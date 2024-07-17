Exciting opportunities for playwrights

Written a play? Finding a home for your script can be difficult. Most theatre companies don’t accept unsolicited scripts and, unless you already have an established relationship with a company, it can be hard to gain traction on new work. The good news is that there are substantial opportunities for playwrights to develop and stage new work around the country, regardless of your experience or age.

For most working playwrights, established career success usually arises from the consistent shortlisting or winning of the country’s various prizes and programs, which are gathered here.

The easiest way to keep track of these opportunities is to subscribe to ArtsHub and pay attention to our weekly posts on awards and opportunities. You can also find a directory of currently open submissions here.

Below is a compilation of programs, awards and opportunities for playwrights, including companies that will accept unsolicited scripts. It’s important to note that this list doesn’t also capture opportunities for independent theatre productions or collaborations. The list has been collated with the sole-trader playwright in mind. Almost all programs and prizes require the completion of a script.

National flagship opportunities for playwrights

These opportunities arise from some of Australia’s biggest theatre companies. If you submit work here, expect tough competition.

First, to Sydney. Sydney Theatre Company (STC) is one of the few mainstage companies that publicly welcomes script samples. You can find details on its website. The Watershed program is open to emerging writers who are able to commute to The Wharf at Walsh Bay. Applications are not currently open. The Patrick White Playwrights Award offers a cash prize of $7500 for an unproduced, full-length play. The 2024 winner (Wendy Mocke) was only recently announced. Applications for the award usually open late in the year. The Patrick White Playwrights Fellowship is open to established playwrights and includes a prize package of $25,000 and a year-long fellowship. It is announced alongside the Patrick White Playwrights Award every year.

As the home for new theatrical writing, Griffin Theatre Company has a suite of opportunities. This includes the Griffin Award, where the winner receives a full commission and is open nationally. Griffin Studio is a mentorship program for early-career playwrights. These programs usually accept applications in the first or final months of every year. The newest program, the Suzie Miller Award, supports mid-career Greater Sydney playwrights in developing a new work. Applications are currently open and close in November.

At Belvoir Street Theatre, the Balnvaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellowship is open to First Nations playwrights and includes a $45,000 prize and 18 months of development. The fellowship is open annually.

The Australian Theatre for Young People Foundation Commission runs annually for two plays: one for 10- to 13-year-olds and another for 14- to 17-year-olds. Applications usually open in the first quarter of every year.

In Queensland, the Queensland Premier’s Drama Award (QPDA) has become Australia’s most generous playwriting award. It’s open to national entrants every two years. The winner is commissioned and guaranteed a production from Queensland Theatre, along with $30,000 in prize money. The QPDA has just completed its latest round and will likely be open for entrants again through the middle of every second year (starting again in 2025).

While Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC) commissions playwrights through its Next Stage Writers’ Program, Cybec Electric has an open application process. Submissions are now closed for 2024, but 2025 submissions will open soon.

Black Swan Theatre Company in Perth is open to submissions, but note responses will take time. In addition, the Western Australian Writer’s Fellowship is open to any Western Australian writer to develop their writing practice. Submissions open early in the new year and the prize pool totals over $60,000.

The Jill Blewett Playwright’s Award is given to a South Australian playwright for an unproduced work. The award is part of the South Australian Literary Awards, with submissions open in the first quarter of each year.

Opportunities for emerging playwrights

The definition of “emerging” changes slightly depending on the company, but no demographic is better served than beginner and youth playwrights.

Administered by Australian Plays Transform (APT), the Max Afford Playwrights’ Award totals $30,000. The prize is awarded to a playwright aged between 18 and 40. Submissions are expected to open at the end of 2025.

Operating throughout the country, the Fresh Ink National Mentoring Program is for emerging playwrights (aged 18-26). It involves playwrights in mentoring and professional development.

Run by the Australian Theatre for Young People, the National Studio takes 20 emerging writers (aged 18-26) from across the country and invites them to spend a week in regional NSW. Writers will develop a new work for performers aged 14-17. The program runs mid-year, and applications are usually open in the first quarter of the new year.

Operating out of Brisbane, Playlab Theatre offers a suite of development opportunities. Its Sparks and Ignition programs are available to First Nations playwrights (Ignition is currently open for applications, closing this August). The Incubator and Transmission programs are open to emerging Queensland playwrights and usually open at the end of the year. Playlab also offers script assessments for a fee.

Canberra Youth Theatre’s Emerging Playwright Commission is for emerging playwrights aged under 35, with the winner claiming a $17,500 commission. The winning work must be suited for performers aged seven to 25. Applications close mid-year.

Supporting emerging regional playwrights, the Erin Thomas Fund is awarded annually and includes six months of mentorship. Submissions open at the beginning of the new year.

Prizes and development opportunities for playwrights

There is a substantial collection of opportunities for playwrights from private funds and other organisations.

The Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award assists playwrights in developing a new project. Applications close mid-August. The Award has a sibling support fund that offers grants of up to $5000 to assist writers in ‘advancing knowledge of the form’.

The $30,000 Mona Brand Award is presented every two years to an Australian female writer for the stage or screen. An early career writer award of $10,000 is also available. Winners are announced mid-year.

The Noosa Arts Theatre National One-Act Playwriting Competition offers first, second and third place prizes and is open to international entrants. Submissions close in October.

The Shane and Cathryn Brennan Prize for Playwriting operates across two categories (Stage and Theatre for Young Audience) and long-listed writers share in a prize pool of $60,000. Submissions close mid-year and are open to Australian Writers’ Guild members only.

Supporting new work from LGBTQIA+ writers, the Queer Playwriting Award culminates in a short staged reading at Gasworks Arts Park as part of Midsumma Festival, Melbourne. Entries close mid-year.

Open to NSW and ACT playwrights, the Silver Gull Play Award awards $5000 to a winning playwright. Submissions close at the end of July.

International opportunities for playwrights

International opportunities for playwrights usually mean a highly competitive prize pool, but the opportunities are unique and typically spell ongoing success for winners.

The Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting, which is based in the UK and has international partners, awards a cash prize to new work. Australian playwrights are invited to submit through local partners Belvoir Theatre and Melbourne Theatre Company. Submissions close in January.

The annual Yale Drama Series Prize invites submissions of new work from around the world, awarding a staged reading and cash prize of US$10,000. The scale of the prize is particularly notable, with tens of thousands of plays submitted every year. Submissions close in September.

The annual Australian Theatre Festival NYC New Play Award is given to two plays with distinctly Australian voices, totalling US$20,000. The winner receives development in New York City. Submissions usually close in the first half of every year.