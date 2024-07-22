Theatre review: An Imaginary Life, Moores Building Art Space, Fremantle

Writer, performer and director Humphrey Bower’s cerebral theatrical mind and talent were on display in his one-man show, An Imaginary Life. Renowned Australian author David Malouf’s novella An Imaginary Life (1978) tells the story of the exile of the Ancient Roman poet Ovid in Tomis. Bower’s adaptation of Malouf’s novella focused on Ovid’s alienation and acclimatisation to the community of exile, as well as his obsession with enacting a kind of civilising mission that ultimately led to self-transformation.

Bower’s adaptation lent itself to contemporary interpretations. The playwright’s Ovid warned about the dangers of meddling in politics and pursuing the truth. His punishment and unhappy fate reminded us about the marginalisation and banishment of modern day victims of tyrannical power. Ovid’s predicament seemed ever-familiar, repeated ad infinitum through the ages.

Bower’s captivating performance accentuated Ovid’s outsider status in the community. The playwright homed in on an episode showing Ovid’s urge to civilise a wild child encountered in the wilderness. In showing the failure of Ovid’s civilising mission and his transformation through that failed attempt, Bower seemed to be pointing out the tragedy of man’s flawed relationship with nature.

Read: Musical review: Little Women, Hayes Theatre

Musician Pavan Kumar Hari used Indian classical musical instruments to create a mellifluous sonic backdrop for the performance, setting the pitch and tempo for the storytelling as it unfolded. Sound designer Kingsley Reeve’s thoughtful conceptualisation of the reverberation of live music within the walls of an art gallery melded beautifully with Hari’s gentle and masterful performance. Hari impressed with his attentiveness and skill.

An Imaginary Life

Moores Building Art Space, Fremantle

Writer, Director and Performer: Humphrey Bower

Musical Performer: Pavan Kumar Hari

Co-Director: James Berlyn

Sound Designer: Kingsley Reeve

Visual Designer: Zoe Atkinson

Creative Producer: Libby Klysz



An Imaginary Life was performed 16-19 July 2024.