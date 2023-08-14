Beetlejuice musical announced as Melbourne exclusive

Nominated for eight Tony Awards and featuring music and lyrics by Australian composer-performer Eddie Perfect, the Broadway hit Beetlejuice (which regularly grossed more than US $1 million per week) will open at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre in April 2025.

Announcing the musical’s arrival at a media call this morning (Monday 14 August), Victoria’s Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said: ‘Apparently all I have to say is Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.’

In a statement he added, ‘Along with other global exclusives and Australian premieres such as & Juliet and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Beetlejuice further cements our place as the theatre capital of Australia. We bring international shows to Victoria because they support local jobs and deliver big benefits to our economy.’

He gave no indication of how much money the Victorian Government has invested in bringing the production to Melbourne, as such arrangements are considered to be in commercial confidence.

The musical, which is based on Tim Burton’s 1998 film of the same name, tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a morbid teenager obsessed with ‘the whole being dead thing’.

Lucky for the gothic Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate ‘bio-exorcist’ named Beetlejuice, upon whom she calls to scare away her insufferable parents.

Beetlejuice (played by Michael Keaton in the film and Alex Brightman in the original Broadway production) comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits and a whole netherworld of pandemonium.

With its out-of-town premiere in Washington DC described as ‘a decidedly raunchy musical that is laser-targeted to today’s early-teen market,’ by Variety and ‘overcaffeinated, overstuffed and virtually charmless’ in a damning review from The Washington Post, the musical adaptation nonetheless resonated with audiences and fans of the original film.

While acknowledging those early negative reactions, composer Eddie Perfect said the show went through extensive rewrites. ‘The show was on a really strong trajectory in DC and then it got some really, really harsh reviews that killed the show there. But once we got over the wounded pride, we really looked within about what was confusing the story that we were trying to tell. And [we went] through page by page, word by word, lyric by lyric to make sure that we were telling the story that we wanted to tell. So by the time we got to Broadway, we knew that we had made vast improvements.’

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Perfect said the creative team realised the show was a success when it received the Tony Award nominations along with the response to the release of the cast album. ‘It went gangbusters. It’s still streaming over a million streams a week, it just clicked with people,’ he said, adding that he hoped the production would have similar success here.

‘While Beetlejuice began on stage in America, this show has a macabre sensibility and twisted humour that Australians will delight in. I always hoped it would have a life here at some point and I am thrilled that moment has finally arrived. I can’t wait to share it with a home crowd for the first time,’ he added in a statement.

At the media announcement Perfect recalled his musical comedy Shane Warne: the Musical, which played at the Athenaeum in Collins Street, Melbourne and his feelings about having a show at the Regent. ‘We’ve made it across the road. And it’s very exciting to me. It is a full circle, not just in terms of bringing the show to Australia. But this is the Regent Theatre… so it feels very special.’

Mark Kaufman, Beetlejuice Executive Producer and Executive Vice President of Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, added in the statement: ‘We are thrilled to bring this hilarious and remarkably touching show to a whole new place and share the electrifying experience that audiences on Broadway, and now, throughout North America have fallen in love with.’

Beetlejuice’s Australian producer Michael Cassel added: ‘This wickedly funny show is at the top of so many Aussie music theatre fans’ wish list to play here and we are delighted to bring it to its natural home – the Regent Theatre – where audiences will be transported to the netherworld for a night they will never forget. The fan support for Beetlejuice resonated around the world and we can’t wait to see how fans respond to it here.’

Beetlejuice is directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Peter and the Starcatcher), with an original score by Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Scott Brown and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (Broad City) and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

Music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music are by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire) with scenic design by two-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by six-time Tony Award-winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), lighting design by Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots) and puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King).

The Melbourne season will open at The Regent Theatre in April 2025.