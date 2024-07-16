News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre review: Hare Brain, Claremont Show Grounds, Perth

Inanimate objects came to life in this rendition of the hare and the tortoise tale.
16 Jul 2024
Victoria Laurie
Two men are holding up paper puppets that are dressed in the same clothing as they are. Hare Brain.

Puppetry

‘Spare Parts is a winning company that just keeps going.’ Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Spare Parts Puppet Theatre’s season of Hare Brain was a tonic to watch, a reminder of both the sheer joy of imaginative play and the longevity of one of Australia’s precious institutions.

First, the longevity – Hare Brain, written by Justin Cheek, was conceived before one of its two current performers, Oliver Hughes, was even born. It has toured Australia several times, been to Singapore and had around six revivals, all under the deft direction of Spare Parts’ artistic director Philip Mitchell. Yet this 22-year-old repertoire classic remained fresh and topical for a young audience two decades later.

Hare Brain’s theme was as clear as the Aesop’s fable on which it is based. This is partly because the parable was told at least twice, first by Toulouse (Daniel Dosek), the meditating cleaner who upended a mop bucket to depict Aesop’s tortoise and fashioned floppy ears from a white plastic bag for the hare. 

Toulouse cleared the top of his cleaner’s trolley and harnessed his vacuum cleaner, brooms and water spray bottle to stage the fabled race between a slowly-but-surely tortoise and an always rushing hare. Hare was seduced into stopping and resting when he passed through a veggie patch, until he woke up and saw Tortoise lumber over the winner’s line.

Then there was the parallel story of Harry (the marvellously impish Hughes), a manic salesman copywriter with a suitcase of garish off-the-shelf stuffed toys and his competitive race against the gentler Toulouse and his world of improvised fun. 

There was endless delight for both young and old audience members as make-do mundane objects were transformed. A graceful turtle figure materialised from a water cooler barrel body, a coiled tubing neck, four blue rubber gloves for flippers and two scoops for a beak. In the mind’s eye, all elements were transformed into a gliding creature that playfully grazed on a “mophead” coral reef.

Elsewhere, the water cooler bottles became space helmets for cosmic brainstorming. The brilliance of Spare Parts’ puppet and set creators Cecile Williams and Jiri Zmitko was matched by lively musical composition from composer-musician Lee Buddle.

Hare Brain ended with a hilarious sword/broom/mop fight, a truce and an embrace of friendship.

At a time when children are passively glued to screens with preset animation, it’s hard not to feel exhilarated watching them absorbed in a living, breathing theatre show. They shouted warnings when smoke wafted out of the cleaner’s gadget-filled trolley. They became active agents in the narrative and their reactions in turn primed the performers’ live responses. No digital content can do that.

Spare Parts has survived and thrived for 43 years, despite all kinds of adversity and the neglect of governments, local and state, in properly supporting this exemplary company. Yet it is making optimistic plans for a new theatre inside its “temporary” home at Perth’s Claremont Showgrounds, after its Fremantle premises were condemned. And with Hare Brain’s school holiday season now over, work will begin on an exciting program of giant puppets and brand new shows by leading WA creators. 

Read: Theatre review: Elegies: A Song Cycle, fortyfivedownstairs

Like Hare Brain’s slow-but-steady tortoise hero, Spare Parts is a winning company that just keeps going. 

Hare Brain
Spare Parts Puppet Theatre
Claremont Show Grounds, Perth

Hare Brain was performed 29 June to 13 July 2024.

Victoria Laurie

Victoria Laurie is an award-winning journalist and veteran arts writer and reviewer, based in Perth.

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television All Arts Features Music
More
The angular buildings of Adelaide Festival Centre sit on the banks of the River Torrens, surrounded by parkland and taller buildings in the background. The photo is taken at the golden hour in late afternoon, and the buildings are blurrily reflected in the river.
News

Adelaide Festival Centre theatres to temporarily close in 2025

Upgrades to the Space Theatre, Dunstan Playhouse and Festival Theatre from July 2025 onwards mean the theatres will be dark…

Richard Watts
Lighting designer Paul Jackson nominated in the 2024 APDG Awards for 'Do Not Go Gentle', Sydney Theatre Company. A stage set lit in blue light depicting a group of five people huddling and finding their way in a harsh snowy landscape.
News

Opportunities and awards

Matched funding opportunities, plus shortlist and nominees unveiled for Emerging Writers' Awards, Art Music Awards, National Architecture Awards and Bowness…

Celina Lei
Australia has many opportunities for playwrights. This photo is of a simple office desk, with a computer, open notepad, and tea cup.
Features

Exciting opportunities for playwrights

Hardly any theatre companies will accept unsolicited scripts. Most playwrights make their way through prizes and programs. We've gathered this…

David Burton
Reviews

Theatre review: A Streetcar Named Desire, Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne

The MTC's take on Williams' 20th century classic impresses, but lacks genuine menace.

Madeleine Swain
A woman wearing a cardboard crown. She has a black top over a light blue skivvy. La Belle Epoque.
Reviews

Theatre review: La Belle Epoque, Theatre Works

A multimedia play that interweaves different art forms to tell the story of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Dorcas Maphakela
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login