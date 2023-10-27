Summer festival season heats up as programs launch nationwide

As the end of the year draws ever closer (how on earth is it nearly November already?) some of the country’s major arts festivals have just launched their programs for 2024.

Adelaide Festival officially launched its 2024 program on Tuesday (24 October), Perth Festival’s program went live at 7am AWST on Wednesday (25 October) and Sydney Festival revealed its program yesterday (Thursday 26 October).

Meanwhile, Mona Foma (which gets the opportunity to hog much of the Tasmanian limelight next year, as its winter twin Dark Mofo is on hiatus in 2024 and the next iteration of the biennial Ten Days on the Island isn’t due until 2025) will be launching its program around mid-November, and has already announced one headline act so far.

Here, we take a brief overview of some of the impending cultural highlights of early 2024, as a companion piece to our ongoing coverage of 2024 season announcements from performing arts companies around the country.

Adelaide Festival

Running from 1-17 March 2024, the first full Adelaide Festival program curated by Artistic Director Ruth Mackenzie CBE and Chief Executive Kath M Mainland CBE features a line-up of works from international arts stars including Robert Lepage, Thomas Ostermeier, Laurie Andersen, Angélique Kidjo and Akram Khan.

‘Since 1960, Adelaide Festival has led the way with international artists opening hearts and minds through inspiring art. It is an honour to play my part in creating an Adelaide Festival program which give artists and all of us in South Australia an important voice to the world,’ Mackenzie said.

The festival opens with (former Artistic Director of the Adelaide Festival) Stephen Page AO’s first major commission since leaving Bangarra Dance Theatre: Baleen Moondjan on Glenelg/Pathawilyangga Beach, celebrating First Peoples’ relationships between baleen whales and communities’ totemic systems. Another significant commission is Narungga/Kaurna theatre-maker Jacob Boehme’s Guuranda, telling the Narungga Creation stories of South Australia’s Yorke Peninsula.

Bangladeshi-English dance artist and choreographer Akram Khan MBE returns with Jungle Book Reimagined (fusing Rudyard Kipling’s classic story of a child from Madhya Pradesh, India who is raised by wolves with a contemporary take on climate refugees) while Laurie Anderson (last seen at Adelaide Festival in 2014) embraces the creative possibilities of AI in the free exhibition I’ll Be Your Mirror (the title of which is taken from a song written by Anderson’s late partner Lou Reed for The Velvet Underground’s debut album The Velvet Underground & Nico).

‘Grand Theft Theatre’. Photo: Wild Hardt.

Other highlights include the Adelaide premieres of Grand Theft Theatre (an award-winning show about our collective memories of theatre and how they shape us, created by Melbourne collective Pony Cam and theatre-maker David Williams) and Balnaves Fellow, AACTA and Logie Award-winner and Kamilaroi man Thomas Weatherall’s critically acclaimed first play Blue (following its Belvoir St premiere), as well as new works by local companies Slingsby with The Tree of Light, Australian Dance Theatre’s Marrow and Private View by Restless Dance Theatre.

Along with the always stimulating program of Writers’ Week, the 18th Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art, Inner Sanctum, curated by José Da Silva, Robert Lepage’s previously announced production of The Nightingale and Other Fables, Barrie Kosky’s The Threepenny Opera and Richard Tognetti’s curation of the Nothing: Chamber Landscapes program, and Adelaide Festival looks assured to maintain its current place as the preeminent Australian international arts festival for at least another year to come.

Perth Festival

Bringing Iain Grandage’s five-year tenure as Artistic Director to an end, the 2024 Perth Festival has the theme of Ngaangk (the Noongar term for both our sun and mother, both of which nurture life).

‘Our 2024 Festival will be filled with light, life and love. This Festival will bathe us in warmth like our nearest star and have us celebrating our shared lives under the same sun. We celebrate not only our shared humanity, but also Ngaangk’s effect on the Earth and the botanical marvels that grow here,’ said Grandage.

‘Our Festival speaks to the life-giving sun above and the energy that radiates within us all. We cannot wait for you to join us – we hope to make your faces shine.’

Highlights include the world premieres of the new operas Wundig wer Wilura, a Noongar Dreaming story about a pair of star-crossed lovers, from Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse, and Eucalyptus by Jonathan Mills (based on Murray Bail’s Miles Franklin Award-winning novel).

Akram Khan’s Jungle Book Reimagined can also be seen in Perth, while absurdist theatre-maker and clown Geoff Sobelle’s Food (an intimate dinner party performance on the stage of His Majesty’s Theatre exploring personal memories, consumption and the evolution of food production over generations) is a Perth Festival exclusive.

Brooklyn Rider. Photo: Marco Giannavola, Annabell Blank.

Grandage’s ‘favourite quartet in the universe,’ Brooklyn Rider, perform at Perth Concert Hall on Friday 1 March, while beneath the streets of Perth, life will reclaim the empty Carillon City basement food court through the living plant installation Wetland by Linda Tegg with Vivienne Hansen.

