News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre review: An Imaginary Life, Moores Building Art Space, Fremantle

An impressive adaptation of David Malouf's classic novella about Ovid.
22 Jul 2024 11:00
Arjun Rajkhowa
A man on a dimly lit stage has his arms outstretched. His large shadow is projected behind him on the wall. An Imaginary Life.

Performing Arts

‘Bower’s captivating performance accentuated Ovid’s outsider status in the community.’ Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Writer, performer and director Humphrey Bower’s cerebral theatrical mind and talent were on display in his one-man show, An Imaginary Life. Renowned Australian author David Malouf’s novella An Imaginary Life (1978) tells the story of the exile of the Ancient Roman poet Ovid in Tomis. Bower’s adaptation of Malouf’s novella focused on Ovid’s alienation and acclimatisation to the community of exile, as well as his obsession with enacting a kind of civilising mission that ultimately led to self-transformation. 

Bower’s adaptation lent itself to contemporary interpretations. The playwright’s Ovid warned about the dangers of meddling in politics and pursuing the truth. His punishment and unhappy fate reminded us about the marginalisation and banishment of modern day victims of tyrannical power. Ovid’s predicament seemed ever-familiar, repeated ad infinitum through the ages. 

Bower’s captivating performance accentuated Ovid’s outsider status in the community. The playwright homed in on an episode showing Ovid’s urge to civilise a wild child encountered in the wilderness. In showing the failure of Ovid’s civilising mission and his transformation through that failed attempt, Bower seemed to be pointing out the tragedy of man’s flawed relationship with nature.   

Read: Musical review: Little Women, Hayes Theatre

Musician Pavan Kumar Hari used Indian classical musical instruments to create a mellifluous sonic backdrop for the performance, setting the pitch and tempo for the storytelling as it unfolded. Sound designer Kingsley Reeve’s thoughtful conceptualisation of the reverberation of live music within the walls of an art gallery melded beautifully with Hari’s gentle and masterful performance. Hari impressed with his attentiveness and skill. 

An Imaginary Life
Moores Building Art Space, Fremantle
Writer, Director and Performer: Humphrey Bower 
Musical Performer: Pavan Kumar Hari 
Co-Director: James Berlyn
Sound Designer: Kingsley Reeve 
Visual Designer: Zoe Atkinson 
Creative Producer: Libby Klysz

An Imaginary Life was performed 16-19 July 2024.

Arjun Rajkhowa

Arjun Rajkhowa lives in Perth and enjoys writing about local arts and culture.

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television All Arts Features Music
More
Dancing as fast as we can. A troupe of 12 contemporary dancers are all jumping in the air at the same time, with arms raised and bodies turned toward the back of the stage. They are mostly in white, with a couple in black trousers, and bathed in yellow light.
Opinions & Analysis

Dancing just as fast as we can...

Sydney's dance scene faces a crisis; but a dedicated dance house could revive its golden era, writes FORM's creative director.

Paul Selwyn Norton
Pursuing a career as a dancer comes with financial burdens and an uncertain future. Two dancers wearing light brown workwear onesies in a white space. One is sitting with one foot propped up on the chair, their hand on their head, and another is standing behind in an elegant stance, extending their arms and one leg.
Features

'We make so many sacrifices so our girls can dance'

Dance education is in decline, with financial barriers deterring prospective students and families, finds new report.

Celina Lei
Queen and maiden whispering as man sleeps on ground. Old painting. Arts news.
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
Shadow of a woman on a stage with dramatic red lighting. Yirramboi Festival.
News

6 signature projects for 2025 YIRRAMBOI festival

Cross-arts First Nations festival announces artist commissions that will define its 2025 event.

ArtsHub
The angular buildings of Adelaide Festival Centre sit on the banks of the River Torrens, surrounded by parkland and taller buildings in the background. The photo is taken at the golden hour in late afternoon, and the buildings are blurrily reflected in the river.
News

Adelaide Festival Centre theatres to temporarily close in 2025

Upgrades to the Space Theatre, Dunstan Playhouse and Festival Theatre from July 2025 onwards mean the theatres will be dark…

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login