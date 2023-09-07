Major new works to be developed through WAAPA’s three-year residencies

An original Australian musical theatre production facilitated by Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice, Shane Warne: the Musical) and a major new production from the Elizabethan/Jacobean canon developed by UK company Cheek by Jowl will premiere in 2026 as a result of two new three-year residencies hosted by the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA).

Announced today (Thursday 7 September), the residencies are supported through the Minderoo Visiting Artists program, and will involve students from a wide range of disciplines including Acting, Music Theatre, Aboriginal Performance, Dance, Music and Production and Design – as well as arts organisations and community groups outside WAAPA.

The residencies, which are now underway, will culminate with new performances to celebrate the opening of the in-development Edith Cowan University (ECU) City Campus in semester one, 2026.

As previously reported by ArtsHub, ECU’s high-tech City Campus is being constructed at the edge of Yagan Square, adjoining Perth Railway Station and Perth’s major bus hub, and bridging the gap between the traditional Perth CBD and the Northbridge arts precinct.

Read: WAAPA’s future home to be a high-tech campus in Perth CBD

WAAPA’s Executive Dean, Professor David Shirley, believes these two residencies will foster deep, sustained training for the WAAPA students.

‘In partnership with Minderoo Foundation, we are bringing the best in the world to WAAPA. By enabling our students to benefit from working with accomplished and highly acclaimed artists and performance practitioners, WAAPA will prove instrumental in inspiring and empowering the next generation of performance makers,’ he said.

‘We can’t wait for the public to see the two truly remarkable performances that will celebrate WAAPA’s move into ECU’s brand new city campus.’

Eddie Perfect, who graduated from WAAPA’s Music Theatre course in 2001, is perhaps best-known for his role as Mick Holland in Network 10’s TV series Offspring. The award-winning lyricist, composer, playwright, musician, comedian and performer’s stage works include his 2008 comedy Shane Warne: The Musical (for which he picked up a Helpmann, a Green Room Award and the Victorian Premier’s Literary Award), Vivid White, The Beast, Songs from the Middle and King Kong Live on Broadway.

Perfect’s work as composer of the Beetlejuice musical on Broadway won him a nomination for Best Original Score at the 2019 Tony Awards. An Australian production of the musical was recently announced.

Read: Beetlejuice musical announced as Melbourne exclusive

UK company Cheek by Jowl – described by Time Out as ‘One of the world’s most influential theatre companies’ and the work of which has been seen locally at the likes of Perth Festival, Sydney Festival and Adelaide Festival – was founded in 1981 by director Declan Donnellan and designer Nick Ormerod. The company has subsequently been invited to perform in over 400 cities and 50 countries around the world, and currently produces work in English, Italian, French and Russian.

Cheek by Jowl has established an international reputation for bringing ‘fresh life to the classics using intense, vivid performances like a laser of light to set the text ablaze’ (The Guardian). As co-Artistic Directors of Cheek by Jowl, Donnellan and Ormerod will share their expertise with WAAPA’s Acting students in a series of workshops and rehearsals that will culminate in the performance of a classic dramatic work.

The newly announced residencies build on the success of WAAPA’s 2022 collaboration with Germany’s Pina Bausch Foundation, and follow six years of Minderoo’s support for WAAPA’s Visiting Artists program.

Minderoo Foundation’s Head of Social Activation and Connection, Andrew Baker, said: ‘Minderoo is excited that artists of such a high international calibre will be coming to Perth to work with WAAPA students on unique major projects over a sustained period. We’re proud to support WAAPA to offer such incredible opportunities for our best emerging artists.’