After the success of Perth Moves in 2023, STRUT Dance returns to the courtyard of the State Theatre Centre WA with a new and free program celebrating movement, music, connection and community, while Canada’s Mammalian Diving Reflex work with local company Encounter to stage Nightwalks with Teenagers, an interactive, live-art experience, which not only bridges generation gaps, but also allows adults to temporarily surrender their autonomy to a set of teenaged guides in a shared exploration of the City of Stirling. And what are arts festivals about, after all, if not surrendering to the new and the unknown?

Coupled with the annual Lotterywest Films program, art exhibitions including Sun Signals by the boundary-blurring video and performance artist Joan Jonas at (Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts) PICA and the world premiere of The Light of Day by Yhonnie Scarce at the Art Gallery of WA, Grandage’s final Festival promises to be a rich, warm and nurturing program. Perth Festival runs from Friday 9 February to Sunday 3 March 2024.

Sydney Festival

Olivia Allen’s third Sydney Festival launched its full program this week, having previously announced one of its major productions a few weeks ago: Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall’s new Australian musical, Bananaland, directed by Simon Phillips, which runs from 3-14 January at Riverside Theatres, Parramatta.

Praised as ‘a brilliantly conceived production that works at the highest level artistically, musically and technically,’ by ArtsHub’s Suzannah Conway, Bananaland (which premiered at Brisbane Festival earlier this year) tells the story of unpopular punk protest band/conceptual art happening Kitty Litter and how their fortunes change once they accidentally become popular children’s entertainers.

Read: Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall on the birth of their new musical

With Ireland’s contemporary and experimental folk scene currently producing some outstanding artists, one of the best – the raw, emotive and magnificent Lisa O’Neill – will perform at City Recital Hall for one night only on 19 January; another outstanding Irish company, Dublin’s Brokentalkers, brings its ‘wonderfully witty‘ and provocative collaboration with US feminist performance artist Adrienne Truscott, Masterclass, to Sydney Opera House’s Drama Theatre with a production that deliciously skewers the concept of the “great male genius” before going to places you simply can’t predict.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Also sure to be a highlight is the world premiere of ILBIJERRI Theatre Company’s Big Name, No Blankets, a theatrical tribute to rock royalty, the Warumpi Band, which made history as the first rock ’n’ roll band to sing in Language. Packed with humour and the band’s iconic songs and rockstar performances, the production tells the story of the Warumpi Band and the power their music had in amplifying Black voices and stories while unifying hearts and minds. Created in collaboration with founding band member Sammy Butcher and the families of Warumpi Band members, Big Name, No Blankets is co-directed by theatre icon Dr Rachael Maza AM and Anyupa Butcher.

Following the success and impact of Marrugeku’s recent Jurrungu Ngan-ga (Straight Talk), the Broome-based intercultural dance company returns with a new work, Mutiara (exploring the history of Broome’s pearling industry and the bond between Malay peoples and First Peoples of the Kimberley) while Cambodian circus company Phare explores healing, joy – and rice – in White Gold at the Seymour Centre.

This year’s festival has a strong focus on the harbour and waterways of Sydney, including acknowledging the Depression-era history of wharf district turned arts precinct Walsh Bay in The Thirsty Mile (a throwback to the original Hungry Mile, encompassing theatres, bars, exhibition spaces and a club, including the Festival’s dedicated late-night hang out) while the visual arts program includes a solo exhibition by the UK’s Tacita Dean at the Museum of Contemporary Art and Louise Bourgeois: Has the Day Invaded the Night or Has the Night Invaded the Day? at the Art Gallery of NSW.

‘Saltwater stories, freshwater stories and the weaving of over 1000 local and international artists. Get ready for a blockbuster summer that speaks to the heart and soul of Sydney – the best harbour city in the world. With an explosive music program and the biggest to date, 2024 also offers spellbinding theatre, exquisite dance, electrifying circus and immersive experiences that lift Sydney’s underbelly – see you in January at the Thirsty Mile!,’ said Festival Director Olivia Ansell.

Sydney Festival runs from Friday 5 to Sunday 28 January 2024.

Mona Foma

While the full Mona Foma program won’t be released until mid-November, the Museum of Old and New Art’s summer festival has already announced its first major act for Mona Foma 2024: US rock band Queens of the Stone Age.

Touring Australia for the first time in over six years, Queens of the Stone Age will play on Mona’s outdoor stage on Friday 16 February 2024, performing tracks from their new album, In Times New Roman… as well as selected songs from their back catalogue.

They will be supported by Perth-based psychedelic rock band Pond and six-piece Melbourne ensemble Gut Health.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Brian Ritchie, Mona Foma’s Artistic Director, said: ‘When one of rock’s most kick-ass and vital bands wants to visit Tasmania it is only natural for Mona Foma to be the host. Therefore we are rolling out the red carpet for Josh [Homme], Troy [Van Leeuwen], Dean [Fertita], Michael [Shuman] and Jon [Theodore] on a larger scale than their previous performance inside the museum. The Mona lawn will come alive with the symbiotic relationship between Queens of the Stone Age and their rabid following.’

Tickets, which are priced at $179.90, go on sale to the general public on Monday 30 October at 1pm Hobart time.

Mona Foma 2024 will run over three weekends, from 15-25 February in Nipaluna/Hobart and 29 February – 3 March in northern Lutruwita/Tasmania.