Teaching Miss Peony 牡丹小姐: a high school teacher’s perspective

I believe the most important tradition in education is the art of storytelling. Stories connect us. They help us grow, learn about ourselves and develop empathy for the plight of others. Most importantly, they allow us to hope and dream.

It’s through storytelling that Drama and Theatre Studies teachers are empowered to transform and shape the lives and experiences of the young people we teach. And this is why I endeavour to choose shows that are going to get my students to reflect upon themselves, to see worlds beyond their own, and to see what is possible for their futures.

I jump at the opportunity to take students to a show that reflects a new type of Australian story – and reflects their own contemporary, diverse social landscape. It is also an opportunity for me as a teacher to model being a learner, expanding my own knowledge of theatre that exists outside the traditional Western canon of plays.

When Michelle Law’s Miss Peony came along, I was excited to explore and analyse this story that unravels the singular migrant narrative through language, family and friendship, posing the question of what it means to be both Australian and to be Chinese – and all set against the entertaining background of a fictional beauty pageant.

While my students aren’t all Chinese, the show is a symbol of the rich modern Australian societal landscape they inhabit, and hopefully seeing and studying the show will empower them to create art that highlights their own languages, identities and cultures, finding points of connection and empathy to close the gaps of difference.

However, what is taught is not always caught. So at a minimum, I am taking my VCE students to see Miss Peony because it looks like a fun time for all!

Read: Theatre review: Miss Peony, Belvoir Theatre

In the lead-up to attending the show at the Arts Centre, I had the privilege of interviewing playwright Michelle Law. We talked about the script, the story and the magical realism of this glitzy, madcap story following Lily, a Chinese Australian born to Hong Kong migrant parents, who enters the local Miss Peony pageant in hopes of fulfilling a promise to the ghost of her grandmother.

An interview with Michelle Law

Shane Woon: I think titles are so important when looking at a text, so why the peony flower out of all the Chinese-associated flowers?

Michelle Law: In the early drafts of the play, the idea was that Adeline, the grandmother, was really obsessed with flowers. And so, she named each of her granddaughters after a flower, which is why Lily is named Lily. Lily also originally had a sister named Iris. Adeline then named the pageant she helped found “Miss Peony”, because she sort of saw it as another one of her grandchildren, and an extension of herself.

I think for me, peonies, are such a prominent subject matter in Chinese culture. They feel quite grand to me. Quite regal and beautiful.

As I was reading the play, I felt a real connection with what you were writing. It felt like you were able to capture that nuanced experienced of the migrant child quite well.

Oh, that’s so amazing. It’s really special to hear that, because that’s exactly what I’m trying to do.

What makes the story of Miss Peony relevant in 2023 and why?

I feel like the central question of the play actually changed somewhat from when it was supposed to be staged in 2021. In 2021, when we were post-lockdown with COVID, there was a lot of anti-Asian sentiment. It felt like there was a real boundary between Asian communities in Australia and the white community. There was that really heightened sense of xenophobia.

Where we’re sitting now, Millennial migrant storytellers are exploring the parental and child relationships between themselves and their parents or grandparents. That second-generation experience is something that’s being examined. What speaks to me in 2023 is that conversation.

Conversations around culture have become more nuanced. It’s less “us versus them”, and more about the gatekeeping and cultural rejection coming from both sides when you’re a third culture kid. But I think, as specific as that experience is, it’s actually deeply universal in that everyone is searching for a sense of acceptance. Everyone’s searching. Maybe you’re needing acceptance from someone in your family, or maybe it’s from yourself.

I think that’s a really human experience and something that anyone would be able to relate to.

Playwright Michelle Law in rehearsals for ‘Miss Peony’. Photo: Brett Boardman, supplied.

One of the fantastic aspects of the play is that it’s trilingual. In your playwright’s note in the published script, you reference “decentralising English”. Why do you think that’s such an important concept in the next evolution of Australia’s theatrical journey?

I feel like the landscape of Australian theatre is changing. I mean, especially in the last five to 10 years, there’s been a proliferation of Asian Australian stories in particular. If you’re a theatre company and a creative and you’re not thinking of the ways in which you’re making theatre a more inclusive space for as many people as possible, you’re not going to be able to draw audiences who are maybe going for the first time to see a show that they actually understand. Or seeing a show that they feel like is made for them.

My grandmother came to see my first play, Single Asian Female and she didn’t understand English. And she said, ‘Oh, it was great to see that people were engaging with your show, but I didn’t understand any of it.’ That was really heartbreaking for me. And so I always wanted the next play that I made to be accessible to as many people as possible, so that people can bring their siblings and their parents or grandparents and have it be like a family experience. I want my play to be as accessible as possible, and not so elitist.

Now I just want to get this right, when I was reading the script, it definitely felt like the perfect blend of two of my favourite texts: The Joy Luck Club meets Miss Congeniality.

That’s so spot on. I think I even used those references in developing the show because I love both those texts.

I have always wanted to make something about a pageant. Just because I find that world really fascinating. Because beauty pageants have such strict rules like, you’re either talented or you’re not. You’re either beautiful or you’re not. You’re either the “right” weight or the “wrong” weight. And so, I feel like for Lily, who’s really trying to reconnect with her Chinese-ness out of necessity, it’s as if there’s a clear barometer for her for how she needs to fit in. A beauty pageant is a really great way to distil what is the perceived idea of Chinese-ness, and if we as individuals who identify as being from that community, live up to that.

Your shows in Victoria are going to be seen by a lot of high school students, my students included, from varying different backgrounds. What do you hope they walk away with after watching this play?

First and foremost, I want them to have a good time and find it a visual, aural and intellectual feast – in the way that all good theatre should be. I want them to have a fun time.

I guess I want students who come from Chinese communities to feel a sense of identification with each of the characters in different ways and to understand both Lily’s and her grandmother’s perspectives. I hope it creates some empathy for both the person who is being pressured, and the person who is doing the pressuring. I also want them to know that this story is an Australian story – we’ve been here for centuries, and our stories are part of this nation’s fabric too.

And for those students who don’t come from Chinese communities, I’d love to present a glimpse into a world they’re perhaps not privy to, as well as help them grapple with feelings of rejection they might be experiencing in their own community.

Talking about having a good time and a visual feast. Can you tell us about the design aspect of the show? I’m picturing something quite elaborate and showboating, especially with the costumes and sets because it is a pageant.

I think it’ll be a cross between silliness and RuPaul’s Drag Race Eleganza. There’ll be absurdity and silliness because we’re acknowledging that this is a show, but because it’s also a pageant – you’ll see the glitz and glamour.

Will we see traditional Chinese costumes or sets?

Definitely in terms of props, you’ll see traditional instruments and some traditional performances. Gabby [Gabrielle Chan] who plays Adeline – is actually trained in traditional fan dancing.

What are your favourite moments in the show, without giving away too much?

One of them is when Adeline comes back from the dead and the haunting begins. It’s a small moment, but there’s a scene where Adeline and Lily are able to understand each other’s languages for the very first time and have an actual conversation.

Another one is probably the hot pot scene where all of the women come together and feel like a cohesive collective for the first time after they’ve had their conflicts with each other. There are also moments of choreography that I just think are really fun.

Miss Peony 牡丹小姐 is playing at Arts Centre Melbourne (2-20 August), Canberra Theatre Centre (23-26 August), Merrigong Theatre Company (30 August – 2 September) and Geelong Arts Centre (6-9 September).