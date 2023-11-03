News

Schools Spectacular will celebrate 40 years of school performing talent

The theme this year is 'FabuloUS' as the world's largest amateur variety show brings together 5500 students from 400 schools to strut their stuff on big stages.
3 Nov 2023
First staged in 1983 as an acoustic check before the official opening of the Sydney Entertainment Centre, the Schools Spectacular is now a massive performance event, produced annually by the NSW Department of Education.

Celebrating its 40th birthday in 2023, the Schools Spectacular this year has the exuberant and inclusive theme: ‘FabuloUS’. It will be held over two days at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney’s Olympic Park precinct, on Friday 24 November and Saturday 25 November.

Holding the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest amateur variety show, the Schools Spectacular in 2023 will feature more than 5500 students from Kindergarten to Year 12, coming together from 400 NSW public schools. Of these students 30% are from regional, rural and remote schools – that’s a whole lot of travel and billeting, not to mention costume-making, involved.

First combined rehearsals

The first massive combined rehearsal happened earlier this week (Monday 30 October) with students and teachers coming together to perfect their dance, drama, singing, drumming and circus routines. With less than a month to go, the students rehearsed 19 mass dance routines, varying from ballet to tap, hip-hop to Bollywood, including a showstopper finale involving the entire cast.

Executive producer Richard Spiewak says the first combined rehearsal was a key milestone in the show’s schedule.

‘This is the first opportunity for the cast, for teachers and for choreographers to work in the actual arena in a floor space equivalent to what they will be performing on come show time,’ Spiewak says.

‘We get to see how rehearsals have been progressing to date and look at working on formations and entrances to the arena floor. It is also the first time that the Finale is put together at a large scale. 

‘It’s no mean feat getting thousands of performers dancing in unison and moving seamlessly onto and off the arena floor,’ he adds. 

Highlights this year include 49 featured artists, a huge Aboriginal Dance Ensemble, taiko drumming and a 100-piece symphony orchestra. There’s also a signing choir – that’s right, signing – made up of three schools: Chertsey Primary School, Nepean CAPA (Creative and Performing Arts) High School and West Wyalong High School, with students reporting on the positive experience of coming together and their surprise at finding so many others who also know sign language.

Read: ACMI announces new programs for students and teachers in 2024

Backstage, 90 VET students from across the state will be working on the event in areas like lighting, sound, camera operation, hospitality and retail.

“The show is looking exciting and will be a fabulous 40th birthday tribute to everyone who has been a part of Schools Spectacular or attended over the past four decades,’ says Spiewak.

Schools Spectacular 2023 – Fabulous takes place Friday 24 and Saturday 25 November at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney’s Olympic Park precinct. Tickets are now on sale and the event will be televised on Channel 7.

