interstate collaboration The Mermaid’s Table (which sees Melbourne-based Turkish-Australian director Görkem Acaroğlu and award-winning Melbourne playwright Kit Lazaroo working with local performers) and a Ukranian physical theatre duo – The and Theatre – pushing the boundaries of theatre locally with their Perth debut, bring an international flair to Summer Nights.

Sydney Comedy Festival

Running from 22 April to 19 May 2024, the Sydney Comedy Festival has yet to announce its full program, though featured guests will include Gold Logie Award-winning host of Hard Quiz, Tom Gleeson; the deadpan stand-up Luke Heggie; the all-women line-up Frocking Hilarious; and the return of the Sydney Comedy Festival Gala at multiple venues across Sydney, including the Sydney Opera House, The Enmore Theatre, The Concourse in Chatswood, Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland and Paramatta’s Riverside Theatre.

‘I am so excited to bring audiences the barrel of laughs and unrestricted joy that is the Sydney Comedy Festival 2024. With more than 250 of the best local and international comedy acts taking over Sydney’s stages in April and May, this year there really is going to be something for everyone,’ said Sydney Comedy Festival Director Jorge Menidis.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Bursting at its sequined seams, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras returns from 16 February to 3 March 2024 with the theme ‘Our Future’. Program highlights include the 31st Queer Screen Mardi Gras Film Festival, featuring everything from heartwarming romances to side-splitting comedies, and insightful documentaries to gripping dramas; a one-off performance of hit musical & Juliet in partnership with Michael Cassel Group and featuring performances by Lorinda May Merrypor, Rob Mills, Casey Donovan and Amy Lehpamer; and of course the traditional parade and an array of parties.

‘For 45 years, the energy, vibrancy, and unity of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has made it a globally significant event. And each year, our commitment to bringing forth an even more fabulous celebration grows,’ said Sydney Mardi Gras CEO Gil Beckwith. ‘In 2024, we embrace our roots and look forward with eager anticipation to our future. Our mission is clear: to echo the voices of our communities, to champion progress and instigate impactful change.’