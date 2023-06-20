High schoolers and mental health: can art help give them space?

It’s safe to say that no one feels especially positive about the way the past few years have played out when it comes to our mental health. Although our day-to-day pandemic experiences may have differed, we also feel a shared sense of suffering due to COVID’s many burdens. That said, there is perhaps one demographic that has experienced a special kind of social pain through the COVID-era.

This is a group who – in “normal world” times – face profound physical and emotional changes and are naturally included to feel somewhat upended by those shifts. According to Mission Australia’s most recent youth survey, since COVID, 30% of young people have reported feeling high psychological distress and mental health concerns at some point over that time. This data pairs with widespread anecdotal evidence that the mental health needs of teenagers have been increased by the pandemic, while demand for mental health support across the board is outstripping supply.

Clearly, there are huge needs in this space, and schools and teachers are seeing it up close and personal almost every day.

But as one Perth artist has recently discovered, there can be a great power in bringing certain kinds of art-making activities into classrooms to help students express what they are really feeling. Not only that, but these practices may also help to ease the pressures that young people face in their increasingly performative, social media driven lives.

Creative spaces free from “pass or fail” outcomes

Street artist, painter and illustrator Stormie Mills has been a prominent figure within the WA art scene for decades, and his iconic works are hard to miss for anyone passing through Perth’s inner-city laneways.

Despite the artist’s monumental mural works, the person behind these paintings is in fact a rather softly spoken man with a very gentle air. Evidently, Mills’ quiet nature has been brought to the fore in his recent work with young people in WA schools, where he has been encouraging students to explore a reflective creative process that is at the core of his own practice.

Mills explains that, as part of his work in schools with WA arts organisation FORM and its Creative Learning program, he has been showing students his private sketchbooks as a way for them to consider their own reflective and expressive journeys.

As Mills tells ArtsHub, ‘We start by looking through my sketchbook, and students ask questions about my drawings and work in them. This is really about me opening up my inner thoughts to them as a way to give them the confidence to consider doing the same.’

It isn’t long before Mills’ workshops become spaces where students can start their own art journals according to their thought processes and feelings at the time.

‘There are no objectives to be met in these sessions,’ Mills says. ‘There is no pass or fail. There is no instruction around what they need to produce beyond turning up and making a mark in the book.’

Artist Stormie Mills working with WA high school students as part of his creative journaling project. Image: Courtesy FORM.

He adds that this work with young people over the past two years has been something of an experiment, and has come about thanks only to the trust placed in him by his program partners, who have allowed him to follow his instincts.

‘We really had no idea where it would go,’ Mills says. ‘But we knew the most critical thing was that it wouldn’t be a “today’s journal subject is…” type of task. It had to be simply time for students to pull out the sketchbooks and process their inner thoughts in words, visuals, scrapbooking – whatever it takes to get it out,’ he says.

Being present without need for performance

As an artist, Mills is highly aware of the benefits this style of free-form art journalling brings to his life and work. But his time spent with the students has afforded him new insights into the potential these processes can have for young people – whether they are interested in art or not.

‘It has made me see there is a gap that exists in the school context of giving students the opportunity to just be present without any need for performance,’ he says.

‘I actually have a big picture dream in this area,’ he continues. ‘My dream is to see more of this kind of thing integrated into curriculums, so that every student in Australia is walking around with a journal as another way to connect to their inner world and a way to understand the importance of processing each of life’s experiences as they arrive.’

The idea of being present in a space without artifice or need for performance is – somewhat ironically – an idea with strong resonance for 24-year-old actor Abbey Morgan.

Since graduating from the Acting course at the Western Australian Academy for Performing Arts (WAAPA) in 2021, Morgan has been managing a busy schedule of roles across both stage and screen – playing a lead role in Black Swan State Theatre’s production Oil in 2022 and appearing in Stan’s series Bad Behaviour in the same year.

Morgan is currently touring with Artback NT in the Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) and Brown’s Mart work CUSP – a hard-hitting play by Mary Anne Butler about four teenagers who are pushed into some challenging adult world experiences.

The actor says a series of creative experiences that have been free from achievement-oriented goals or the pursuit of excellence have been vital to her own path as an artist.

‘I was actually an extremely anxious kid,’ she tells ArtsHub. ‘I think I was one of those kids who was at risk of leading a very fearful life. My parents were always extremely supportive of any kind of creative activity, but they never pressured me to pursue it in a way that was about achievement or success.

‘Their support for my interests in art or music or drama was always from a place of “why don’t you throw it at the wall and see what happens?”,’ she laughs, adding that many of her subsequent creative mentors have taken a similar approach.

Abbey Morgan in a scene from ‘CUSP’, a play by Mary Anne Butler, commissioned by Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) and Brown’s Mart, currently touring with Artback NT. Photo: Clare Hawley.

‘Some of my teachers in school gave me roles where it felt like they were saying, “see what you can find with this”, rather than “see how well you can do with this”. That kind of encouragement has been absolutely crucial to the courage I have developed as an artist, and as a person,’ she says.

The mental health case for uninterrupted, silent creative space

For Stormie Mills, this judgement-free creative encouragement is central to his belief system when it comes to the role that art can play in schools. But his philosophy builds further upon these ideas through a specific commitment to creating spaces for uninterrupted, largely silent, creative expression.

‘This whole project idea is actually based on my wife’s experience as a schoolteacher when they had something called USSR – “uninterrupted sustained silent reading”,’ Mills explains.

‘That idea was about students reading in silence at some point each day to encourage them to connect to different mediums and develop the capacity to be present. That’s where my idea of “uninterrupted sustained silent journalling” came from,’ he says, adding that he sees a strong case for embedding more of these quiet, reflective practices in high school curriculums.

‘I see a particular need for more self-acceptance in many young people at the moment,’ Mills says. ‘This a big piece of work, I know. But I think it’s vital, and it’s part of their building their inner worlds.

‘I definitely see a place for encouraging more of this with creative programs where the outcomes are far more important than achieving a pass or fail,’ he concludes.

Stormie Mills’ work with young people in WA schools is being celebrated in the exhibition My Thoughts Laid Bare are Like Homes Without Curtains, at the There Is art space in Perth, presented by FORM. The exhibition runs 21-25 June 2023.